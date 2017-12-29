Bilawal speaks of ‘other options’ if justice not provided in Benazir case
SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said that he regards [former president retired General Pervez] Musharraf as the killer of her mother Benazir Bhutto and [Jamhoori Watan Party leader] Akbar Bugti. He said the former president was also responsible for the Karachi carnage and killing of countless people.
Speaking to media personnel after inaugurating a hall, named after his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at the Sukkur Press Club, Bhutto-Zardari described General Musharraf a coward person. “If he is really a brave soldier as he portrays himself to be, he should come here and face the cases registered against him,” he argued.
“He screams in pain uncontrollably while being in Pakistan but recovers from all ailments as soon as he leaves the country,” the PPP chairman wondered.
He claimed that the then president know that his mother [Benazir Bhutto] was going to be attacked [in Rawalpindi on Dec 27, 2007] but he did not do anything to protect her by providing her adequate security.
“We all are here in Pakistan despite threats to our life because we are not coward but he who is coward has escaped and not ready to face a trial,” Bhutto-Zardari remarked.
He, however, expressed his confidence that the justice would be restored to him and his family in the assassination case. Otherwise, he added, “other options are open”.
“Here we can only appeal to the judiciary for the dispensation of justice in the assassination case as well as those of other martyrs. We don’t want to move a court of some other country, like the United Kingdom, as this would undermine the honour and prestige of my own country,” he said.
In reply to a question, the PPP chairman said whenever a public meeting of [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief] Imran Khan in Sindh fizzled out, he would resort to addressing chairs vent his anger on the Sindh government. Responding to another question about Nawaz Sharif’s terming Imran ladla (blue eyed boy) of judges, he said both Sharif and Imran were blue eyed boys.
When asked about a shift in PPP’s policy towards Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Bhutto-Zardari said: “We are not with Imran Khan or [PAT chief] Tahirul Qadri ... we are with the heirs of those martyred in the Model Town tragedy”.
The PPP chairman expressed his confidence that the next general election would held on time, adding that the present political dispensation would definitely complete its tenure.
“Rumours did hit the PPP tenure in its last year but the party completed its constitutional term,” argued.
About nomination of Shahbaz Sharif as the PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister in the next election, Bhutto-Zardari said: “My rival will be Nawaz Sharif and there can be no reconciliation with him”.
At the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was given the lifetime membership of the Sukkur Press Club.
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh, MPA Awais Shah, former Senate chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh and others PPP leaders were present.
Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2017
Comments (6)
Bilawal is the soft image and cover up of all the misdeeds of present and past PPP towards Pakistan. Instead of solving the issues of the commoners they are hiding in the blame game of the murder of the BB who stood out of the bomb proof car on her own or advice of her near ones.
"We don’t want to move a court of some other country, like the United Kingdom, as this would undermine the honour and prestige of my own country,” he said." these kind of stupid statements are the reason a lot of people in Pakistan do not trust PPP. The true leaders keep fighting for their causes in their own Counties and work for changes for betterment and Justice for their People. BTW Mr Zardari Jr your party was in power for five years and your father was President with all the legal options available but not much was done,even the "independent" investigation has shown the there was complacency by PPP Government,so any other Country as you implied, will question the lack of interest by PPP Government.
Ask your father why he failed to take any action when he was the president of the country and your party ruled it both at the center and the province of Sindh? The blame game must start from him.
The only other option for Bilawal is to jack it off and forget about it as it never happened.
"Other options" is an obvious threat by someone who is himself on the endangered list. Be careful! Greed for money and greed for power has been the curse of the family. When us he going to investigate and explain his enormous wealth?
Your Father was President for 5 years he could not do it how will you?