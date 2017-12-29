Abbasi orders power sector overhaul to tackle circular debt
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday directed an overhaul of the power transmission, distribution and recovery processes of distribution companies (Discos) for cutting down inefficiencies, reducing administrative losses and to find a permanent solution to circular debt.
He was chairing a meeting at the PM Office to review issues related to furnace oil and petroleum. The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Secretaries of Finance, Power and Petroleum Divisions, MD Pakistan State Oil and senior officers of concerned departments.
The meeting also reviewed availability and consumption of gas by the power sector.
Decision taken to restrict imports of furnace oil
The prime minister directed for constitution of a high level committee to find solution to the issue of circular debt. The committee would be led by the power minister and would include representatives of ministries of finance and power as well as the Petroleum Division.
The meeting took stock of the existing storage, production capacities of the local refineries and consumption. It was decided to restrict import orders for the furnace oil.
Future import of furnace oil would be conditional to the approval from Cabinet Committee on Energy. The measure would help reduce import bill and ensure optimal operationalisation of LNG-based power plants.
The prime minister directed the ministries of power and petroleum to ensure proper planning to ensure maintenance of required stocks of furnace oil to meet any emergency situation.
The power minister briefed the prime minister on steps taken by the ministry towards streamlining the provision of new electricity connections to the consumers. He said by Jan 15 next year, all pending 0.8 million applications, would be disposed of.
Furthermore, a system is being developed to ensure provision of electricity connections to consumers within 15 days of application, he added.
The power minister briefed the meeting about steps taken to improve the performance of attached departments of the ministry.
Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2017
Invest more in Wind, Solar and Hydro power, and the import of petroleum will reduce itself. Even small Wind and solar projects of 10-50 MW will have a lasting effect on reducing the imports of fossil fuels. There are huge opportunities to produce power from solar energy in Balochistan, while wind turbines can be installed all along the coast. European countries are installing solar panels along their roads and highways. Why cant we do the same?? Again, these could be very small investments, which can be progressively increased to produce more power.
All of pakistan's problems are tied to its political system. A system that does not allow the enforcement of laws. With such a system running the show is it any wonder that there is widespread theft of electricity?