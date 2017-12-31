DAWN.COM

Modi speaks of 'freeing Muslim women from injustices'

Dawn.comDecember 31, 2017

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government has removed the restriction on Muslim women from performing Haj alone, following which hundreds of women have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage, Times of India reported.

Modi, during his monthly radio address of 'Mann ki baat', termed the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian as "injustice", saying that the removal of the restriction of having a male guardian or 'mahram' may appear as a "small thing", but such issues "have a far reaching impact on our image as a society".

Times of India reported Modi as saying that when he first heard of the restriction, he was surprised as to who would have drafted such a rule.

"Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter, I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our independence, we were the ones who had imposed these restrictions. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it," he was quoted as saying in his broadcast.

In October, it was announced that Indian women over the age of 45 and travelling in groups of four will be able to go for the annual Haj pilgrimage without a male guardian next year, if the government adopts proposed reforms.

Read: Women and Haj

"Usually there is a lottery system for selection of Haj pilgrims but I would like that single women pilgrims should be excluded from this lottery system and they should be given a chance as a special category," he said.

India's PM also delivered his inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations via video conference, during which he brought up the issue of instant triple talaq — a practice that allows men to divorce their wives instantly. Modi, according to Hindustan Times, said that after “years of suffering”, Muslim women have finally found a way out to “free” themselves from the practice.

India's top court in August had struck down the controversial practice by a 3:2 majority, deeming it "unconstitutional". Months after the Indian Supreme Court's ruling, the country's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved a bill making the practice illegal and punishable.

Several opposition parties criticised Modi's government for not discussing the legislation with them before introducing it in parliament. The approved bill will now go to the upper house of parliament, where it needs approval before it becomes law.

More than 20 Muslim countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice. But in India, the practice has continued with the protection of laws that allow Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities to follow religious law in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Comments (33)

1000 characters
ABE
Dec 31, 2017 04:55pm

Now if only the Saudis follow the lead and reform too.

VM
Dec 31, 2017 05:04pm

A decision in right direction.

Pakistani-Sindhi
Dec 31, 2017 05:07pm

This guy is not only ignorant but either extremely evil or stupid, does he know this restriction is for their protection and one of the requirements for hajj travel.

Akba
Dec 31, 2017 05:08pm

Are Indians really so gullible? The Hajj rules are enforced by Saudia, they have always required women to be accompanied by a guardian, except for women above a certain age who may come with a group of other women.

Garima Gautam
Dec 31, 2017 05:10pm

Respect from bottom of my heart Mr Prime minister

Sadat
Dec 31, 2017 05:24pm

5,000 Muslims which he killed had also some rights.

Tariq, Lahore
Dec 31, 2017 05:25pm

How about freeing the Muslims of Kashmir first, Modiji!!

Faisal
Dec 31, 2017 05:30pm

How about addressing the caste system amongst Hindus?

waqas
Dec 31, 2017 05:33pm

Relaxation in age for woman above 45 yrs age without mehram but she xan only travel in a group was announced by KSA recently as all hajj policies are drafted by them being the custodians of twin cities. Modi or any other country has no say in Hajj policy. Dont know why this clown is taking the credit. And surprisingly the so called educated lot with no knowledge of current affairs are congratulating this shameless idot who never falls short of politicising every issue even if an issue is beyond his reach like this one.

Dr. Malaria
Dec 31, 2017 05:36pm

Oh, oh, he himself is sitting in a glass house.

Raju Patel
Dec 31, 2017 06:25pm

@Faisal Cast system not much harmful. But untouchability is. Neither RSS nor BJP will never discuss this shameful issue.

Vaif
Dec 31, 2017 06:26pm

Waqas. He is honest. Can Pakistanis understand the term honesty.

Yaqub
Dec 31, 2017 06:44pm

Very deviuosly clever move to undermine Islamic requirements

Nidhish
Dec 31, 2017 06:55pm

@waqas my friend we will send those in a group. We are not sending just one. Are you happy now. Think about solution than problems . Be positive... be a human before religious

Suhail Kidwai
Dec 31, 2017 06:57pm

This guy is out of mind.

sabmq
Dec 31, 2017 07:02pm

excellent move

AbHinav
Dec 31, 2017 07:12pm

Regardless of who are where its imposed, its a discriminatory practise and should be stopped. I also wonder why no one in Pak raises concern over Chinas ill treatment of muslims..also chinas support of myanmar over rohingyas??

Umar
Dec 31, 2017 07:14pm

Respect from Pakistan. Wise decision.

Losefer
Dec 31, 2017 07:18pm

Religious reforms should come from within. Anything which is forced from outside will have unintended consequences.

M. Siddique
Dec 31, 2017 07:18pm

@ABE, Saudis have policy of issuing visas to women in haj groups for decades.

M. Siddique
Dec 31, 2017 07:19pm

@Akba, women of any age can travel in a haj group.

Ram babu
Dec 31, 2017 07:25pm

@waqas so a women below 45 is not allowed why?

SHALWAR KAMEEZ FAUj
Dec 31, 2017 07:37pm

@Akba - Read the article again - its for women above 45 years of age. Dont be blinded by your hate

Sam
Dec 31, 2017 07:39pm

@Pakistani-Sindhi why do these women need protection. Why dont we as a society change so that women dont need protection anymore. I may not agree with lots of things mody says or does but am happy with this. Pakistan should follow the lead.

Atul
Dec 31, 2017 07:40pm

Very well done Modiji!

afaq
Dec 31, 2017 07:40pm

Please fix cast issue in your back yard first.

Atul
Dec 31, 2017 07:41pm

Please bring now common civil code like any other developed nation.

Punit
Dec 31, 2017 07:45pm

Modi Ji, You are awesome!

Choudhary Yasir
Dec 31, 2017 08:19pm

Sometimes you just need the hear the tone of a person to know did he really mean it or was he rebuking it.

Jamal
Dec 31, 2017 08:46pm

What about the Muslims killed in Gujarat ? Does he feels the his so called injustice for them as well ?

Superman
Dec 31, 2017 08:59pm

Weather KSA allows it or not is a separate issue altogether, at least the prime Minister is showing his good intent.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 31, 2017 09:06pm

In my view, Modi is playing with fire and, I suggest that he focus on his domestic human rights issues, especially, killings of innocent people in Kashmir. Sort your back yard first, before making any silly suggestions to divert attention from real issues.

Ds
Dec 31, 2017 09:19pm

All Muslims are our real brothers and sisters.We will help then achieve what ever is within sharia.

