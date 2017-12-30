DAWN.COM

Ayesha Gulalai told to sit behind stage occupied by men to show respect for tribal customs

Dawn.comDecember 30, 2017

MNA Ayesha Gulalai was not allowed to sit on a stage occupied by her male counterparts when she arrived at a protest on Saturday to register her voice against the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forcing her to eventually leave in disappointment.

Gulalai had wanted to join the protesters from Fata, who instead told to her take a seat behind the stage. The organisers explained that this was "in line with tribal customs and traditions".

The legislator, who plans to launch her own political party, was seen trying to reason with the organisers — which also included members of the PML-N backed JUI-Fazl — for half an hour, but was repeatedly told that she would not be allowed on stage.

The federal lawmaker reluctantly obliged for a while, but eventually departed.

Aisha hussain
Dec 30, 2017 06:11pm

Good

Sameer
Dec 30, 2017 06:17pm

She is one smart woman. She gets to stay relevant and wins over necessary support in sympathy and assistance in launching a moderate minded party. Her career seems to be starting. We need to remember her origins to know what sort of candidate she will be.

london kundon
Dec 30, 2017 06:30pm

Equal treatment of women in society is evident here.

Farhat
Dec 30, 2017 06:32pm

It hardly is a relevant issue.

Xyz
Dec 30, 2017 07:05pm

@Farhat a woman would find it relevant. Enough with the second citizen treatment.

BSC
Dec 30, 2017 07:13pm

Great country of great people.

Ahsan Gul
Dec 30, 2017 07:19pm

@Sameer - she was in PTI for your knowledge. Another opportunist for money first and then power.

