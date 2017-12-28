DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sale of CNG in Islamabad prohibited for 10 hours a day

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 28, 2017

Email


ISLAMABAD: The sale of CNG as fuel has been prohibited for 10 hours a day from Thursday onwards due to the disruption in the supply of gas and to facilitate domestic consumers.

Residents of the capital are faced with disruption in gas supply and low pressure and many complaints have been made to the capital administration in this regard.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner therefore put a restriction on the over 80 CNG stations in the city regarding the sale of CNG as fuel for the next two months.

The notification issued from the office of the district magistrate says the huge amount of CNG used as fuel causes shortage of gas for domestic use and that there is sufficient grounds for proceeding to prohibit the use of CNG as fuel for vehicles in order to provide immediate relief to the public at large.

District Magistrate retired Capt Mushtaq Ahmed prohibited the sale of CNG as fuel at stations from 5am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2017

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Missing person
Dec 28, 2017 09:47am

Cpec effect?

satish
Dec 28, 2017 10:12am

Government should handover the GAS distribution to Chinese company..

Vikas
Dec 28, 2017 08:22pm

Shortages are becoming reality, prices are going to go up and Rupee is going to fall. Pop Corn Time.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 28, 2017

Deterring corruption

THE Panama Papers were a watershed moment in international politics. Having claimed several political scalps across...
December 28, 2017

New finance team

IT took some prolonged uncertainty, but finally the government has appointed a full court team to the finance...
DNA testing in rape cases
Updated December 28, 2017

DNA testing in rape cases

When sexual violence is perceived to be almost the norm, the world becomes a dangerous place to be a female.
December 27, 2017

Missing Benazir

TEN years ago today, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss. Arguably, the democratic order and the country itself ...
December 27, 2017

Women disenfranchised

HISTORICALLY, those opposed to female enfranchisement have adopted the ludicrous argument that women should keep to...
December 27, 2017

Urdu conference

THOSE who lament that Urdu — at least in its literary manifestations — is on a slow and steady decline, would...