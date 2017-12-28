DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

One police volunteer killed, two injured as assailants open fire in Rawalpindi

Tahir NaseerDecember 28, 2017

Email


Police constables Makhdoom and Sajid were injured when assailants opened fire at a check post in Rawalpindi. —Photo by Author
Police constables Makhdoom and Sajid were injured when assailants opened fire at a check post in Rawalpindi. —Photo by Author

One police volunteer was killed and two constables were injured when three men on a motorcycle opened fire upon being asked to stop at a check post in Rawalpindi's Dhoke Hassu area in the early hours on Thursday.

While talking to DawnNews, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Abbasi said that the check post had been established to to prevent crimes in the area. The officials stopped the motorcycle over suspicion after which the assailants opened fire.

Police officials said two bullets in the abdomen proved fatal for volunteer Shamsher while three bullets each hit constables Sajid and Makhdoom on their legs. They said Shamsher had four daughters and a son. His body has been handed over to his family following postmortem examination.

Ratta Amral Police said the assailants were aged between 25 and 35 years and their sketches were being prepared while CCTV cameras were also being used to identify the attackers.

CPO Abbasi further stated that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered and a police team has been tasked with arresting the accused.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 28, 2017

Deterring corruption

THE Panama Papers were a watershed moment in international politics. Having claimed several political scalps across...
December 28, 2017

New finance team

IT took some prolonged uncertainty, but finally the government has appointed a full court team to the finance...
DNA testing in rape cases
Updated December 28, 2017

DNA testing in rape cases

When sexual violence is perceived to be almost the norm, the world becomes a dangerous place to be a female.
December 27, 2017

Missing Benazir

TEN years ago today, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss. Arguably, the democratic order and the country itself ...
December 27, 2017

Women disenfranchised

HISTORICALLY, those opposed to female enfranchisement have adopted the ludicrous argument that women should keep to...
December 27, 2017

Urdu conference

THOSE who lament that Urdu — at least in its literary manifestations — is on a slow and steady decline, would...