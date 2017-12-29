Imran levels fresh allegations against Sharifs after 'uncovering new evidence'

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that fresh documents that have been uncovered show that the Sharif family has 11 companies in Dubai, while also levelling more allegations against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

"These new documents we have uncovered show that this family [the Sharifs] have 11 companies in Dubai and out of those, their company HDS Securities Pvt Ltd owns 52 villas in Dubai," Khan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

"Imagine how many villas the other companies must own," he said, adding that another "discovery" made by his people says that the companies in Dubai have money pouring into them from Switzerland, Turkey, Oman and the United Kingdom.

"From Switzerland, there is an inflow of 60 million dirhams, and another 11 million dirhams. There's more money flowing in from other parts of the world which shows that they also have businesses in those parts of the world," Khan said while reading figures from a piece of paper.

Moving on to Ishaq Dar, he said that the former finance minister has only been sent on leave and not sacked because he is involved in laundering money along with Nawaz Sharif and his family.

"Why do you think Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave Dar his own plane to leave the country, it was because they were all afraid he was going to end up telling the truth in court like he did before," Khan said.

"My other question is, why has Abbasi not told the country about the LNG deal he has made with Qatar. He said he will disclose the terms of the contract on the Parliament floor and then later said that the deal is confidential," Khan said, asking how a deal made with the country's money could be confidential.

"When these people say they are trying to save democracy, they mean they are trying to save their own thievery — that's what unites them," Khan remarked, adding that when people say Nawaz Sharif is the name of an ideology, they mean its an ideology based on corruption.

"I would like to ask the judiciary why it is taking pressure from this one powerful family. They should either get rid of the contempt of court law or apply it on everyone equally. This father and daughter duo say things against the Supreme Court and the judiciary and get away with it while the common man is reprimanded for even the smallest comment," Khan said.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is not even a part of the judiciary, sent out my warrants for a remark I had made, while the SC has not said anything to Nawaz for his tirade against the highest judicial office in the country," he added.

"The people are behind the SC; it should not take pressure from this family," Khan said.