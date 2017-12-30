DAWN.COM

Former CJCSC, Gen Khalid Shamim Wynne passes away in road accident

Dawn.com | Tahir NaseerUpdated December 30, 2017

Retired Gen Khalid Shamim Wynne — DawnNews
Retired Gen Khalid Shamim Wynne, the 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, passed away on Saturday in a fatal road accident on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway

The accident occurred near the Chakri Interchange on the route to Lahore, where Gen Wynne's car toppled over after one of its tyres blew out.

Motorway Police said the driver had been speeding and seems to have lost control of the vehicle.

Gen Wynne's son and a close friend who were accompanying him, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were initially reported to be in critical condition. They were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, but the general's friend was later reported to have passed as well.

Gen Wynne had retired as a four-star general. Over his distinguished career, he held various command, staff and instructional appointments.

He hailed from an army background. His father, Col Arshad Shamim Wyne, had served in the Pakistan Army till 1972.

After his intermediate examination in 1971, Gen Wynne joined the army, passing out in April 1972 in the 1st Special War Course to join his father's battalion, 20th Punjab Regiment.

He later commanded his own 20th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment, two Infantry Brigades, including the prestigious 323 Infantry Brigade in Siachen, the 41st Infantry Division in Quetta and the Southern Command in Quetta.

On the academic side, he held various instructional appointments and served on the faculty of the School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta, and Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

He also served as Chief of Staff in a Corps Headquarters and Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics Quetta. Gen Wynne also served in the General Staff directorate, staying as Deputy Chief of General Staff from 2006 to 2007.

He was appointed the 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee during the Asif Ali Zardari regime, before retiring on 7 October 2013. Prior to his elevation, Gen Wynne had been serving as the Chief of General Staff at General Headquarters since April 2010

Hameed Kazakhstan
Dec 30, 2017 04:08pm

Pakistani roads have Metalic barriers, these steel barriers damage tyres which sometimes bursts at the spot but more likely soon after. I think this is possible reason. It happened to my brother's Prado, but luckily he survived the accident when these barriers caused the front tyre burst on the spot.

Farooq
Dec 30, 2017 04:09pm

No one can escape death. Ina nila hay wa Ina elahi rajayoun

Atif Amin
Dec 30, 2017 04:23pm

Sad news! We have lost our great soldier. Inna Lilah e Wainna Elihi Rajioune

Raisani
Dec 30, 2017 04:31pm

In'na Lil'lah-e-wa ina Ilahey Rajiyuon. Great loss of Pak Nation.

Ahmed
Dec 30, 2017 04:49pm

A true soldier and a thorough gentleman . May his soul rest in peace. Ameen.

Bilal
Dec 30, 2017 04:57pm

Inna Lillah e wa inaelahe rajeon!

NUSTIAN
Dec 30, 2017 05:03pm

@Hameed Kazakhstan Motor way is one of the best road in Asia

Sameer
Dec 30, 2017 05:19pm

This is too coincidental to be true at this time.

Adnan
Dec 30, 2017 05:27pm

The General should have known better to allow his driver to overspeed.

Standard procedure is to check tyres and have correct air pressure before a long journey on motorway.

Dr Rizvi
Dec 30, 2017 05:32pm

Laws of nature are valid and equal for all. The braking distance is proportional to the square of the speed of the vehicle. It becomes more difficult to bring the vehicle to rest with a blown out tyre. It means even if one following rules and sriving at 120 km per hour the approximate braking distance would be 144 m. We have to add the reaction time of the Driver to it. If the average reaction time is 5 seconds the care may take an addional 166 meters making the stopping distance as much as one third of a kilometer. And the blown away tyre would make it rather very difficult to control the car for such a long distance. If the driver was really speeding at say 160 km per hour, the stopping distance would be almost half a kilometer. Like a wise man once said...an activitity without an insight may be dangerous!

Dr Rizvi
Dec 30, 2017 05:36pm

@NUSTIAN : Maybe the road is as good as you said. But the fact remains: metallic barriers are a Major cause for tyre wear in Pakistan.

Hawris Ahmad
Dec 30, 2017 05:42pm

Inna lilahi wa inna elaihi rajeon..

Amer Rao
Dec 30, 2017 05:48pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'unn ( RIP ), its really sad news.

Hameed Kazakhstan
Dec 30, 2017 05:52pm

@NUSTIAN before entering the Motorway these unavoidable Steel Barriers are very dangerous. For sure it damages the tyres especially radial tubless tyres.

Naxalite
Dec 30, 2017 06:38pm

You have done good job for your country. RIP dear

Common Man
Dec 30, 2017 06:39pm

Sir RIP, Any soldiers death like this is really unfortunate. The struggle to save people, they deserve peaceful end. Never like this.

Naxalite
Dec 30, 2017 06:39pm

A life well lived. Thankyou for your services

Pakistani
Dec 30, 2017 06:40pm

RIP

Asif A Shah
Dec 30, 2017 07:03pm

Tragic!

jamal
Dec 30, 2017 07:05pm

Sorry to hear about the martyrdom of Gen Wayne. Great loss.

