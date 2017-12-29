Imran levels fresh allegations against Sharifs after 'uncovering new evidence'
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that fresh documents that have been uncovered show that the Sharif family has 11 companies in Dubai, while also levelling more allegations against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
"These new documents we have uncovered show that this family [the Sharifs] have 11 companies in Dubai and out of those, their company HDS Securities Pvt Ltd owns 52 villas in Dubai," Khan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.
"Imagine how many villas the other companies must own," he said, adding that another "discovery" made by his people says that the companies in Dubai have money pouring into them from Switzerland, Turkey, Oman and the United Kingdom.
"From Switzerland, there is an inflow of 60 million dirhams, and another 11 million dirhams. There's more money flowing in from other parts of the world which shows that they also have businesses in those parts of the world," Khan said while reading figures from a piece of paper.
Moving on to Ishaq Dar, he said that the former finance minister has only been sent on leave and not sacked because he is involved in laundering money along with Nawaz Sharif and his family.
"Why do you think Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave Dar his own plane to leave the country, it was because they were all afraid he was going to end up telling the truth in court like he did before," Khan said.
"My other question is, why has Abbasi not told the country about the LNG deal he has made with Qatar. He said he will disclose the terms of the contract on the Parliament floor and then later said that the deal is confidential," Khan said, asking how a deal made with the country's money could be confidential.
"When these people say they are trying to save democracy, they mean they are trying to save their own thievery — that's what unites them," Khan remarked, adding that when people say Nawaz Sharif is the name of an ideology, they mean its an ideology based on corruption.
"I would like to ask the judiciary why it is taking pressure from this one powerful family. They should either get rid of the contempt of court law or apply it on everyone equally. This father and daughter duo say things against the Supreme Court and the judiciary and get away with it while the common man is reprimanded for even the smallest comment," Khan said.
"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is not even a part of the judiciary, sent out my warrants for a remark I had made, while the SC has not said anything to Nawaz for his tirade against the highest judicial office in the country," he added.
"The people are behind the SC; it should not take pressure from this family," Khan said.
Dear IK please say something new. NS is sacked from PM ship due to corruption all Pakistan knows now please move on and say something new. Elections are just across the corner so please trust the masses that they will exercise their RIGHT. It is more painful when you tend to stand with people like TUQ and Rizvis than anything else.
Whats new in this. IK should focus on KPK rather allegations
Only leader who is our and next generation hope, to bring justice, stand for Pakistan and bring the looters wealth in Government Treasures and punish them.
keep exposing the corrupt Khan.
Include among the charges against him that he allotted a500 square yards piece of land in Lahore's posh area to a cricket player who said he had no house of his own. And the player sold it during the later years.
New revelations are coming thick and fast about this mafia!
Mr. IK did nothing for the people. He wasted precious time just to raise allegation against political opponents. Still his performance and role is confusing even his supporters.
Very interesting, can you please disclose your source who is providing you evidence but not going to Courts.
True leader
keep your struggle resilient and you will get the rewards IK iA!
Imran, get the money back to the country. This is the only way to hurt people who love wealth is to take it from them.
Got the proof, present it.
Good going IK. Hope this garners the desired results and this corrupt family is banished for good.
The question of course than remains, how to recover all the money looted from the country and invested in these shell companies to launder the loot!? This in itself will require forensics experts and a large undertaking in cooperation with foreign nations and firms. But in the case of UAE, don't expect them to cooperate. They are the linchpin of money laundering schemes in the world.
I have no hopes on this type of politician, as he never talks anything constructive except criticism. Even if he comes to power he shall keep running after the bygone politicians instead of concentrating on good governance.
@Arif And you keep your eyes and mind closed to the industrial scale corruption by the ruing elite. Atleast someone is awake in the country and trying to make people like you wake up from their deep slumber. How PTI performed in KPK is for the poeple of KPK to judge. Are your from KPK?
he is saving the future of this country!
@Arif what is KPK? Who is IK?
He is playing the real opposition role here. Well done Khan sahab.
Frustration after recent developments showing in his face. Once again after being used he has realised what has happened!
A mind boggling block buster news. What IK has revealed in his press conference carries most serious allegation against NS and his family. It has to be determined by the probing agency If these accusations hold any water or not. As a matter of fact a rebuttal needs to be issued by the accused to show that all presented during the press conference are malafide and a political stunt pulled by an adversary to look pretty during coming election. On the other hand, if the allegations are true and supported by solid and robust evidence in form of authentic documentation, it would be in fitness of things that a thorough probe by NAB is conducted and a fresh reference be filed. In the first place JIT with resources at its disposal and backing of two powerful institution should have unearthed these hidden assets, sitting in Dubai, famous for investment by the money launderer and corrupt Pakistani rich and famous. The newly opened Pandora box is likely to hold more surprises in the near future
@Arif IK is not the CM of KPK Pervaiz Khatak is doing his job,if they are not delivering according to you then PMLN Ameer Muqam should come with a solo flight in KPK in 2018 election rather then relying on Molvi Fazal ur rehman .
