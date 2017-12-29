Lahore-bound Shaheen Air's passengers refuse to disembark in Karachi
Passengers of Shaheen Air flight NL-712, travelling from Dammam to Lahore, remained on board the aircraft till 1.30pm, refusing to disembark in Karachi, DawnNews reported on Friday.
Talking to DawnNews, a passenger on the flight Javed Waseem had complained that the airline staff was not cooperating with those 'stuck' on the plane. Citing the passengers' frustration, he said that the aircraft's washroom was out of order as well.
Waseem said that the airline officials told the passengers to stay on board after they landed in Karachi. After three hours, the passengers were told they could rest in the airport lounge until the flight took off. The passengers — almost 150 in number, however, refused to disembark until they reached their destination.
He added that some of the passengers were travelling to Lahore to attend their parents' funeral.
On being contacted, a spokesperson from Shaheen Air, Zohaib Hasan, told DawnNews that the plane had landed at Karachi airport owing to fog in Lahore and took off at 1.30pm, "as promised."
Discussing the complaints made by passengers Hasan said, "Shaheen Air does not abandon its passengers and it did not do so in this flight either, food was provided to the passengers and all other services were available to them as well."
He added that the staff had offered the passengers the chance to disembark the plane but the passengers chose to stay on board the whole time.
Comments (20)
Mediocre service by the private airlines owned by the "elites" of the country!
Who is better --- PIA or Shaheen Air ?
Sadly, no standards, no quality, no respect.
@M. Emad PIA is far better than any other local airline.
@M. Emad neither..
@Savior so go work for them since you cant do your current job.
On airlines defence they are not landing in Lahore for safety of the passengers, it’s not like they can control weather. However they should facilitate the passengers and passengers should corporate likewise. Instead of being childish and refusing to get off the plane.
If this were indigo or united airlines, there would have been a very different story.
Strict compensation rules are required.
@M. Emad PIA should not even exist, so there is no comparison.
It is unfortunate that the institutions, whether in the public or private sector, are on miserable decline.
Passengers are not being treated in a dignified way.
Current government has no rules and regulations to run a smooth process for almost everything. For the past few years no institution is free of corruption and dishonesty. Like leaders like public. A massive change is needed to eradicate corruption, dishonesty first among the leaders and then these politicians. Politicians have more than enough stolen money to buy officials.
@M. Emad shaheen
I am sorry, but if the story is 100% true, then I have to side with the airline. Pakistani passengers would only act in this manner when their are traveling with their own airline. They would never had dared to do this had they been traveling with a foreign airline. They were asked to disembark, and they should have complied. Shaheen airlines went out of their way to accommodate customers. They were provided food and accommodation at airline's cost, when the situation was not airline's fault, and yet they have the audacity to complain.
Pakistani public should grow up
@M. Emad You decide! It seems that they are both "great people to cry with!"
@Shamin It's a private airline. There is no compulsion to use their service. If people don't use it no matter how elite the owners the businesses isn't likely to make a profit. That's the simplicity of private enterprises. You're not paying taxes to keep it afloat and can choose to use or not use.
Good job shaheen...keep up the good work
I do clearly sympathise with the passengers but i urge dawn and the media to probe more into it. Two years ago I was travelling on PIA when the flight got delayed due to bad weather and were made to sit in the aircraft for an hour, the passenger started raising hue and.cry without understanding the circumstances surrounding the delay. in this.scenario also.though the airline is reluctantly asking passengers to wait in the lounge they seem to be stubborne and distrust the airline management. For Gods Sake the airplane cannot land in fog and if they are saying they are waiting for fog to.subside then it should have been.no news at all.
@M. Emad : Question should be 'who is worse, PIA or Shaheen?'