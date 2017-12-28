Zardari will meet Qadri before MPC: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR / LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said a meeting would be held between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri ahead of the multiparty conference (MPC) being organised by the latter on Dec 30.

Talking to reporters in Sukkur, Mr Shah said it was not the first time that the PPP was supporting Dr Qadri, recalling that they had been allies in the Awami Ittehad and the Grand Democratic Alliance in the past.

He said that PPP stood by Dr Qadri in his movement for justice for the victims of the Model Town carnage and a delegation of the party would attend the MPC.

The PPP leader said that instead of criticising PAT and its leader, the rulers should have provided justice to the victims of the Model Town tragedy and awarded exemplary punishment to those found responsible.

According to the PAT sources, Mr Zardari was likely to miss the MPC like Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, the PPP leader would meet the PAT chief on Friday to compensate for his absence at the MPC.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Dr Qadri termed her assassination a huge loss to the nation and said that Ms Bhutto was the political identity of Pakistan in the world and her political journey was based on peace, development and stability.

“I still have vivid memories of waging joint political struggle with Ms Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

The PAT leader said that Ms Bhutto was a life-member of the Minhajul Quran International (MQI), an international non-governmental organisation, and would often visit its central secretariat. He said that she was an honourable and seasoned politician who struggled hard for establishment of real democracy in the country.

The PAT chief said that Ms Bhutto had to suffer many hardships during her political journey.

Referring to the menace of terrorism, Dr Qadri said it had inflicted incalculable loss on the country and undermined “our political, economic and diplomatic interests”.

He said that the entire nation and the political forces would have to work jointly for elimination of terrorism. He said that sacrifices rendered by Ms Bhutto formed a glorious chapter of the country’s national history.

Meanwhile, Dr Qadri welcomed the UN resolution adopted in favour of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar. He demanded an end to military operation and state violence and granting of citizenship rights to Rohingya Muslims.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2017