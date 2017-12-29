DAWN.COM

Khursheed Shah raises questions over Sharif brothers' visits to Saudi Arabia

Dawn.comDecember 29, 2017

Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah speaking to the media on Friday.—DawnNews

Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah, while holding a press conference in Lahore on Friday, raised questions over Nawaz Sharif's impending visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Today, the nation is watching. The people are interested in knowing why Shahbaz Sharif is in Saudi Arabia and why Nawaz may be visiting soon."

According to a party source, Nawaz may depart for the Gulf kingdom on Saturday. His younger brother is already in the Gulf state on an “official” visit. The chief minister had been flown by a special plane of the Saudi government on Wednesday. He is believed to have levelled the ground for the visit of the elder Sharif.

"Now if something comes to pass and Saudi Arabia intervenes, then it would be shameful that Pakistan — a nuclear power — cannot make its own decisions," Shah said.

"We should have our own policies and our own rule of law. We should be making our own decisions and it makes me sad that we look to others for support," he added.

Answering a question regarding Nawaz's visit, Shah said, "It looks like the matter may be moving towards forgiveness and that a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) may be on the horizon, which is sad."

"If such a situation arises, I think we would have to send our judiciary big locks to shut the courts and go home."

The opposition leader also spoke about the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) reaction to Khawaja Saad Rafique's comments on the army's chain of command.

"I have heard the minister for railway's speech. I do not think that it warranted such a major reaction from the ISPR," Shah said.

Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday had criticised Rafique's remarks regarding junior officers' apparent lack of commitment to the army chief's orders and said, "The statement was extremely irresponsible and unwarranted, as it targets the chain of command. The Pakistan Army is a disciplined institution and the army chief's orders are followed without question."

Comments (10)

1000 characters
M.Saeed
Dec 29, 2017 01:23pm

You had your long long chance. Now let others do what you did during your time. There is no change in the norms without a real revolution.

mrhashmi
Dec 29, 2017 01:31pm

Leader of the Opposition Khformerursheed Shah has to stop at any cost former Most heinous agent and corrupt family to present abroad our beloved country of Pakistan ...

HonorBright
Dec 29, 2017 07:03pm

Shall we ever know how our country is run...

Ahsan Gul
Dec 29, 2017 07:20pm

@M.Saeed - sad to read your irresponsible comments. Eradication of corruption, dishonesty is everybody’s business. Shriefs are supported by Saudis and AZ did loot Pakistan on his own when we all were not vocals.

Starr
Dec 29, 2017 07:53pm

If America attacks Pakistan, you will join hands with America to keep yourself in power of position.

Starr
Dec 29, 2017 07:55pm

@mrhashmi Corrupt , are u talking about yourself. Relax they are not as corrupt as Imran khan’s father was .

MONIER
Dec 29, 2017 08:03pm

Foreign meddling has already been a disaster for Pakistan with the break-up of the country. Selfish politician's like Nawaz will continue to go to extreems to destroy this country wit corruption and sedition.

Saqib
Dec 29, 2017 08:25pm

The fate of Pakistan should be decided by Pakistanis and Pakistanis alone

Khanm
Dec 29, 2017 08:34pm

I agree with him. Does he still represent pakistan while he is not in power ...not only opposition but the establishments should also take the notice..the most important is to clear our minds from all the memories, deprivation, torment the country has gone through. Friends of pakistan.Since we live in the heads of those who remember us, we lose control of our lives and become who they want us to be.

AHAQ
Dec 29, 2017 08:54pm

The last thing I want is a monarchy to tell a democracy, how to conduct itself.

