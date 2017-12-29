Majeed Achakzai released on bail in traffic policeman's death case

Balochistan MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai, who was in police custody for his involvement in traffic police officer Haji Attaullah's death, was released on bail from Quetta's district jail on Friday.

In June, Haji Attaullah was seriously wounded in a traffic accident, eventually succumbing to his injuries. The legislator's vehicle was speeding and rammed into the traffic sergeant who was on duty at Quetta's GPO Chowk, the police had said.

Although the MPA was acquitted in a vehicle tampering case regarding the same incident earlier this month, the case concerning the death of the traffic sergeant is ongoing in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) as it was registered under Section 322 (punishment for murder) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ATC judge ordered the release of the legislator and ordered his counsel to submit surety bonds worth half a million rupees.

A large number of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party supporters were present outside the jail when Achakzai was released. The supporters followed Achakzai's vehicle all the way to his residence.

Supporters greeting Achakzai outside the Quetta district jail — DawnNews

Following the traffic policeman's death in June, CCTV footage of the incident was shared widely on social media and sparked a campaign demanding the arrest of the legislator, after which police had apprehended Achakzai from his residence in the Satellite Town area of Quetta.

He was produced in front of a judicial magistrate a week after the incident, after which he was remanded to police custody.

Prior to his remand, however, Achakzai had confessed to his involvement in the accident and claimed to have agreed to compensate the family members of the slain traffic policeman. Surprisingly, the Civil Lines Police Station had still lodged a First Information Report against 'unknown individuals'.