Brilliant forensic auditing, another chapter begins.
He is telking every day corruptio against Sharif family. People who still blind saying whats new. Whats new is that what you asking. Even we all know they are corrupt.
Sad to see PTI reduced to a party of dharna. We need new ideas to improve governance of the country, not just personal attacks.
Someone is there at least to unveil the mafia.
IK should present the proofs and also come clean that he got the documents by actual investigations, not given to him by some sort of umpire. It is golden opportunity to discredit NS and come clean himself.
Looking forward to see the related documents ..
by the way the public doesn't require double certified, witnessed documents. Photocopies will do just fine. We know that Sharif's & Co have stolen and hidden money - we just want some confirmation on the extent of their corruption.
New revelations are coming thick and fast about this mafia!
You have been alleging others day in and day out. Convince people with your plans and achievements rather than slinging mud on others.
When will he learn from his numerous such allegations loaded pressers of past 4 and half years. Why is he hell bent on driving away his supporters. Someone please tell him that people are grossly sick and tired of hearing such allegations again and again. When he's called to court to prove those allegations, he dare not appear before the court yet he continues his allegations drama. It's obvious that there's no other trick left in IK's satchel. In cricketing terms, all his match winning techniques, players and aggressiveness has been used up. As such he needs to bring in new life into his team
@MSD no we are not the blind supporter of IK or PTI they have actually worked. Education system in government improved in KPK much better then private . Hospital system improved and with health card its affordable for people to get treatment. Police is completed turned around and working as it should be without any interference. Sports facilities open for youngsters to learn and fit. infrastructure getting better , mass rapid transport system. Billion tree planted mean for next 100 years people will be thankful to IK for this initiative. etc etc
Justice should be done. Anyone involved in corruption should stand trial and if found guilty should get punished.
@MSD How do you know he did nothing for the people? He changed KPK and I am being a resident of the KPK feel the difference on daily basis. If he can do this with very limited resources at the provincial level, I am sure he can do much better at the federal level. Solute to his Stamina, he is the hero of this nation who is the only one taking on this "Mafia"
Chief Justice should take notice and order for an inquiry. I stand with IK
@Arif KP is a small part of the country and his focus on national corruption is more important.
@MSD He delivered a struggle that led to getting rid of a corrupt PM through legal means. This is a milestone for me than paving my street. If it was not paved over the last 70 years, I won't bother in the next 10 years either for it, but would value getting rid of corruption!
Whole nation know theat majority of our political leaders, elite and government officials corrupt Beyond reasonable doubt.
We do not need further evidence against Nawaz Sherif. Imran sahib your time and your energy have a value. Please spend that rare resource to make KP an ideal province to live.
Yep! Forget Las Vegas. Dubai is now the world capital for money laundering. That's why many shady characters, mafia, drug dealers and those with black and stolen money are easily able to form shell off shore or freezone companies in the UAE to launder the money through the burgeoning real estate market. The whole scheme was cleverly executed by the Emirates.
He is not that different from them.
Instead of CJ taking on a small medical college - take on these corrupt leaders please
ik must find something constructive to do rather than wasting his breath
I wonder PTI violates constitution by barring women from voting, makes alliances with regressive religious extremists and still have courage to point fingers at others!!!
@Arif really surprised that one can ignore corruption and moral bankruptcy of Nawaz - top office holder must at all cost answer where he got the money from - we just can not have one law for the poor and one for rich corrupt.
@MSD one is talking about corruption of Shsriffs - don't deflect - the report is clear 11 companies in Dubai
IK is only levelling allegations, all his energy is spent on Anti - Govt campaign rather than performing in KPK. Recently I travelled the whole of KPK and was very disappointed with the performance of PTI Govt in KP, only stories. The extent of harm done to Pakistan from IK is phenomenal, he has really worked on the destruction and damage of Pakistan rather than building Naya Pakistan and helping others to Build Pakistan. Only IK is correct and the rest is all thieves.
@khan if not IK, than who?
Do you expect Zardari to point fingers at NS? They are both birds of a feather. At least IK had proven to be free of corruption by the SCP. He has lot of credibility. IK has earned integrity and respect. Which even Zardari lacks - despite having served as country's president.
Everyone can tell Mr Niazi is frustrated and can see the writing on the wall that he will lose in 2018 as well! Soon he will take a U turn and say this was a political statement! Not say pmln is party of angels but they did do a lot of work and have achievements to show off, prime one being improved electricity supply! While all this guy has to show off is Dharnas, Lock downs and generous use of foul language. And by giving ticket to Tareen junior and exchanging pleasantries with the likes of Zargarian he continues to prove he is just another politician desperate to become PM.
