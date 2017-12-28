Governor Punjab's son issues unconditional apology in SC during medical colleges' fee case
As the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry resumed hearing a suo motu case on the inflated fee structure of private medical and dental colleges in Punjab on Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar made it clear that "the court does not want money to be a hindrance in the way of an education".
The CJP had earlier this week taken notice of deteriorating standards in the medical profession and the unavailability of sufficient health facilities and launched an inquiry into the government's efforts towards improving the health sector.
Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana's son, who had on Wednesday been accused of pressuring a female lawyer involved in the case, issued an unconditional apology in court today, claiming that the prosecutor in question, Advocate Anjum Hameed, was "like his mother" and that they had family ties as well.
Advocate Anjum had earlier told the court that Asif had been telephoning and texting her to offer admission to a student who was among her acquaintances only if she refrained from raising the issue in court.
When he was asked why he had called Advocate Anjum, Asif Rajwana said that the Vice Chancellor of Faisalabad University, Dr Farid — who had been suspended by the SC a day earlier — had asked him to do so.
The CJP expressed concerns over the fee structure of medical colleges and summoned the chief executives of all 14 private medical and dental colleges in Lahore to furnish details of their bank accounts and the amount of fee they charged from students. They were also asked to submit sworn affidavits on how they were meeting Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) criteria.
The colleges were directed to submit their prospectuses; the number of seats available and how many of them had been filled on merit and quota basis; and the charges collected from students besides fee fixed by the PMDC.
The court also restrained all unrecognised private medical colleges from offering admissions.
The two-judge bench hearing the case today asked the Punjab chief secretary to brief the court on the fee structure of medical colleges, and said that there must be a policy allowing students who could not afford to pay the fee to take admission in medical institutions.
The chief secretary, however, assured the court that the Punjab government had enough funds to ensure that students who could not afford a medical education due to lack of financial resources, could be admitted to colleges on the basis of merit.
The CJP, who is heading the bench, said the court would not "hesitate from contacting philanthropists if that is what it takes to allow lesser-privileged students to get a medical education."
Justice Nisar also ordered that the details of hospitals' bank accounts and other financial details be submitted in court in the next hearing.
The principal of Sharif Medical and Dental College also appeared in court today ─ much to the bench's dismay ─ as it had ordered the main trustee of the college — Nawaz Sharif — appear before the court.
The case was adjourned until Saturday.
How is it possible Honorable ? Admission fee to a Federal college after matric of a student in Islamabad is about Rs. 3,500 for two years' course and HSSC exams I&II fees amount to Rs.12,000/= Is there any sense of proportion in it?
Very very good decision. Education must not be for sale.
Private schools are run for profit. It is not charitable organizations. Sir! With your permission I would like to state your main job is to give timely justice at affordable rates to general public. Do something for that and at least give some suggestions to parliament. If you can do that these small things like overcharging etc. automatically die. Sir! masses are looking towards you.
Yes, money shouldn't be a hindrance in way of education, but the reality is that it is. People with money, and/or other forms of cultural capital and social power generally do not want to lose their privileges they get by virtue of these determinants (ie wealth) and hence resent anything that would level the playing field for attainment of higher education, as education is the the best way to move ahead in the social and economic ladder of life. They will say, (of course in their private gatherings) that they do not want to send their children to a school where their servants' children go!! Quality of education does depend on how the schools charges, Yes, there are exceptions, like the rare story in which the hawker's child tops the board!! But, for most children teaching quality matters in how well they do in acquiring communication and thinking skills. By making money as one of the main criterion of "high quality" education, the elite keep the status quo alive in society!
Private Medical College set up in Pakistan is a mega scam. The regulatory body PMDC is involved and big money played the part. Chief Justice is requested to form a investigation team of honest people for thorough probe and drag these criminals to court for justice to Pakistan.
Big respect to CJ. Education costs must be capped and no school shall be allowed to charge over that
First there is need to rectify the doing of corrupt politicians! Let professional academic people formulate and implement policies regarding basic and higher education!
@Mansur ul haque NO you are wrong. CJ has every right to limit the max price that schools can charge. Just because its "private school" it doesn't mean the CJ or government can't touch them. Education should not be priced so expensive dude.
CJ please also address the fundamental flaws with current laws which allow the rich and powerful to exploit so called technicalities while the ordinary man suffers...
Make the law simple and help to deter all these petitions appeals and retrials that are making a mockery of your justice system
Honorable judge sahb.. A good step u have taken but let me remind u that along with taking step against fee u should evaluate why so much high fee they charge according to PMDC it is 6,42000 if people pay so much high fee for education then why would they prefer honesty in hospitals.. U have to take steps to make it less.. Government colleges charges 30000 then why private colleges charges in lacs .. Government have to pay some expenditures for their citizens to that private colleges.. 2nd interesting thing we live in a country where medical students pay 40k for education tax. What the hell is this? 3rd gvnmt should focus on building new medical colleges so people will never be so crazy for paying such high dues.. About 50k people give ETEA test for medical only in kpk every year but the seats available in medical colleges are only 2k.. For every 50 people there are 2 seats available.. Instead of focusing on panama and building bridges government should focus on their country education
Please double or triple the seats in government medical colleges .unfortunately,this noble profession is also treated like a business.Government should provide competition to private medical colleges by raising seats in existing colleges or opening more medical colleges.
