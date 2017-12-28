Jahangir Tareen's son submits nomination papers for NA-154 by-election
Disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen's son, Ali Khan Tareen, on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming by-election in NA-154 Lodhran, the seat left vacant after his father's disqualification by the Supreme Court earlier this month.
Jahangir Tareen had nominated his son for the seat during an election rally in Lodhran on Wednesday.
Addressing the workers, he had said he would always stand by the PTI and serve the people of the area despite his disqualification. He claimed that on the desire of party workers, Ali Tareen was nominated as a PTI candidate.
Addressing the gathering, Ali Tareen had said he would try his utmost to live up to the expectations of the party. He assured that if elected, he would raise his voice for the rights of cultivators in the National Assembly.
According to the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the final list of candidates for the by-poll will be issued on Dec 29, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by Jan 5, 2018.
Polling will be held on Feb 12.
Jahangir Tareen had won the 2015 by-poll in the constituency after defeating PML-N's Siddique Baloch by over 35,000 votes. The by-poll had been ordered after the Supreme Court ordered a re-election for the seat following the discovery of irregularities during the 2013 election.
Look I know people will criticise Imran Khan because since the inception of PTI he criticised other parties for following dynasty politics. But he is in catch 22 here. How can he not allow Ali Tareen to contest the election on the PTI party ticket when his dad is the richest person in the party, How would he use his helicopter if he denies his son from contesting the election ? I guess there has to be some leniency for someone so rich.
If on the desire of party workers, Ali Tareen was considered and nominated as a PTI candidate, so be it. This is not the same as passing the party leadership or reins of country's rule to your next born. Ali Tareen is not IK's son.
The sad reality of our politics is that IK cannot come to power without electables. Big plutocrats, feudals, Chaudhrys, Sardards, Waderas, Nawabs, Gadi-nasheens will remain our powerbrokers for some time to come until there is a sea-change.
This is hilarious. Can anyone take comment from IK? The son might win in this seat but the reputation loss that it has caused all over Pakistan to PTI is un-imaginable. IK is thinking of financial benefits/ friendships. But I think IK is in need of help as well and we all PTI supporters should join hands and help IK fight family politics
Great father and great son,,, no middle class citizen is allowed to enter in power game.
PTI in line with traditional political parties to keep seats nominations within families.
@Harmony-1© Here is a true blind supporter speaking. That is also sad reality that illusions have created these simple men, who are good at destroying their own principles, as the quality. Sad reality is also that blind supporters can see KPK being destroyed, vulgaritya nd harrasment culture being promoted and nothing being done. still we support. Anyhow IK and Tareen son are alive till the time they have blind followers. Same for PML N they ahve blind followers they will be alive, but major difference is U Turn by PTI. nation hoped in IK and IK hoped them out very fast. Down with PTI, not going to vote any oarty now. everyone is opportunist
Honesty and principles are an expensive gifts and can be bought by Helicopters.
A shame for PT I.
Imran Khan showed his true colours. His supporters trying to justify his action are just embarrassing themselves.
@Shahida Khan I fully agree with you.
I supported Imran Khan from day 1. I am heartbroken by this. I think my time supporting PTI is at an end.
EXCELLENT
Imran Khan is the only honest leader in the history of Pakistan.A man with the greatest vision in the history of mankind. He thinks in a long term manner. But sadly people will not understand his shrewd politics. Jehangir Tareen's son is a great choice for this seat. The reality is that no poor or middle class will win from any seat from South Punjab. We need more rich kids in the mainstream PTI as they will have more chances to win.
How guillable PTI supporters are for still not understanding that IK has no principles in his politics. He only cares about one thing. That is to become the prime Minister of Pakistan. For that he will do ANYTHING, right or wrong.
Let the dust settle before losing all hope in PTI friends,there must be a reason behind nominating ali tareen,wait and see then come to conclusions Pakistan needs hope.