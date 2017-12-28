PM Abbasi says PML-N will form next government

HARIPUR / HASSAN ABDAL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that his government will complete its constitutional term and the people will vote the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz into power again.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 37km Burhan-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway here on Wednesday, he said the future government would come with the support of voters only and the politics of his party revolved around the decision of the masses.

Mr Abbasi said that a network of developmental projects had been laid from Khunjerab to Gwadar because of the vision of Nawaz Sharif and the country had witnessed the real development during the past four years of the PML-N government.

The prime minister said the 1,800km-long motorway and 11,000 megawatts of electricity were a few important projects the PML-N government had launched. “The uninterrupted supply of gas has enhanced industrial and trade activities in the country,” he added.

He said the governments of Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari had failed to launch a single mega project like motorway, but the PML-N government successfully completed several uplift projects like Hazara Motorway despite facing sit-ins and other hurdles.

He asked the former rulers to tell the nation where they had spent national resources as they failed to launch developmental projects for the people.

He said the Rs33 billion project would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Hazara. This project would open up a new chapter of trade and jobs not only in the Hazara region but also in the entire country, he said, adding that it had great potential of tapping the untapped resources of tourism industry. He said the country could have progressed with a faster pace had the obstacles not been created for the government.

The prime minister thanked China for its financial support and timely completion of the project and expressed the resolve that the Pak-China friendship would be strengthened in future.

Khawaja Asif, Sardar Yousuf, Pir Sabir Shah, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the 59th annual parents’ day event at the Cadet College Hassan Abdal on Wednesday, the prime minister said Pakistan was on the path of progress and development against all odds.

He said higher standards in education would take the country further ahead on the path of prosperity.

Praising the policy of merit of the cadet college, Mr Abbasi said it was producing leaders of tomorrow who would serve in politics, military, industry and whatever profession they chose in Pakistan and abroad.

He announced that the federal government would fully fund the expansion programme of the college through the Public Sector Development Proramme. He said the government would also fund integration programme of the college under which students from Balochistan will be afforded coaching opportunities to enable them to take admission in the institution.

He announced an endowment fund of Rs20 million for the college and two-month salary for the faculty and staff. The prime minister earlier reviewed a parade by the students and witnessed a thrilling gymnastic display by the young cadets, a tent-pegging event and horse-riding skills and distributed prizes among outstanding cadets.

