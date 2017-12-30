Ayesha Gulalai told to sit behind stage occupied by men to show respect for tribal customs

MNA Ayesha Gulalai was not allowed to sit on a stage occupied by her male counterparts when she arrived at a protest on Saturday to register her voice against the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forcing her to eventually leave in disappointment.

Gulalai had wanted to join the protesters from Fata, who instead told to her take a seat behind the stage. The organisers explained that this was "in line with tribal customs and traditions".

The legislator, who plans to launch her own political party, was seen trying to reason with the organisers — which also included members of the PML-N backed JUI-Fazl — for half an hour, but was repeatedly told that she would not be allowed on stage.

The federal lawmaker reluctantly obliged for a while, but eventually departed.