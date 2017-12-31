DAWN.COM

'Celebrate responsibly': Seaview, all other roads in Karachi to remain open on New Year's Eve

Imtiaz AliUpdated December 31, 2017

All roads in Karachi, including those leading to Seaview, will remain open on New Year's Eve, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah announced Sunday morning.

As he visited different areas of the city, the Sindh CM confirmed that he had ordered the blockages for planned traffic diversions to be removed. He also requested citizens to celebrate the new year responsibly and be mindful of each other's happiness.

"The citizens of Karachi are responsible," he said, expressing hope that "youngsters would not create problems for themselves or others".

He issued instructions to the commissioner Karachi and deputy inspector general (DIG) South to allow citizens to freely enjoy the occasion but also ensure that action is taken against those using firearms, one-wheeling on motorcycles and illegally racing .

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also issued similar instructions while visiting Seaview.

Speaking to the media, Siyal said that he heard reports of routes to the city's most popular recreational spot, Seaview, being blocked with containers, upon which he took action and ordered all roads to be opened so that the citizens could freely celebrate the arrival of 2018.

However, Section 144 would remain in effect regarding aerial firing and one-wheeling and they would not be tolerated at any cost, the minister asserted.

The containers — placed on roads leading towards Seaview by traffic police — were removed soon after directions by the ministers, DawnNews reported.

Seaview has remained closed in the past few years on New Year's Eve amid security concerns.

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Mak
Dec 31, 2017 12:34pm

Will see how much DHA accept this challenge. They have their own mindset.

Farida
Dec 31, 2017 12:45pm

He is trying to bring some cosmetic changes with limited resources he has for in hand but he is better than Qaim Ali Shah

Taha
Dec 31, 2017 12:55pm

Trying to be sweet to win election next year!

Nitin
Dec 31, 2017 12:58pm

Muslims should not celebrate new year.

irani
Dec 31, 2017 01:02pm

Happy new year to all.

Hamid shafiq
Dec 31, 2017 01:15pm

good and wise decision.

Jamki
Dec 31, 2017 01:37pm

On every happy occasion authorities try to suppress and corner the people especially youth. Unnecessary checkpost erupts to mint money from youth. Good decesion!!. Let people enjoy

Hassan (Karachi)
Dec 31, 2017 01:51pm

CM Murad, what is the update with the Water Tanker Mafia problem plaguing Karachi? Supreme Court is keeping an eye on your performance.

Khaleesi
Dec 31, 2017 02:14pm

Don't seal the roads but police should be there to thwart one-wheeling at-least. Only those creating trouble should be nabbed

GBian
Dec 31, 2017 04:04pm

A san decision by the CM. Let's see how well disciplined Karachites are.

khanm
Dec 31, 2017 04:59pm

Good decision ...Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man. happy new year ladies and gentlemen...

Sane voice
Dec 31, 2017 05:05pm

Happy New year to all

MSH
Dec 31, 2017 07:21pm

Good Job done Mr CM..We love you..

SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 31, 2017 07:40pm

As if they are used to listening to any voice of reason?

Alba
Dec 31, 2017 08:16pm

Good Advice.

Ednan
Dec 31, 2017 08:44pm

Good to see Govt get public minded.

spinoza
Dec 31, 2017 08:47pm

Good. Now if only the people stop resorting to aerial firing to show off their inferiority complex.

