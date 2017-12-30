DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh High Court employee held over killing of State Life worker

Imtiaz AliDecember 30, 2017

Email


Karachi police claimed to have arrested an employee of the Sindh High Court (SHC) over suspicion of his involvement in the killing of a State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan employee who was found shot dead in Orangi Town last month.

The sales manager of State Life, Abdul Wahid, 50, was found dead on November 22 near German School in Gulshan-e-Bihar area of Orangi Town. His body had been found stuffed in a box on a street, which triggered fear and panic among area residents.

West Zone-SSP (Investigation) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the police with the help of modern technology arrested the suspect, Amir Usmani, who worked as a clerk at the affidavit department of the provincial high court.

The senior officer said that the suspect had allegedly invited the victim to a place in Al-Fatah Colony of Orangi where he kept him in illegal confinement and demanded ransom from his family for release.

However, he allegedly gunned down the sales manager over resistance and stuffed his body in a box before throwing it on the street near the school two days after the murder.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Response to US
Updated December 30, 2017

Response to US

The rhetorical escalation between the US and Pakistan is undesirable and unnecessary.
December 30, 2017

Schools gone wrong

THERE are thousands of children who are not enrolled in schools in the federal capital. In fact, there is a school ...
December 30, 2017

Assistive technology

HELD in Karachi this week, one session at the International Conference on Computing and Related Technologies...
Blame game over Benazir
Updated December 29, 2017

Blame game over Benazir

A war of words has erupted between Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.
December 29, 2017

New voters

THE Election Commission of Pakistan is set to undertake a task that will boost confidence in the run-up to the 2018...
December 29, 2017

Gilgit-Baltistan protests

FOR two months now, the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have been convulsed with large protests against a bevy of new ...