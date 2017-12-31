Modi speaks of 'freeing Muslim women from injustices'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government has removed the restriction on Muslim women from performing Haj alone, following which hundreds of women have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage, Times of India reported.
Modi, during his monthly radio address of 'Mann ki baat', termed the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian as "injustice", saying that the removal of the restriction of having a male guardian or 'mahram' may appear as a "small thing", but such issues "have a far reaching impact on our image as a society".
Times of India reported Modi as saying that when he first heard of the restriction, he was surprised as to who would have drafted such a rule.
"Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter, I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our independence, we were the ones who had imposed these restrictions. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it," he was quoted as saying in his broadcast.
In October, it was announced that Indian women over the age of 45 and travelling in groups of four will be able to go for the annual Haj pilgrimage without a male guardian next year, if the government adopts proposed reforms.
Read: Women and Haj
"Usually there is a lottery system for selection of Haj pilgrims but I would like that single women pilgrims should be excluded from this lottery system and they should be given a chance as a special category," he said.
India's PM also delivered his inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations via video conference, during which he brought up the issue of instant triple talaq — a practice that allows men to divorce their wives instantly. Modi, according to Hindustan Times, said that after “years of suffering”, Muslim women have finally found a way out to “free” themselves from the practice.
India's top court in August had struck down the controversial practice by a 3:2 majority, deeming it "unconstitutional". Months after the Indian Supreme Court's ruling, the country's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved a bill making the practice illegal and punishable.
Several opposition parties criticised Modi's government for not discussing the legislation with them before introducing it in parliament. The approved bill will now go to the upper house of parliament, where it needs approval before it becomes law.
More than 20 Muslim countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice. But in India, the practice has continued with the protection of laws that allow Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities to follow religious law in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.
Comments (33)
Now if only the Saudis follow the lead and reform too.
A decision in right direction.
This guy is not only ignorant but either extremely evil or stupid, does he know this restriction is for their protection and one of the requirements for hajj travel.
Are Indians really so gullible? The Hajj rules are enforced by Saudia, they have always required women to be accompanied by a guardian, except for women above a certain age who may come with a group of other women.
Respect from bottom of my heart Mr Prime minister
5,000 Muslims which he killed had also some rights.
How about freeing the Muslims of Kashmir first, Modiji!!
How about addressing the caste system amongst Hindus?
Relaxation in age for woman above 45 yrs age without mehram but she xan only travel in a group was announced by KSA recently as all hajj policies are drafted by them being the custodians of twin cities. Modi or any other country has no say in Hajj policy. Dont know why this clown is taking the credit. And surprisingly the so called educated lot with no knowledge of current affairs are congratulating this shameless idot who never falls short of politicising every issue even if an issue is beyond his reach like this one.
Oh, oh, he himself is sitting in a glass house.
@Faisal Cast system not much harmful. But untouchability is. Neither RSS nor BJP will never discuss this shameful issue.
Waqas. He is honest. Can Pakistanis understand the term honesty.
Very deviuosly clever move to undermine Islamic requirements
@waqas my friend we will send those in a group. We are not sending just one. Are you happy now. Think about solution than problems . Be positive... be a human before religious
This guy is out of mind.
excellent move
Regardless of who are where its imposed, its a discriminatory practise and should be stopped. I also wonder why no one in Pak raises concern over Chinas ill treatment of muslims..also chinas support of myanmar over rohingyas??
Respect from Pakistan. Wise decision.
Religious reforms should come from within. Anything which is forced from outside will have unintended consequences.
@ABE, Saudis have policy of issuing visas to women in haj groups for decades.
@Akba, women of any age can travel in a haj group.
@waqas so a women below 45 is not allowed why?
@Akba - Read the article again - its for women above 45 years of age. Dont be blinded by your hate
@Pakistani-Sindhi why do these women need protection. Why dont we as a society change so that women dont need protection anymore. I may not agree with lots of things mody says or does but am happy with this. Pakistan should follow the lead.
Very well done Modiji!
Please fix cast issue in your back yard first.
Please bring now common civil code like any other developed nation.
Modi Ji, You are awesome!
Sometimes you just need the hear the tone of a person to know did he really mean it or was he rebuking it.
What about the Muslims killed in Gujarat ? Does he feels the his so called injustice for them as well ?
Weather KSA allows it or not is a separate issue altogether, at least the prime Minister is showing his good intent.
In my view, Modi is playing with fire and, I suggest that he focus on his domestic human rights issues, especially, killings of innocent people in Kashmir. Sort your back yard first, before making any silly suggestions to divert attention from real issues.
All Muslims are our real brothers and sisters.We will help then achieve what ever is within sharia.