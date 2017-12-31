Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in IHK; 4 soldiers killed

Militants stormed a paramilitary camp in India-held Kashmir early on Sunday leaving seven, including three attackers dead, a security forces spokesman said, capping off the deadliest years in a decade for the disputed territory.

Armed militants lobbed grenades and fired automatic rifles to enter the camp of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) outside the main city of Srinagar, triggering a fierce exchange of fire as hundreds of soldiers and special counterinsurgency police surrounded the area.

“Three soldiers died in combat and another died of cardiac arrest during the ongoing operation. Three terrorists were also killed,” CRPF Spokesman Rajesh Yadav told AFP. Three paramilitary troopers were wounded, Yadav said.

It is unclear how many personnel were inside the camp during the attack, which comes just days after Indian forces killed a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader in a shootout nearby.

Officials said Sunday that at least 206 suspected militants, 57 civilians and 78 Indian security forces personnel had been killed during the year, making it the deadliest in a decade.