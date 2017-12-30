US considering withholding $255m in aid over Haqqani network operative: NYT
The Trump administration is contemplating withholding a $255 million in aid from Pakistan over what it feels is Islamabad's 'non-serious attitude' in helping counter terrorism in Afghanistan, a New York Times report has claimed.
The administration believes Pakistan's intransigence is signified by its "repeated refusal" to grant the United States access to a Haqqani network operative, who was allegedly captured by Pakistani forces during an October raid to free a Canadian-American family.
American citizen Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle, and their three children had been rescued by Pakistani forces as their abductors attempted to move them in Pakistan's tribal areas. The family had spent five years in the Haqqani network's captivity.
Also captured alive during the raid was one of the abductors who, the NYT report claims, was never mentioned by Pakistan but the US knows exists.
Citing an unnamed US official, the report further states that the Trump administration has reasons to believe that the said abductor could be key to getting more of its citizens freed from the Haqqani network, but that it suspects Pakistan does not want to disrupt the group's activities for the sake of its own internal security.
Since coming into power, American President Donald Trump has time and again questioned Pakistan's commitment to countering terrorism, telling its non-NATO ally it is obliged to help US.
Through Vice President Mike Pence recently, the White House again warned Islamabad that it has been 'put on notice.'
The report says the latest stand-off over the aforementioned Haqqani 'terrorist' might force Trump to follow through with his threats.
The report observes that. until now, threats of sanctions against Pakistan have never truly been acted upon due to the support Pakistan has in the Pentagon. However, it says that may not be a factor anymore as members of Trump’s National Security Council, including National Security Adviser Lt Gen H.R. McMaster and senior director Lisa Curtis, do not have the same favourable view of Pakistan.
The NYT recalls that Curtis, in particular, has been scathing in her criticism of Pakistan, going as far as suggesting in a February report she co-authored with disgraced ambassador Hussain Haqqani that "If Pakistan did not take steps to show its commitment to America’s counterterrorism goals, Mr. Trump should strip it of its status as a major non-NATO ally."
The same report, however, also mentioned the head of the Pentagon’s Central Command, Gen Joseph L. Votel, who, when quizzed about withholding Pakistan's aid, seemed to suggest that all is not lost and that a channel to work things out with Pakistan is still open.
"What we’re trying to do is to talk to Pakistan about this, and not try to communicate with them through public messaging," Gen Votel was quoted as saying.
The US's repeated orders to do more were recently countered by the Pakistan Army, with the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor shooting back: "It is time Afghanistan and the US do more for Pakistan."
The army spokesman had also explained the military's stance on aid Pakistan has received from the US over the years, saying: "The aid we received (from the US) was reimbursement for the support we gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda. Had we not supported the US and Afghanistan, they would never have been able to defeat Al Qaeda."
Comments (15)
Very wise decision by Mr.Trump.
We don't need the US anymore ,we have China and KSA to serve all our needs and interests.
@Zak why you always need others to serve your interest. Why pak can never be self reliant. Introspect.
Good decision.
@Zak Why do you'll always need someone.
@Zak There is something called self-reliance and self-sufficiency. That is more important than hand outs from anyone. It requires living within means by all. A resourceful country like Pakistan can do it successfully of its own. It needs a little sense of responsible collective ownership.
Why we are still expecting aid from America as we have decided not to accept dictation from America? Our relationship with America should be based on accepting our soverinity. We must not allow any organization/ country to use our land for evil reasons. Must respect all countries of the world and must also be respected.
@Gaurav Its is like in UK once you are on benefit system then you habituate for that you never work hard.
As the article mentions that funds provided to Pakistan are actually billed to USA for the services etc. that had been provided to US. Obviously no money no services, so the US would have to think if the services rendered are important enough or not. MostbPakistaniss will prefer to pull Pakistan out of this mess, become neutral and focus instead on internal reforms and CPEC. With better economy few hundred millions will loose any importance.
@Gaurav well said
Good consideration.
THankyou for pushing us towards self- appreciation
And Pakistan continues to serve American interests in the region without any thought being given to the problems which have been created for it for towing the American line including foes for the first time since its inception on the western borders.
A great move by the US.
@Zak no, you do not need KSA