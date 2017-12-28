Shahbaz Sharif off to Saudi Arabia for ‘important’ meetings
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
According to an official press release, the chief minister will hold ‘important’ meetings in the kingdom, besides performing Umra. No word was given about the nature of the meetings.
The departure, however, set many tongues wagging as Mr Sharif travelled in a special plane sent by the kingdom. Also the visit came at the heels of his nomination as the PML-N candidate for the prime minister office.
A couple of days ago, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Admiral Nawaf Ahmad Al Maliki, along with envoys of around two dozen countries, had called on the chief minister.
Federal Climate Change Minister Mushahidullah Khan told Dawn by phone that various issues of international and national importance would be discussed during the meetings in Saudi Arabia. He termed the visit good news for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but did not elaborate it.
With speculation rife, PTI wants purpose of visit stated
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, a close aide to the chief minister, seconded Mr Khan’s views and said: “Mian Shahbaz Sharif will definitely discuss issues of national importance — not just of Punjab — with his Saudi hosts. Saudi Arabia has been our trusted brotherly country for decades and we are relying on it in many economic and other matters of international importance.”
A PML-N leader, who requested not to be named, said that for many years the United States used to play its role in Pakistani politics through Saudi Arabia and the chief minister’s visit should be seen in that perspective.
In response to a question, he said the Panama Papers case, besides other issues, would definitely figure in the meetings. He said Shahbaz Sharif presently was not in a position to offer anything to the Saudis but could promise something in the future.
The opposition also senses that to its disadvantage as the visit is being used to build stature of the chief minister as future prime minister of the country.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said they’re concerned at the visit undertaken without any prior notice to any authority or institution. He said people should be taken into confidence about the purpose and objectives of the visit.
The Sharifs used to enjoy good relations with the Saudis who had rescued them from military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf in 2000 and hosted the family during its seven-year exile in Jeddah. But the relations got sour after Islamabad refused to lend Riyadh its forces for the Yemen war.
Some believe that the issue was instrumental in making some Gulf states cooperate with Pakistani authorities in the Panama Papers investigations against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
They also showed their fury by not allowing Mr Sharif to speak at the Arab-Islamic-American summit also attended by US President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif held a consultative meeting in Lahore to finalise schedule for his public meetings in Punjab.
Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2017
Comments (49)
Foreign influence?
A very bad gesture of KSA to send a special plane for Shahbaz Sharif. The kingdom is tackling corruption in their own country and encouraging corruption by supporting totally corrupt Sharifs in Pakistan.
Nothing special. It is a routine monthly meeting..that's all....
The Sharif's will continue in power even after elections next year.The house of Saud,China and USA are more comfortable with the Sharif's than PTI or MML.
A nation without real leaders. A nation of 200 million with all natural resources and hardworking people always looking to other countries instead of others coming to us to resolve their problems.
Why do we allow our country to be used by the Saudis? Are they really our friend? Given their precarious finances, their money will even soon dry up as their prince embarks on misadventures. Time for Pakistan to claim it’s full sovereignty by politely asking to Saudis to stop interfering in Pakistan’s domestic politics.
He has been called for an interview and loyalty assessment test towards the international players who run the political show in our country. He will have to promise a faithful pet role before he is given an OK for a premiership role
How internal politics is discussed by foreign players?
It appears to me that Pakistani leaders have no self respect and do not care to bring disrespect to their country if they can collect few million dollars and good will of some foreign "powers". Ever since Pakistan has come into existence, the country has produced no poet like: Iqbal, Faiz , Hafiz,or Faraz. Besides no real honest leader. They have preferred personal interests above national interest.
Prince Salam should keep him as his guest at the Ritz.
When our politicians going to resolve their issues locally, and not run to Dubai or Riyadh or London to involve others? Many rulers with their best ties to other rulers, can't resolve the Ummah Issue. So let's focus on our own issues, and let learned Umma to resolve their own issues. Let's focus on Pakistan prosperity by empowering people of Pakistan in every corner with education to make it prosperous, an uneducated population can't move nations in forward direction.
Another sell off to pay upcoming debt.
maybe to remove the names of the Sharif from the list of the most corrupt... there is an investigation in SA where Sharif is under question mark...
Who will solve the basic economic, educational and social problems of Pakistan? How long will this slavish following of major powers,go on?
Probably like Harrare , they will hold him in KSA for Good that is good riddance for Pakistan he can stay their for good !
So who really rules Pakistan? Is it the Sauds or the Chinese?
