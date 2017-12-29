If Musharraf is so brave, he should come to Pakistan and face cases against him: Nawaz
Vowing to bring former president Pervez Musharraf to the court soon, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said, "The time has come for those who violated the Constitution to be punished".
While speaking to PML-N workers and leaders following the Friday congregation, Sharif said: "The courts will have to be awakened on Musharraf's cases."
Sharif, whose second term as the prime minister ended as a result of the then army chief Musharraf's coup in October 1999, said that the former president is a "coward" and is making excuses to stay abroad. "If he is so brave, he should come to Pakistan and face the cases."
Earlier this week, for the first time since Nawaz's disqualification at the hands of Supreme Court, the Sharif family publicly said that initiation of a treason case against Musharraf by the PML-N government was the reason behind his ouster.
“Will we see any court hold Musharraf accountable for his crimes?” Sharif had asked, expressing hope that "it would happen one day".
Musharraf is currently facing trial in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.
A day after Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's chants of "Musharraf qatil" on Benazir's death anniversary commemoration at Gari Khuda Bux, Musharraf issued a video message, saying that there was no evidence against him in the case.
He had added that Sharif and Bilawal had suddenly begun making statements against him to pressurise the army.
In response, Bilawal had demanded Musharraf to come back to Pakistan and "face his court cases, if he has the courage to do so".
Musharraf has been declared an absconder in a treason case and that of Benazir Bhutto's murder by the Supreme Court and an anti-terrorism court, respectively. He left the country for Dubai last year on the pretext of receiving a medical treatment.
"I am a commando and I love my homeland. I will come back in a few weeks or months," he had said before leaving.
if you are so brave why dont you bring him to Paksitan.??
As a nation, we are all corrupt and we elect the corrupt leaders.
So, why did you let him go in the first place? The court clearly left that decision to you!
You were PM for 4 years, what have you done...... your party is still in power.... issues red warrant, contact interpol and do it if you can.... war of words is too much....
Face your trial do not worry for others nation knows who has kept the Pakistan money abroad.
now they are making these issues highlighted to get political gain for next election , they are making fool to the nation and try get them self proof innocent. If they are really concern about him they must bring him back to the country and start all the cases they have made on him.
Living abroad with out a single word of allegation of financial corruption is far better than living in the country with a plethora of financial allegations. Nawaz Sharif sahib must understand the rules of the game and stop hoodwinking the nation by leveling baseless allegations against clean people.
He was brave enough to visit Pakistan and face all the charges. You could not stop him leave the country.
No need to challenge others, face your case bravely and stop insulting vital institutions of Pakistan.
Musharraf was the best president Pakistan had also he was great General.
When is NS going to get over musharraf - whenever NS gets a cold he blames musharraf
@Abdulla Hussain Well said. This is a fact that unnecessary and irrational squabbling over non issues is mere waste of time. The nation is awash with most serious financial issues having a profound bearing on the lively-hood of majority of people, who are in fix to how to adjust to ever rising prices in daily use items and other commodities, and would be least interested to find an outcome of this futile debate exposing who is brave or who is not. I hope that in the end common sense will prevail.
@Khan want add one more word in your statement. Plus the whole nation is ignorant cannot differentiate between corrupt and honest.
If you were brave enough you wouldn't have run away leaving behind your voters. These voters you abandoned and now you are trying to foolish them by asking for their support! YOU ALWAYS BETRAYED YOUR VOTERS.
If your government had built adequate medical facilities in the country when you had the chance, Musharraf wouldn't have left the country to seek medical treatment in the UK.
Ring any bells, Mr. Sharif??
Bring your sons back first, then demand from others.
First of all why don't you accept the wrong you done and return back all the money you looted from Pakistan.
Musharraf is first degree of coward!!
NS violated the constitution and his oath by looting poor Pakistani nation
He was in Pakistan for a long time when you were Prime Minister. Also, when is Ishaq Dar coming back?
"The time has come for those who violated the Constitution to be punished". I certainly hope so that no new adventurer violates the Constitution any more. Four violations are too many.
@salman ... corrupt ex PM excuse is that his sons are not Pakistani resident. Only when this excuse suits them. Lame excuse like the Calabri font forgery.
Bring your corrupt finance minister home to face charges of corruption.
Interesting comments ...folks...When they call the roll in the Senate or in assemblies , the Senators and our so called representatives do not know whether to answer 'Present' or 'Not Guilty'.