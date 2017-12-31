Nisar wants leadership to make ‘wise’ decisions

TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is going through a critical phase as the ruling party.

He was addressing the party workers in Dhoke Nadar in Taxila and a youth convention organised by the PML-N youth wing’s local chapter at a hotel in Wah Cantt on Saturday.

Mr Khan advised the PML-N leadership to take decisions on the basis of wisdom and not emotions. “Some decisions require political consultations,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that political parties should avoid unnecessary confrontations.

In view of the prevailing circumstances and the upcoming elections, he said, it was important for the PML-N to devise an effective and consensus-based narrative.

He said that Pakistan was facing threats at internal and external levels and unfortunately some “friends” were also involved in hatching a conspiracy to weaken the “pillars of the country”.

He ruled out quitting the party and said that despite reservations and differences over some issues, he would remain loyal to the PML-N.

Without naming anyone, Mr Khan said, “I do not remain silent on different issues of national and political importance and voice my opinion at all forums whether it is acceptable to some or not.”

He said that the PML-N had always practised the positive politics of development and welfare. “We have given priority to the agenda of public service and national development during every tenure of our government) and set wonderful records in these fields.”

The former interior minister said that he always stood for the rights of the employees of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) and continued his struggle to protect their rights.

He said that all commitments made with the workers by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to the POF would be fulfilled. “Politics is the name of public service and solution of their problems. We have served the masses as we deem it our sacred mission.”

Mr Khan said that best utilisation of the resources had been ensured as resources were a sacred trust of the people and added that all resources were being utilised for the welfare of the people.

He said that different steps including transparent development projects and public welfare schemes were proof of it.

Mr Khan said that transparency and merit-based policies had been adopted in Punjab and billions of rupees saved through different measures were being spent on providing basic facilities to the people.

He said that the PML-N lived in the hearts of the people because of its record of public service and because it had taken measures for the development of the country.

“There is nothing more important for me than serving the masses of Taxila, Wah and other areas of the constituency,” the PML-N leader said.

