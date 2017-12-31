DAWN.COM

Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in IHK; 4 soldiers killed

AFPDecember 31, 2017

In this image made from video, smoke rises from a building inside a paramilitary camp in Lethpora, south of Srinagar. ─ AP
Militants stormed a paramilitary camp in India-held Kashmir early on Sunday leaving seven, including three attackers dead, a security forces spokesman said, capping off the deadliest years in a decade for the disputed territory.

Armed militants lobbed grenades and fired automatic rifles to enter the camp of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) outside the main city of Srinagar, triggering a fierce exchange of fire as hundreds of soldiers and special counterinsurgency police surrounded the area.

“Three soldiers died in combat and another died of cardiac arrest during the ongoing operation. Three terrorists were also killed,” CRPF Spokesman Rajesh Yadav told AFP. Three paramilitary troopers were wounded, Yadav said.

It is unclear how many personnel were inside the camp during the attack, which comes just days after Indian forces killed a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader in a shootout nearby.

Officials said Sunday that at least 206 suspected militants, 57 civilians and 78 Indian security forces personnel had been killed during the year, making it the deadliest in a decade.

Comments (5)

VM
Dec 31, 2017 04:27pm

Salute to Soldiers.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 31, 2017 04:36pm

When you deprive people from their rights, integrity and soverignty, then people take law in their own hands and ready to die for their causes. Very unfortunate incident that highlights the ground realities and sentiments of the local people, who are ready to fight for their causes.

Naxalite
Dec 31, 2017 05:11pm

Please stop this violence, Let the kashmiris live freely and peacefully

SM
Dec 31, 2017 05:43pm

my respect and salutations for the soldiers

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 31, 2017 06:31pm

No, no, no please brothers don't hurt brothers. It pains me to see Soldiers and Kashmiris dying in this bloodshed. STOP THIS!

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