Where is ik claim of going against Zardari all ok is aiming. At him being pm that’s his only target and for that he comprises everything he compromises looters into his own party
PML-N is running government and majority of its politicians are covering each other. IK statements cannot be ignored and must be fully investigated. If IK is exposing NS then he must be asked to provide documents as he has stated. Critics of IK or friends of NS, please realize that Pakistan is in a critical phase where corruption and dishonesty is everywhere. Are these politicians more important to us than our Pakistan? SC must order IK to produce documents. Sincerely
all pml n supporters here comment on IK and KPK performance, while this article is about disclosure of Nawaz shareef companies in Dubai, 11, no one will discuss it, possibly I believe pml supporters accept that there leaders are corrupt, so it is ok with them
The new evidence against IK is the support for family politics which is evident by the decision of giving ticket to the son of Tareen. Lost my vote on this one.
When this charade will finish between Sharif and Imran and the leaders should concentrate more on the country and well being of theirs people.
The last two comments are the real picture of our nation , we never think corruption is a root cause of all the problem , we only believe in bluffing statement or optics politics , Pakistan money should bring back to home and these looters should be severely punished.
Imran Khan is a fearless leader. Tells it like it is and has rattled the cage of the corrupt.
IK has become a disgrace for the nation. Rather than doing any constructive work in the province his party is elected from, he is concentrating on ensuring that he stands by his name Ilzam Khan. IK please go and do something constructive for KPK rather than 24/7 mudslinging.
@Arif People should not support ideology of corruption by diverting the attention to other matters that are not equally important or at least should not be discussed in the same vein.
@jawaid go investigate it like ur supposed to.
@Khaleesi so he's the frustrated one??
How about IK now does some investigation on his friend Jahangeer Tareen.
@arif so looks we should get use of corruption and ignore all this?
@Ahmad who bars women from voting?
NS ideology is looting and enriching himself. IK should concentrate on KP governance instead on focusing on the NS excesses.
Well said IK....They are a part of corrupt system kudos to you for standing up for the whole nation
@Arif - So, you would rather bury your head in the sand as far as corruption is concerned?
@Lahore - no people like you are who have no brains but are emotional to take sides. We see everywhere corruption and dishonesty but still are silent, why?
@MSD .. Few things must be settled first in a nation's history. Imran is bringing culprits to the cleaners. Let the cleansing begin.
@Arif - "Lost my vote on this one."
There needs to be a sea-change in voters’ psyche and that will only come after mass education. Do you think IK can win in Larkana even if he stands himself? It will always be a Bhutto. Lodhran or Larkana is not like Lahore or Islamabad where an Asad Umer type can win. Its horses for courses until mass education!
Traeen provides many jobs to people in Lodhran and has a record of fair dealings with local farmers and has set up hospitals schools etc. If people there are not happy with them, they will not vote them. It’s a non-urban seat hence one will be a fool not to give them a ticket.
I feel so surprised that there are till people who support him.
@James Yes “the report.” Just like the 35 punctures. Remember that gem from your leader.
I was just watching Firdaus Ashiq Awan speaking all crap about Ishaq Dar but she did not have the courage to mention Khaqan Abbassi name who helped him escape. These stupid Politicians insult people. Well it is you who are stupid Dr Ashiq Awan not the people.
Wish democratic parties are more interested in democracy. What about musharraf and current coach taking gov on ride. This tactics will never beer fruits
Lets unite to kick all these corrupt leaders. well done IK
The more this corrupt Sharif family is exposed the better it will be for the country. Time for masses at large to reject these corrupt leaders.
@Irfan_Sydney that feeling is called frustration..
What Mr. Imran Niazi says or does in not normal. He needs a long rest and a thorough psychological exam.
@Harmony-1© It's a strategy they're trying. Its best to disregard all they say, desperados.
@Azad khial
What was worse, 35 punctures or Qatari letter. Only one led to someone being disqualified :)
He has lost his own charm in never ending criticism, what a waste of oppertunity of becoming a true leader ! He is even ready to sit with qadri like guys in effort of becoming a PM. He may become a PM but he cannot be a leader and by no means a visionary. Always telling us what is happening in the west but has never bothered to do same in his own personality and his area of influence.
Imran is itching for one more dharna against NS.
@Irfan_Sydney people support IK because he is proven to be financially honest and sincere to his nation. Everyone is not of a patwari or darbari mindset. people are getting awareness about sharifs corruption because of his courage against this mafia.
@MSD They are not political opponents only - they are the looters, enemies of Pakistan. IK will make sure that they get punished.
Shariffs' should be stripped of all their wealth and returned to the governments coffers of Pakistan and jail for NS & Co. and throw away the keys!
@MSD IK is doing his job as an opposition leader. Corrupt rulers have to be exposed at all cost and blacklisted for any future role in Pakistani politics.
@Imran AB He has presented to media.
@Arif my dear he is in the opposition and he is doing that. For KPK there is provincial govt for that.
@Arif Why he should focus only on KPK. Is he not Pakistani National?. Why he is not suppose to ask this Sharif family that how they have become millionaire. We all poor Pakistani should know their business to do the same business to change our lives and story of his success definitely should be part of of education syllabus.