@Mansur ul haque offcourse sir, all private school has been running just for the sake of gainging profit.. It just quote the example of parachinar, that before five years parachinar private shool was very in good conditions, there was a best quality of education, even student can compete with the federal level, now i recently teached biology there. it became hopless, all the quality of education was nill, but the main reason was here is just profit gaing of the donors school, the govt; must monitored the quality and check and balance of education there...
Nawaz shareef making money through a private medical college. Despite having huge wealth they didn't build a welfare institute. I wonder why people don't understand their evil nature, their lone purpose to remain in power is to safe their business
Hon sir , the biggest Money Minting org in the nation is EDUCATION SAGA , Mushrooming of private Colleges and Schools ( specially Medical Colleges ) should be an eye opener for his honor ( ? )
@Mansur ul haque I agree with you. The renter has occupied my house for past 6 years. The case is in court I have spent over 600K on lawyer only for the cases t be pended. I live in USA and earns a decent income as an intervention cardiologist so don't really mind this prolongation. On the other hand my uncle died of renal failure while as a serving grade 19 government servant. It has been 20 years and his assets are yet to be transferred to the rightful owner.
It should be responsibility of government to ensure that everyone has equal opportunity to get quality education not private medical colleges. If private colleges are not getting any funding from government they why are they asked to provide education at low cost
So PMLN please start taking serious actions against the killers in jail who are waiting any proceedings, also please make sure that people whose applications are pending with courts and are not being processed are processed. Please call the judges and ask to speed up. This is how Pakistan will improve when you will also show interest in the duties of others. Courts should focus on their work and leave popular decisions. we all know thousands of applications pending in courts. Can our justice sb take note of it instead of drinking water. Or say our courts are concerned of clean water can we get clean water for Jailed people who are living miserable lives and have zero access to clean water and justice?
They are everywhere. Steel Mills, construction of (bridges, flats,, roads),airlines, shopping malls, Education, Hospitals, Housing schemes, Medical colleges etc. You name it and they have got stakes and money in it. They are sucking this poor country and it's people with both hands and I am afraid there is no one to stop them. Because the only people who can, are also involved in it.
Private universities must be banned unless they strictly meet the criteria set by HEC. Pakistani Badmashia is now entered in this business since it is far more easy to loot people than other means.
Educational degrees on sale........................any one having higher amounts to pay could get any degree in the pocket like the pocket money..............v alarming
Private medical colleges in Pakistan are causing further deterioration in education quality. Imagine being operated by a doctor surgeon who made it to medical college because of money. Scary. No wonder that all the owner politicians don't trust Pakistani doctors and fly to London for treatment. Because they know the quality generated by them.
Thank you honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan for your efforts to make sure that education is affordable to all. one more and same important thing sir,, Check quite unaffordable justice being dispensed by the Courts and exorbitant fees lawyers are charging to the already heavily burdened clients.
CJ Sir ,there is mafia and cartel everywhere in Pakistan,otherwise,we won't be found in the list of last 10 countries of poor and bad performance. Here PMDC and ministry of health is responsible for all the corruptions and nepotism in the medical colleges.
Majority of private schools are just scams! There is no academic integrity and quality!
Many graduates of these fake colleges have come to North America and cannot pass a simple exam to get license for their professions!
The education system in the country has gone down the drain! Time to fix it ASAP!
Nearly 12 or 14 years ago, Dr. Asim Hussain mobbed his way into key PMDC meeting armed with his private militia. A sham extempore ballot was conducted and he installed himself Chair of PMDC!! Things went only down hill since then. Medical education has been bastardised. There is nothing now which stops anyone from becoming a doctor. I completely endorse Supreme Court’s intervention. When state fails someone has to intervene. These degrees are useless and the so called colleges are degree farms .
Judicial decision/s to control prices in the private sector is unwarranted. It is true that in the idealistic world, the education should be free for all students, but the fact remains that someone has to pay for it which is and should be the job of the government as one of its fundamental duties. In our country, the government would rather spend public money elsewhere and has consistently ignored education and healthcare of its citizens which should be the highest priority in terms of government spending. The honorable court should hold the government responsible instead of those who are offering education through private schools and colleges knowing that private educational institution are for profit organizations and have the right to charge whatever they think the market can bear.
How private institutes can offer education with low fees like goverment education institutes when it is business for them.
Apology is appropriate. But a sentencig will be in order.
very interesting and confusing comments, in my opinion, The judiciary or government should not have any say so when it comes to private schools. if one cannot afford to pay one should do not send their kids to private school. it is as simple as that but when comparing private school and public school test scores, it's like apples and oranges. Public schools have to take everyone, but private schools can be selective. It's not accurate or fair to compare the job they do. So the judiciary should compel the government to provide the better schools to be just and fair and that is what justice is all about...
@Mansur ul haque Totally agreed with you Mansur Ul Haque Bhai. CJ must see if his own institution doing the same.