DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hindu woman 'abducted' in Tharparkar

Hanif SamoonDecember 29, 2017

Email


A 19-year-old Hindu woman has been 'kidnapped' from her house in the Kothara village of Sindh's southeastern Tharparkar district, her husband has told police.

Roji Kolhi, the husband, filed a First Information Report on Friday at the Nagarparkar Police Station stating that two armed men, identified as Mohammad Ali Khoso and Ali Nawaz Khoso, barged into his house and took his wife away the previous day.

However, family members of one of the accused told Dawn that the girl may have eloped with one of the accused. The girl had left her house a few months ago to live with the said persons, they said. She had allegedly been returned to her family after elders from both families intervened in the matter.

She was subsequently married to Roji on December 4, 2017, as her family had wanted to settle the matter.

On the other hand, the affected family and the larger Kolhi community expressed concerns that the girl might be forcibly converted and married to one of the accused. A large number of the community's members staged a protest outside the police station to press police to recover the girl.

Nagarparkar police said they had arrested some relatives of the accused, apparently to pressure the family to produce the girl.

Tharparkar SSP Ameer Saud Magsi told Dawn that he had directed police to recover the girl as soon as possible and produce her in court.

He said that he was supervising the incident himself. He further said that raids were had been ordered in Thar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts to arrest the accused and recover the girl.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Sunny
Dec 29, 2017 10:58pm

She is a Pakistani woman.

BRR
Dec 29, 2017 11:02pm

SO much for family values.

Kong
Dec 29, 2017 11:06pm

I am not surprised at all for it has been done over the Centuries.

BRK
Dec 29, 2017 11:09pm

A routine pattern of intimidation of minorities - very sad

Banyan tree
Dec 29, 2017 11:35pm

Once 23% now less than 2%, sorry state of affairs,

Khanm
Dec 29, 2017 11:39pm

Are we safe...unless your are elite of feudals wadaras or else count your blessing if you are still live...

Matrix
Dec 29, 2017 11:51pm

wat so special about this news.....

Rameez
Dec 29, 2017 11:54pm

It is shame for us. There is no freedom for minorites

N_Saq
Dec 30, 2017 12:56am

The question is when will all this end? The answer is when Pak will eliminate the three isms from the country i.e. Feudalism, VIPism and Mullahism. These three isms are the reason for the sorry state of affairs in Pak.

Syed bukhari
Dec 30, 2017 01:03am

Bad face of our soo called well manner society. We must learn from other countries, half world is thinking about to go on Mars, and people in Pakistan still stuck in stone age thinking.

Sachin
Dec 30, 2017 01:05am

This is the same story of your ancestors at the hands of the invading armies from your western regions.

Ajaya K Dutt
Dec 30, 2017 02:21am

Thanks to DAWN for publishing this.

Bottom Line (USA)
Dec 30, 2017 03:50am

@BRK But in twenty first century it is NO,NO.

Dilip Thorat
Dec 30, 2017 06:21am

There are still Mughal invaders present in Pakistan.

Missing person
Dec 30, 2017 07:51am

It's a minor issue. All should follow law of land. Just 2 percent left overs from 20 plus can't take such minor issues

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Response to US
Updated December 30, 2017

Response to US

The rhetorical escalation between the US and Pakistan is undesirable and unnecessary.
December 30, 2017

Schools gone wrong

THERE are thousands of children who are not enrolled in schools in the federal capital. In fact, there is a school ...
December 30, 2017

Assistive technology

HELD in Karachi this week, one session at the International Conference on Computing and Related Technologies...
Blame game over Benazir
Updated December 29, 2017

Blame game over Benazir

A war of words has erupted between Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.
December 29, 2017

New voters

THE Election Commission of Pakistan is set to undertake a task that will boost confidence in the run-up to the 2018...
December 29, 2017

Gilgit-Baltistan protests

FOR two months now, the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have been convulsed with large protests against a bevy of new ...