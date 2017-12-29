DAWN.COM

Majeed Achakzai released on bail in traffic policeman's death case

Syed Ali ShahUpdated December 29, 2017

Balochistan MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai, who was in police custody for his involvement in traffic police officer Haji Attaullah's death, was released on bail from Quetta's district jail on Friday.

In June, Haji Attaullah was seriously wounded in a traffic accident, eventually succumbing to his injuries. The legislator's vehicle was speeding and rammed into the traffic sergeant who was on duty at Quetta's GPO Chowk, the police had said.

Although the MPA was acquitted in a vehicle tampering case regarding the same incident earlier this month, the case concerning the death of the traffic sergeant is ongoing in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) as it was registered under Section 322 (punishment for murder) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ATC judge ordered the release of the legislator and ordered his counsel to submit surety bonds worth half a million rupees.

A large number of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party supporters were present outside the jail when Achakzai was released. The supporters followed Achakzai's vehicle all the way to his residence.

Supporters greeting Achakzai outside the Quetta district jail — DawnNews
Following the traffic policeman's death in June, CCTV footage of the incident was shared widely on social media and sparked a campaign demanding the arrest of the legislator, after which police had apprehended Achakzai from his residence in the Satellite Town area of Quetta.

He was produced in front of a judicial magistrate a week after the incident, after which he was remanded to police custody.

Prior to his remand, however, Achakzai had confessed to his involvement in the accident and claimed to have agreed to compensate the family members of the slain traffic policeman. Surprisingly, the Civil Lines Police Station had still lodged a First Information Report against 'unknown individuals'.

Bakhtiar Saleem
Dec 29, 2017 02:34pm

What a Shame!!!

Hameed Gul
Dec 29, 2017 02:41pm

No surprise

Umar
Dec 29, 2017 03:26pm

Why wait on him he is a criminal .....sad people

Sarfraz
Dec 29, 2017 03:27pm

Unfortunate but true -Might is right!

Tahir
Dec 29, 2017 03:53pm

Justice served

Pakistan deserves better
Dec 29, 2017 05:35pm

Shows the lack of common sense in some voters, is it any wonder Pakistan is in the state it is? Rose petals are thrown at heroes yet here that privilege is reserved for the corrupt. Sad day in Pakistan.

Abdulla Hussain
Dec 29, 2017 05:58pm

One should not escape punishment for such a heinous crime. I was really terrified to see uncut video of this particular accident, later on this video was blurred. Terrible I should say.

Waqar
Dec 29, 2017 06:24pm

No wonder we have zero respect in the world... when justice like this is dispensed....what do we expect.

usman
Dec 29, 2017 07:02pm

First blame is on those people who came to welcome the criminal. Thats why core reason why mighty gets to bend the law.

