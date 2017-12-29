Nawaz’s ‘Saudi visit plan’ talk of the town

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia to meet dignitaries there, a media report suggests.

It was informed that ruling PML-N head Mr Sharif is likely to depart for the Gulf kingdom within 48 hours, the report said quoting family sources. A party source said Nawaz may leave on Saturday.

His younger brother Shahbaz Sharif is already in the Gulf state on an “official” visit. The chief minister had been flown by a special plane of the Saudi government on Wednesday. He is believed to have levelled the ground for the visit of the elder Sharif.

The ex-premier will meet Saudi officials “to discuss various aspects of friendly relationship with Pakistan”, it says, adding “they will talk about the cooperation in various fields between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif had a chance meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Madinah, Saudi Arab, on Thursday.

The two leaders came across each other outside the entrance to Masjid-i-Nabwi, a press release said, adding they exchanged good wishes.

The Punjab chief minister praised the role of Turkey after the US move to shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognise it as the capital of Israel.

The role of Turkish President Erdogan was exemplary in the matter,” Shahbaz was quoted as telling Mr Yildirim.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2017