PTI objects to ‘promotion of Sharifs’ in official ads

Ikram JunaidiUpdated December 30, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to Minister of State for Infor­mation Mar­riyum Auran­gzeb, criticising the use of the taxpayers’ money for the projection of the Sharif family in advertising campaigns.

The letter, written by PTI leader Andleeb Abbas, alleges that the information ministry had been spending a huge amount for advertising and publicity of the PML-N government and the Sharif family in violation of court orders.

She also alleged that since 2013 the PML-N government had spent Rs11.76 billion on its promotion. Each advertisement carried pictures of the Sharif family’s members and ministers in contrary to a Supreme Court judgement, the letter said, adding the court order of November 2012, directed all government departments not to spend public funds on advertisements glorifying government functionaries wherein their pictures are published in print and electronic media.

She stated that the chief justice in his remarks had said: “Under no rule can the pictures of any public functionary be published at the expense of public funds.”

PML-N govt accused of spending a huge amount for its own projection

Why the violation of the Supreme Court order was being done by the ministry, she asked while terming it a contempt of court.

The letter further alleged that in an information ministry’s advertisement app­eared in newspapers on Dec 25 the sketch of the Quaid-i-Azam was superimposed with the images of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

There were allegations of corruption against Mr Sharif and that he had been disqualified by the apex court, Ms Abbas said while terming his pictures with the Quaid-i-Azam an insult to the father of the nation.

Moreover, she claimed that Pakistan Television (PTV) had been suffered a loss to the tune of Rs3bn annually since 2013 when the PML-N came to power.

Despite notices of Pemra, she said, PTV had become a mouthpiece of the Sharif family.

Ms Abbas asked: “In which capacity did the state-run television telecast the speech of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz when they were speaking at PML-N social media convention on Dec 26, as they are not even public representatives?”

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2017

Nawaz
Dec 30, 2017 10:27am

Very valid demand which the Nab should take notice of and recover the public used for self promotion.

SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 30, 2017 10:28am

The government institutions must be asked to promote only the prime minister to be in their advertisements. His latest photo can be obtained freely from his party's head office in Bani Gala at any time. We are open 24/7 for this purpose.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Dec 30, 2017 10:35am

Sharifs are doing that as they have undertaken large development works. PTIs KPK government is spending more on ads without doing anything.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Dec 30, 2017 10:36am

PTI must look into its KPK budget for ads first.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Dec 30, 2017 10:37am

Stop blame game. Show your worth by performing in KPK. Hollow slogans prove incompetency.

najam
Dec 30, 2017 12:19pm

This happens when you dont work. this is frustration on part ok IK. MR IK please work and shownthe world. byt at present KPK has faced no work and destroyed policies. JUst visit jahangira, lachi, karak, swabi, and many other pqrts and ull realize. even you visit capital Peshawar you will soon realize that you are very far from other provinces. in fact IK can show ads admiribg Talibans, giving suggestions on how to buold dams, industries, avoid family politics and Metro.

hu
Dec 30, 2017 12:29pm

Great Job!

Rasheed Khan
Dec 30, 2017 03:18pm

Thank you Imran Khan. I saw these adds and they are unnecessary and wasting our money over it injustice.

