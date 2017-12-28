GB govt agrees to withdraw taxes as protesters end long march
GILGIT: Protesters agreed on Wednesday to end their march on Gilgit after reaching an agreement with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government.
After a seven-day-long shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across GB against imposition of taxes, the GB government bowed down before the protesters and agreed to withdraw all taxes being imposed in the region.
The regional government that was reluctant to withdraw taxes — like income tax, withholding tax and banking transaction tax — despite a complete strike in all 10 districts of the region in the last seven days has accepted almost all demands of the protesters.
As a result of the agreement with the government, the protesters will end the march on Gilgit, the provincial capital of Gilgit-Baltistan. However, their protest would continue till issuance of a notification regarding withdrawal of taxes.
The representatives of traders, GB Awami Action Committee, and government representatives, after holding talks for two days, signed the agreement on Wednesday.
The copy of the agreement is available with Dawn under which the provincial government has announced it will withdraw the GB Adaptation Act, 2012, the major demand of people in the area.
Income tax, withholding tax and other taxes had been imposed through the act.
Bowing down to the demands of thousands of people, the regional government agreed to completely withdraw the act through a notification from the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, which is the implementing body of taxes in GB.
The agreement was signed by GB’s senior minister Akabar Taban, deputy speaker Jaffarullah Khan, law minister Aurangzeb Khan, opposition leader in the GB Legislative Assembly Mohammad Shafi Khan, PPP member of the assembly Imran Nadeem Shigri, GB Awami Action Committee president Maulana Sultan Raees, Anjuman Tajiran president Mohammad Ibrahim and others.
As per terms of the agreement, the representatives of protesters and regional government will shortly visit Islamabad with their recommendations to finalise the withdrawal process of taxes through GB Council.
Another point is related to GB Minerals Policy, 2016, in which the government agreed to amend the policy and shift the subject of mineral policy to the GB Legislative Assembly.
The government has also agreed to get due share of all indirect taxes being collected by the federal government as per arrangements being followed in the case of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The government will withdraw all cases registered against leaders of protesters and no FIR will be lodged against them in future.
Under the agreement, the protesters who were on their way to Gilgit will end the march. The two sides also agreed that after the settlement of the issue, the legislative assembly may pass a law regarding taxes on multinational companies and big organisations working in GB in future.
GB Chief Minister Hafeezur Rahman will address a press conference on Thursday (today).
Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2017
Withdrawal of tax?! Let’s all move to GB!
Monarchy of PMLN is rejected by GB people.
I appriciate GB peolpes . they came out in -14 degree temp for their rights. Good job done. Keep it up.
Govt. Must stop development in GB . IF they dont pay taxes, from where govt. going to generate revenue ?
Good job GB.
No Tax without Representation
GB should be the 5th province than government have right to collect tax
No Taxation with representation.
@Irfan Do some research before commenting anything. People of GB are demanding constitutional right means NO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION. They are demanding seats in National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan and shares in NFC and other federation benefits. They have no right to file petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan. People of GB are already paying Sales taxes, import duties and excise duties. It hearts when such comments comes from Pakistan because people are deprived from last 70 years.
Now people of Pak knows, How to take their rights. Good Job GB!!
Finally a news comes... Where the hell the media was when there was ''seven-day-long shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across GB''
@Irfan before commenting you need to read the whole article as why are protesting and what are their demands. Besides, you are not doing us a favor by doing some substandard development, we have all rights like any other Pakistani territory. You use our resources and without our resources Pakistan will not be more than a desert.
When you can not consider them as citizen of Pakistan and do not give them a representation in National Assembly/Senate, then why do you think of taxing them as a Pakistani Citizen.
Karachites should do the same. Karachi is the highest tax payer and revenue generator of the country and what we get is a city which is worse than a trash can!!
It was written on the wall, by principle, by history and by logic, ..there was no ground for implementing TAXES on disputed territory GB and then grabbing the resources of Minerals , The GB Council had become notorious for grabbing rights and abusing resources of GB rather then facilitating them as a upper house. Al last government had to bow and agree with the protestors who said, give rights and implement TAXES.. government has now conceded to rollback TAX Adaptation act 2012 and shift the authority of Mineral s to local government... that in other words decpit..no constituional rights, just be happy with non existence of TAXES
@Irfan Have u gone insane? How can the govt impose taxes without extending constitutional status to GB despite the fact that people of GB have always longed for accession with Pakistan.