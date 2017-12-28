One police volunteer killed, two injured as assailants open fire in Rawalpindi

One police volunteer was killed and two constables were injured when three men on a motorcycle opened fire upon being asked to stop at a check post in Rawalpindi's Dhoke Hassu area in the early hours on Thursday.

While talking to DawnNews, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Abbasi said that the check post had been established to to prevent crimes in the area. The officials stopped the motorcycle over suspicion after which the assailants opened fire.

Police officials said two bullets in the abdomen proved fatal for volunteer Shamsher while three bullets each hit constables Sajid and Makhdoom on their legs. They said Shamsher had four daughters and a son. His body has been handed over to his family following postmortem examination.

Ratta Amral Police said the assailants were aged between 25 and 35 years and their sketches were being prepared while CCTV cameras were also being used to identify the attackers.

CPO Abbasi further stated that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered and a police team has been tasked with arresting the accused.