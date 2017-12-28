DAWN.COM

145 Indian fishermen released as a goodwill gesture

Mohammad RazaDecember 28, 2017

Pakistani authorities on Thursday released 145 Indian nationals from Karachi's Malir Jail as a gesture of goodwill towards India, even as a war of words between Islamabad and New Delhi continued in the background on the circumstances in which a recent meeting between convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family took place.

The freed prisoners, all fisherman who had trespassed into Pakistani waters, were taken amid tight security to Karachi Cantonment Railway Station, from where they will be sent to Lahore on board the Allama Iqbal Express.

The prisoners will subsequently be handed over to security forces at the Indian border.

The Indian prisoners seemed delighted upon learning of their release and have been looking forward to their repatriation.

They also appreciated the way they were treated by Pakistani jail authorities, telling DawnNews that upon reaching home, they will demand from Indian authorities that they reciprocate and free Pakistani prisoners held in Indian jails.

The prisoners were also given gifts and cash prizes by Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi, who revealed that negotiations to have 140 more Indian prisoners released are underway.

Comments (9)

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 28, 2017 02:28pm

:) Love you all IndoPak.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Mike
Dec 28, 2017 02:37pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan ..Love you bro...Always saw a positive comment from you ...Must be plenty of true soul like you from both sides of border

Ashutosh Mishra
Dec 28, 2017 02:58pm

I am very impressed with Pakistan after seeing this news. I want to visit Pakistan as a tourist. Can any one help me to find a cheap and best way, also safe.

BEEFEATER
Dec 28, 2017 03:00pm

@Mike He's the only one. ..

ajay
Dec 28, 2017 03:43pm

Frankly speaking all fishermen should be released.

Hemant
Dec 28, 2017 04:35pm

Thanks to Edhi and others who contributed to this good news

Brijesh
Dec 28, 2017 05:17pm

Very nice I would love to visit Pakistan

BEEFEATER
Dec 28, 2017 05:48pm

@Brijesh "Very nice I would love to visit Pakistan"

Please come legally, use original passport, and don't change your name or faith or buy property from the same for that purpose. Peace!

Surya kant
Dec 28, 2017 07:39pm

Thank you

