Search continues for Chinese engineer

RAWALPINDI: The search for a 36-year-old Chinese engineer who went missing a week ago while working on a tunnel connected to a river in Kahuta is ongoing.

Pingzhi Liu was working on the Karot Power Project when he went missing. Since his disappearance, police, Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel and intelligence authorities have launched investigations on various lines, including the possibility of kidnapping for ransom, drowning, murder and that Mr Liu has returned to his home country.

A senior police official close to the investigation said divers had not been able to find him in the river, while sniffer dogs could not leave the workplace where Mr Liu was last seen.

The official said he may be hiding outside his workplace to return to his home country because he may have been homesick. There were two such cases, in which Chinese workers attempted to escape their workplaces, although they were apprehended and deported later on, he said.

In one such case a year ago, he recalled, a Chinese technician who was working on a development project in Nankana Sahib escaped after telling his superiors he was going to the bathroom.

He said the search for the technician had found him hiding in a house in the village. He had revealed that he was eager to join his family back home. When the matter was brought to the notice of the Chinese consulate in Lahore, the technician was sent back to China.

“It is a possibility that he might be hiding somewhere, but we will not stop searching until we find Mr Liu,” the official said, adding that it had been confirmed that he had not left the country from any airport so far.

The police have detained some people working on the same project, and questioned SPU personnel who were deployed at the project to protect foreign workers, but had yet to make any progress.

They have also been using notables from nearby villages and have been making announcements asking for the police to be informed if anyone has seen a stranger in or around their homes.

