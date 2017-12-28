Peasant attempts self-immolation during Sindh sugar cane growers' protest
A peasant on Thursday set himself on fire during a farmers' protest in Mirpurkhas calling for the implementation of the official rate of sugar cane by mill owners of Sindh.
Majeed Qambrani, the peasant, suffered 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to civil hospital for treatment.
A farmers’ leader, Javed Junejo, told Dawn that Qambrani attempted self-immolation during the protest sit-in at Mirpurkhas toll plaza which Junejo and others were leading.
Also read: Sugar millers stop procuring cane to avoid compliance of high court order
He said Qambrani owned four acres of land where he cultivated sugar cane and that although the farmer had harvested his cane, mills were not procuring the crop from growers.
A hari (peasant) shares expenses and profit of any crop with the grower in Sindh.
The Sindh government had earlier this month notified a sugarcane price of Rs182 per 40 kilograms for 2017-18. However, the mills are not ready to pay the official price to producers on the grounds that it is not viable for them.
It has been widely reported that Mr Zardari directly or indirectly owns 19 of the 36 Sugarmills currently operating in Sindh. So it comes as no surprise that the Sindh government will do all in its powers to safeguard the interests of the sugarmills. The provincial cabinet dare not prosecute any mill for breaking the law because it is likely their their heads will role. Grievously no number of self-immolations will make any diffence to the existing state of affairs.
Request to the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of sugar can grower of Sindh.
Day after day the conditions of sugar cane growers is worsening and government of Sindh and related authorities have miserably failed to address the situation.
Therefore, it is requested to Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo motu notice of sugar cane growers of sindh as standing crop is losing its quality and quantity in order to provide relief to millions of hopeless farmers of Sindh.
Please sir take sue moto before it is too late.
Our inefficiency and cartel backed by the government is the main reason for all problems faced by common man in Pakistan resulting we can't compete internationally.Next year we will have shortage of sugar and cartel will mint money as the farmers will avoid planting sugarcane.No country in the world allow subsidiary of Rs 20 per kg for export of sugar.
Just imagine Rs. 3.50/ per kg of sugarcane for poor peasant who spent their night and days to cultivate...even that is not being paid by such sugarmill owners who sell sugar with skyrocket profits.