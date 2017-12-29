DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari throws weight behind Qadri on eve of PAT's 'All Parties Conference'

Dawn.comUpdated December 29, 2017

Email


Zardari and Qadri address a joint-press conference — Dawn News
Zardari and Qadri address a joint-press conference — Dawn News

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) founder Tahirul Qadri and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday adressed their second joint-press conference of the month — with opposition leader Khursheed Shah by their side — to urge Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to resign for their role in the 2014 Model Town tragedy.

Speaking to the media on the eve of Saturday’s 'All Parties Conference' (APC), Zardari reassured Qadri of his full support on the matter, saying: "We have been with him on the matter from the start. It was all on television how people were martyred. People say 14 were martyred but I say 100 were martyred because many ended up with permanent disabilities on that day. This happened in the age of media."

"We have always struggled for justice. We demand again that Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should step down. They are influencing the inquiry," he said, before adding: "In my view, our struggle will pay off. If not today, then tomorrow — but justice will be served."

But while Zardari offered his party's full support to Qadri on the matter at hand, he discouraged speculation that it would lead to anything beyond. "We are with him on this position, but everyone has their own politics," he said.

When asked why he has repeatedly turned down the PML-N's overtures for reconciliation, Zardari explained: "They have indebted our future generation, so even if I stand with them, the nation will not accept."

Zardari also said that Khawaja Saad Rafique's recent remarks about Pakistan Army were an attempt "to hurt democracy some more so they can claim that there was a conspiracy against them and that 'I did nothing'."

Khursheed Shah echoed Zardari's sentiments on the Model Town incident, saying: "Everyone should get justice. Only the rich get justice here. Now all eyes are on whether the poor get justice in this country or not."

Several members of the ruling party, including Nawaz Sharif. Shahbaz and even Rafique have recently flown to Saudi Arabia, with some suggesting that a new National Reconciliation Ordinance, courtesy of the kingdom, could be in the works.

But Qadri discouraged such speculation, saying that neither Arab authorities should nor they would interfere in Pakistan's internal matters.

"Nothing of this sort will happen; Saudi authorities will do nothing for them," he said. "We have our departments. We don't believe in others making decisions for us. You hear them everyday saying that political decisions should not be taken to courts. And now they have gone to other countries' darbars [courts] for themselves. They should be ashamed."

Zardari and Qadri had also held a joint-presser on December 7.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Ahsan Gul
Dec 29, 2017 07:39pm
  1. Rana and SS must resign so court can go forward for criminal investigation.
  2. Public must stand for truth and not support party.
  3. Zardari must also be provide accountability of his wealth.
M.Sethi
Dec 29, 2017 07:49pm

This in indeed comical,he was in power for 5 years and didn't even bother to get justice for his assassinated wife, BB...But now pretending to be seriously concerned in getting justice for the model town victims.

M.Saeed
Dec 29, 2017 08:23pm

It needs to be probed how Zardari became 2nd richest man of Pakistan much ahead of Nawaz Sharif and at 15 years younger age. Can the CJP use his suo moto and find the truth? If he is confirmed Sadiq and Amin, only then he should be allowed to contest or head any political party.

AHAQ
Dec 29, 2017 09:00pm

We will see strange alliances defections and break-ups as election approaches closer. This what democracy in Pakistan is all about. Bottom line we need to focus on removing corrupt leaders whose actions are slowly eroding Pakistan from inside. Only then Pakistan can become great.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An extortionist state

An extortionist state

The real rub lies in the unfairness of the tax system. Hardly a million people file their tax returns.

Editorial

Blame game over Benazir
Updated December 29, 2017

Blame game over Benazir

A war of words has erupted between Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.
December 29, 2017

New voters

THE Election Commission of Pakistan is set to undertake a task that will boost confidence in the run-up to the 2018...
December 29, 2017

Gilgit-Baltistan protests

FOR two months now, the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have been convulsed with large protests against a bevy of new ...
December 28, 2017

Deterring corruption

THE Panama Papers were a watershed moment in international politics. Having claimed several political scalps across...
December 28, 2017

New finance team

IT took some prolonged uncertainty, but finally the government has appointed a full court team to the finance...
DNA testing in rape cases
Updated December 28, 2017

DNA testing in rape cases

When sexual violence is perceived to be almost the norm, the world becomes a dangerous place to be a female.