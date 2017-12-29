Lahore-bound Shaheen Air's passengers refuse to disembark in Karachi

Passengers of Shaheen Air flight NL-712, travelling from Dammam to Lahore, remained on board the aircraft till 1.30pm, refusing to disembark in Karachi, DawnNews reported on Friday.

Talking to DawnNews, a passenger on the flight Javed Waseem had complained that the airline staff was not cooperating with those 'stuck' on the plane. Citing the passengers' frustration, he said that the aircraft's washroom was out of order as well.

Waseem said that the airline officials told the passengers to stay on board after they landed in Karachi. After three hours, the passengers were told they could rest in the airport lounge until the flight took off. The passengers — almost 150 in number, however, refused to disembark until they reached their destination.

He added that some of the passengers were travelling to Lahore to attend their parents' funeral.

On being contacted, a spokesperson from Shaheen Air, Zohaib Hasan, told DawnNews that the plane had landed at Karachi airport owing to fog in Lahore and took off at 1.30pm, "as promised."

Discussing the complaints made by passengers Hasan said, "Shaheen Air does not abandon its passengers and it did not do so in this flight either, food was provided to the passengers and all other services were available to them as well."

He added that the staff had offered the passengers the chance to disembark the plane but the passengers chose to stay on board the whole time.