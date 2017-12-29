DAWN.COM

At least 15 dead, building destroyed by fire in Mumbai

AFPDecember 29, 2017

View of the building where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai early on December 29, 2017. — AFP
Fire tore through a Mumbai building where a rooftop party was being held early on Friday, killing at least 15 people and leaving many injured, police said.

The blaze started just after midnight in a top floor restaurant in the centre of the city and quickly spread to two adjacent bars, destroying the entire building in 30 minutes, media reports said.

Most of those who died were women at a party at the restaurant, Mumbai's disaster management authorities said.

One woman who said she was in the building at the time told of the desperate scenes as people tried to escape.

“There was a stampede and someone pushed me,” Sulbha Arora said on Twitter.

“People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don't know how I got out alive. Some powers were definitely protecting me.”

Television footage showed fire engines and emergency teams rushing to the scene as the building was being consumed by flames and dark plumes of smoke rose into the night sky.

“So far the deaths of 15 people have been declared,” S. Jaykumar, a Mumbai police commissioner, told reporters, adding that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

More than a dozen people were taken to nearby hospitals and two were in critical condition, civic authorities said.

Firefighter Sanjay Hiwarle told reporters the blaze was brought under control during the night and a “cooling operation” was underway.

The blaze broke out in the Kamala Mills compound, which houses restaurants and other commercial establishments including hotels, around 12.30am (local time), police said.

Several media organisations also use the building and at least three national news channels were affected by the fire, including Times network's Times Now, Mirror Now and ET Now channels.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops,” he said.

Accidental fires are common across India because of poor safety standards and lax enforcement of existing regulations.

A fire swept through a sweet shop in Mumbai earlier this month, sparking a building collapse which killed 12 sleeping workers.

In September, a gas cylinder exploded in an unfinished building in Mumbai killing six people.

Farrukh Hussain
Dec 29, 2017 11:33am

Fires in winter r common due to negligence and in summers due to overheating of electrical wires.

Asslamalaikum
Dec 29, 2017 11:52am

Thank you for coverage DAWN. Heartfelt condolences from Pakistan.

Gffh
Dec 29, 2017 11:57am

RIP

WARRIs
Dec 29, 2017 12:09pm

My feelings with the bereaving family and prayers for the departed.

Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 29, 2017 01:03pm

Mumbai and Karachi have many buildings which are more than100years old, without any maintenances.. All these buildings should be demolished.

Jawad Amin
Dec 29, 2017 01:12pm

Very sorry to hear about this news. :( May the souls of dead rest in peace..

Shahryar Shirazi
Dec 29, 2017 01:48pm

Sad news.

sympathiser
Dec 29, 2017 02:01pm

Very unfortunate and sad.. RIP

Anees
Dec 29, 2017 02:40pm

So sad to know this. May the souls of the dead rest in peace. :'(

jamal
Dec 29, 2017 03:10pm

12 killed in fire incident in New York, 15 in Mumbai. 2017 ending on a sad note.

Peak Sarcasm
Dec 29, 2017 03:11pm

My heartfelt condolences on the tragedy.

San
Dec 29, 2017 03:12pm

@Saif Zulfiqar This was fairly new building. There is no space left in Mumbai for new development. This land was acquired by the private developer.This space is occupied by sprawling new construction with world class companies and some of them are news channels. Eateries and pubs have been making lot of money by catering to these high end customers. Safety and adhering to rules are overlooked by owners with authorities blessings.You know the rest!!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 29, 2017 05:21pm

RIP Innocent souls basic infrastructure is missing in IndoPak. We keep wasting billions of dollars in WMDs but normal citizen is looking for two ends to meet. Almighty give peace to the victims family.

I love you all.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

ramesh shrigod
Dec 29, 2017 09:01pm

@Farrukh Hussain The main reason for so many death is emergency exit was closed by the hotel for some small advantage and lift was the only exit available.