Then they say that some third force conspiring against Sherif family...while they dont see any moral harm traveling to KSA in special plane sent by Kingdom for him, and that too just after announcing him as PM candidate for 2018 election.
So resources less province CM rules the whole Pakistan.
To read comments that we should not allow interference by outsiders in our internal matters, is so heartening. Go bless Pakistan!
i wonder if anybody surprised
@Adnan please add turks and qatries too
Might as well move the capital to SA!!! The country will save billions from the frequent trips made by the politicians and the generals.
They seems to be needing more corrupt people? Or are they need to see how he looted China funds from Orange line?
@Adnan Well, yes, they need Pakistani govt. to be slaves which fits Nawaz family and PPP as right choice. They do not want Pakistan to stand on their own feet.
Shebaz Sharif the new PM and Maryam is being put forward as the new CM of Punjab. The problem is that the Saudis do not approve of women in power. They had the same problem with Benezir.
do we hope his resignation from S.A.?
He is far better than his brother. He can revive the PML(N) provided he comes out of influence of his brother. He is being called to KSA for a loud and clear message, " No more mischief in Punjab" and no more tussle with judiciary and establishment.
Saudis should stay out of Pakistani politics, and stop supporting corrupt politicians!
Probably seeking a second exile
Not surprised that corrupt leaders in house of Saud are helping corrupt sharifs in Pakistan.
On a special mission !
@Muneer
no KSA is a part of global corruption racket ranging from theocracy to economic............
This Govt especially the Sharif family never seem to stay in Pakistan. In the last four minutes baths or so the younger culprit has visited London five or six times on Govt expenses, tagged along with Abbasi to OIS meeting in Turkey and from there to let London for another private meeting with disgraced ex-PM. What work are they actually doing in their respective provinces? It’s rime we have fresh elections so they stop wasting public funds soon. KSA are trying to tackle corruption in their own country but promoting here in Pakistan to serve their interest.
PML (N) appears set to stay in power and someone will manage it from outside.
It is more important for KSA to increase engagement with the people of Pakistan and demonstrating that it is an all weather reliable ally. Such public with Sharif’s is likely to be seen as divisive. Sharif’s have already proven themselves to be unreliable for KSA.
End of Nawaz Shareef in sight....
Public has always been kept in the dark in this so called democracy. Matters of national interest are hardly discussed in the parliament. Public is yet to be made aware of the nitty-gritty of CPEC. So called champions of democracy act as monarchs and seldom show up in the parliament. Important decisions are made through surreptious meetings and dealings with little regard to the sentiments of the public. Doom and gloom is the writng on the wall unless the public open up their eyes and elect the leaders who can better serve them and the country. We have the natural resources, manpower and technical expertise to meet the challenges of the 21st century without compromising national interests through surreptious dealings.
Evil scheming, wheeling and dealing for those elite in power to stay in power and maintain their stranglehold.
How dare Shabaz travel abroad without Imran Khan’s permission
Time has come to end Shariff travels to Saudia!
I heard Shahbaz Sharif was invited to discuss the political turmoil in Pakistan and to request him to stop his older brother from creating anarchy in the country...
Lets see how this plays out...
Shahbaz is right choice for PM
Since when is a provincial chief minister the suitable person to be addressing foreign leadership abroad? Were the FO and PM/President too busy napping?
Reminds me of when Ishaq Dar decided to comment on foreign relations. Only serves to exacerbate the problem of no accountability. Wrong hats on the wrong people, arbitrarily changed
Why Saudis are coming into the picture of pakistan politics? Why pak poligticians always consult KSA for the internal affairs of Pakistan?
What amazes me about the PTI supporters is that after almost 5years running KPK you have nothing positive to say about your province? All you want to do is lambast PMLN, perhaps you have nothing to say cos you did nothing whereas they actually reduced load shedding massively, build roads and infrastructure as well as huge investment in CPEC!
The PTI suspects foreign funding. Shabhaz will tell the Saudis that their relationship with Pakistan will be exactly the same when he becomes PM.
Good gesture by Saudis, our trusted friends. Shahbaz Shariff is the perfect person to be called, who is politically mature and responsible. People of Pakistan has full trust on his leadership. Do not criticise for the sake of criticism, please do look at the national interest. Pakistan first......
@Habib Zuberi. now time has come to think that how they doing everything we don't like.who are supporting them except the ignorant or corrupted one.
@Musa youve got to rid the rot first....
what good do you have to say about this group?