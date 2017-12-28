'Targeted for pursuing justice in Shahzeb murder case': Jibran Nasir slams Bol allegations
Activist Jibran Nasir, in a tweet late Wednesday night, said that the allegations of "blasphemy, foreign funding and treason" against him by Bol Network were in response to the social activist "pursuing justice in the Shahzeb Khan murder case".
Bol TV's show 'Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga' on Wednesday made the potentially life-threatening claim that Nasir's appeal in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court decision to retry Sharukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case is "akin to going against Islamic laws".
"Like last time, your lies won't succeed, your resources won't matter, we won't be intimidated, nor distracted," said Nasir on Twitter. "Our focus is and will remain on the issue. We will fight our battles in court against the injustice in the Shahzeb Khan and Shahrukh Jatoi case."
The show — previously hosted by televangelist Aamir Liaquat — claimed that Nasir was "educated in an enemy country" and was "involved in hateful and mischievous activities in Pakistan".
During the length of the episode, however, no evidence was presented to support the serious accusations against Nasir.
The show, which is currently being 'hosted' by an anonymous figure called 'Mr Qoum' [Mr Nation], claimed that the social activist was linked to an organisation operating on Indian funding.
Calling attention to the allegations, Nasir shared a message on Twitter: "For pursuing justice in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, for exercising my constitutional right of approaching supreme court, Bol Network is for the second time this year falsely accusing me of blasphemy, foreign funding and treason just to protect Shahrukh Jatoi. For BOL its all about money."
In January, Nasir had approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) against Aamir Liaquat and Bol for running a defamatory and life-threatening campaign against him.
Acting on several similar complaints, Pemra initially slapped a ban on Liaquat's show shortly thereafter but later asked him to apologise "unconditionally to the viewers" by "specifically naming all individual complainants against whom hate speech was aired".
Blasphemy is a sensitive charge in Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can trigger mob lynchings and violence. A man was sentenced to death for committing blasphemy on Facebook in June.
In May, a 10-year-old boy was killed and five others wounded when a mob attacked a police station in an attempt to lynch a Hindu man charged with blasphemy for allegedly posting an incendiary image on social media.
At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990.
Comments (22)
But the fact is that the case is being handled in accordance with Islamic laws. Society must suffer for enacting them.
More power to those who take up causes that matter, regardless of the consequences. I stand with Jibran Nasir on this one.
Law of jungle prevails in Pakistan when the stake holders are rich, n powerful
It's shouldn't be difficult launching a counter assault on media against Bol - after all they're funded by Axact's dirty money
I stand with Jibran Nasir. Bol should be punished for misinformation.
So there is a price for each crime.?
I trust Jibran. Wasn’t Bol involved in that whole selling-worthless-degrees business anyway?
I salute you jibran Nasir!
@parvez mahmood or we need to refine laws so that they are an instrument for dispensing justice, rather than obstructing it.
This is crazy. A masked anonymous anchor can spew potential death threats against opponents???
There are a lot of sick minds at Bol TV.
People like Jibran r a threat to the sovereignty of jungle laws.
Our society is alive due to people like Jibran hats of to him for taking this initiative and tried to prevail sanity in this case, Yes he is right we all terrorise with this event and Terrorism act should not be remove just because he is a son of some influential corrupt father.
Jibran. Why don't you go to the court against BOL to clear false aligations????
Never found Jibran's views illuminating. But I stand by with him on this one. Bol seems to funded by Sindh's leading politicians nd it isnt surprising if the channel is on defense on the SHCs verdict. Sharukh Jatoi's family is knit in to Sindh's feudal fabric. Someone ask Bilawal if he too let his mother's killers go for blood money?!?!
Very sad, BOL is a paid TV channel, sponsored by father of a murderer. They are not "Not taking Adds" but all political corrupt people ads are on BOL TV. What a mockery.
@Khan thats how the world is run, Trump University did exactly what Axact allegedly did. And Trump is the US president now.
Jibran is 100% right, he a fighter, we support Jibran.
Rule of law should prevail. To make this happen the courts or higher judiciary should take suo moto cognizance and initiate action against bol tv. It is shocking that pemra allows soliciting for murder by a channel. This channel should have been much earlier. Plz take action otherwise humanity will disappear.
Hats off to you Mr. Jibran. You have made us feel proud. I wish people watch few episodes of famous ABC series’ what would you do to get some inspiation’. You will see numerous people standing up for strangers just because they won’t tolerate injustices.
Purchasing media is not a big deal. The person who is running this program is known to all but it is the channel who should avoid airing such program which target the individuals.
We are with you Mr Nasir. Excellent work by you.