Petroleum products get pricier by 11.75pc ahead of New Year
The federal government on Sunday increased the prices of petroleum products by up to 11.75 per cent for the month of January 2018, DawnNews reported.
The announcement in this regard was made by Miftah Ismail, the newly appointed adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.
Petrol and high-speed diesel — the two most widely used products — will now sell for Rs81.53 and Rs89.91 a litre, respectively, after an increase of around Rs4 each.
Ex-depot price of high-speed diesel increased by Rs3.96 per litre and that of petrol by Rs4.06 per litre.
Moreover, the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) has been increased by Rs6.25 per litre while the price of kerosene oil will see a hike of Rs6.79 per litre.
According to Ismail, the decision was taken by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended to do so.
Defending the price hike, Ismail said that the prices of petroleum products have continuously been increasing. He mentioned that the ratio of sales tax on petrol has not been changed.
The revised prices of petroleum products will take effect from January 1, 2018.
Comments (11)
Brown uni too!
Congratulations on increasing our standard of living further.
Happy new year guys. 30 percent increase in last 2 months to pay the gaming loans. Anything for the game.
What else could be expected of such a corrupt, callous and short-sighted Government?
Perhaps the nice, quiet and peaceful people of this country deserve this treatment because they never protest against such developments as this one.
Instead of increasing the fuel prices, we should consider reducing the consumption of fuels by decreasing the vehicles on roads. Already we have chaotic traffic problems often making unmanageable traffic go-slows.
Very unjustice prices globally are reducing. Prices in pakistan prices already are very high compare to the our nabor country. Government increasing prices to over come the budget deficit rather then cut the governemnt expenditure .
Dear Government. Please keep on increasing. The people will patiently pay your bills.
Welcome to the club........
No excuses. If you elect this level of politicians this what you get. This is not the Government's fault, this is the people's fault. You get what you deserve.
if the price rise is part of progress of common mans standard of living.. it is welcome.
It is a gift of happy new year to everybody. As an outcome, transportation cost of essential goods to far flung areas of the country, where families are already living in miserable and unsustainable financial state, will be bludgoned further. The myth of having made a turn around trumpeted by former Finance Minister and backed by every bigwig of his ruling party has evaporated so fast that one is flabbergasted even to imagine that existed at any time around. The spiral of ever increasing gap between exports and imports, dwindling FE reserves and bleak and rapidly multiplying balance of payment issue, is going to be nightmarish for those families with fixed income and is likely to add on to their financial woes with no respite in sight. The ripple effect is likely to force many lower middle class families to join those 40 percent already living under poverty lines. The outcome of the failed economic policies of the government will be starkly visible by seeing more beggars on streets.