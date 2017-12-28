Jahangir Tareen nominates son for NA-154 by-poll
BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf former general secretary Jehangir Tareen, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court, announced on Wednesday nomination of his son Ali Tareen as party candidate to contest by-election in NA-154 (Lodhran).
Tareen made the announcement while addressing an election rally at Lodhran on Wednesday.
Addressing the workers, he said he would always stand by PTI and serve the people of the area despite his disqualification. He claimed that on the desire of party workers, Ali Tareen was nominated as a PTI candidate.
As Wednesday was the second day to file nomination papers by the candidates to contest the by-election, no one turned up to submit papers.
District Returning Officer (DRO) Ibrar Ahmed Jatoi told Dawn by cell phone that Thursday would be the last day to file nomination papers.
According to election schedule announced by ECP, the final list of the candidates would be displayed on Dec 29 while scrutiny of papers would be completed by Jan 5, 2018. Polling would be held on Feb 12.
Addressing the gathering, Ali Tareen said he would try his utmost to live up to the expectations of the party. He assured that if elected, he would raise his voice for the rights of cultivators in the national assembly.
arrested: Five sugarcane brokers were taken into custody while three others booked on charges of installation of illegal scales and purchase of cane from growers on less rates than the fixed Rs180 per maund.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Rana Muhammad Saleem while briefing Punjab Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha who visited Ashraf sugar mills, Bahawalpur, on Tuesday.
The DC informed the minister that the district administration imposed fine to the tune of Rs400,000 on middlemen for allegedly exploiting growers.
He said under the supervision of Saddar Assistant Commissioner Sarmad Taimoor a complaint cell was opened in the mill while the district control room was also made functional for facilitating growers.
On the occasion, the minister directed the mill management to prefer small landholders in the purchase of sugarcane.
GANG BUSTED: Musafir Khana police claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed Ijazi gang and arrested its ring leader Ijaz along with his two accomplices.
Police said suspects Nauman and Aziz were involved in murder of Muhammad Shoaib during a dacoity on Nov 17. Shoaib was deprived of his motorcycle, cash and mobile which were also recovered from their possession.
LAID TO REST: Sepoy Usman Arshad was laid to rest amid full military honour at his native village 360/WB graveyard in Dunyapur tehsil on Wednesday.
Usman Arshad embraced martyrdom during the indiscriminate firing by the Indian forces in the Rakh Chakri-Uri sector (Kashmir).
Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2017
Comments (36)
PTI which has been condemning dynasty succession all along now joining the bandwagon. It makes a mockery of PTI's original party policies. PTI is becoming a muck party.
What about party elections?
Don't they have more suitable candidate than his son?
They always talk about Hamza and Maryam; but following the same lines.
And this party aims to end dynastic politics. PTI proving itself to be worse or at most the same as N league and PPP.
This party is a joke !
Nobody does hypocrisy better than PTI
JT should have thought about the party more than his son. Just because he has contributed financially to the party does not mean that he owns it. I think it was not IK place to tell him not to nominate his son and JT should have shown some grace by letting someone else contest the election.
I thought parties are supposed to announce their candidates and not disqualified fathers.
PTI is also following dynasty succession !
It only shows that whatever PTI said about family politics was wrong. This also states the fact that whatever promise PTI made will not be fulfilled. We saw criticism on Metro by PTI and now following the same. We saw PTI inviting PPP politicians to their party, we saw no youth being encouraged or given ticket. We saw mysterious admiration of Talibans by opening their offices when they were brutally killing innocent people. We saw not even 1 megawatt additional added to national grid by KPK, we saw no dams. Whatever PMLN is doing whether good or bad atleast they dont take u turn or atleast they are doing something even 10% but doing. PTI is a joke
People are so quick to react and say bad things for PTI. Just one guy nominating his son for elections cannot be compared with family politics like Bhutto's and Sharif's, where each and everyone in the cabinet is linked / related to party leadership starting from brother, son-in-law, nephew, cousins, nieces and now the daughter also in process. JT is a businessman and a politician, how one can expect that he will now not contribute to the party? The disqualified PM is still playing role in politics and nominating his brother for PM slot and people have nothing to say about that. PTI is the last hope and a new party (last general elections were actually its launching pad in the politics) and cannot and should not be compared with corrupt Bhutto's and Sharif's at all...
I never believed PTI/IK's Rhetoric of campaigning against Corruption,dynasty politics, least to say building naya Pakistan. He is same rather worst contender in politics and is power hungry.Can go to any lengths to achieve his purpose.
as bigger thief apprehended so smaller will continue gang
It is so amazing to see that IK ignores the wide ranging criticism and bad name it will bring. Jahangir Tareen son might win but the set back PTI is taking all over Pakistan and likely to loose many votes across the country, should be considered. Aleem Khan can fund the party if PTI is so desperate for it, but please dont invite family politics or so. You were the last hope and your image is tarnished badly during recent days. Please start to work for KPK which saw your promises never fulfilled and which has led you and PTI to engage in negative tactics which is to criticize so that people cannot focus on PTI dismal performance. But IK the people are clever now they can easily spot what you are trying to hide, its your dismal and awful performance in KPK and awful breaking of your own principles like family politics etc. Its a shame but people are again left with no option but to vote PMLN again
@Shaikh It begins as a whisper
Of course, he did.
Welldone . good steps .. but unfortunately pakistan has been suffering from the bad politics of family....
Again the detestable dynastic politics.
Shame on IK who has been advocating against dynasty politics! PTI should minus my vote from their vote bank today!
This proves that PTI is a fraud party. Condemned dynastic politics for years only to do it themselves. Good work!
Change is coming.... Let's not fool ourselves, it is Pakistan and here Pakistani politics is the norm be it PPP, JUI-F, PML, PTI and so on.
@Sheikh you are correct !!!!! but it is also true this act negates PTI own sayings & unfortunately it may unusual for PTI to away from its own slogans but not for all people !!!
I am watching Imran Khan video on youTube. He is saying " is Pakistan some kind of inheritance so after the demise of Benazir PPP presidency was passed on to Balawal" Then he said the same thing about Nawaz and Shahbaz children. This is the CHANGE we have been waiting for.
Now Imran Khan is promoting family politics???
@Shakeel Ahmed Agree with you if there were another good & interested option than him
Dynasty politics equals corruption! Each person should be elected by the people on their own merit not nominated by family members.... corrupt comes to mind
Great, so these politicians own their constituencies and the poor people don't have any chance apart from electing them or their children. Hope to see the PTI supporters now telling us the difference between their leaders and PML-N or PPP. They are all same, Shame on IK and his cohorts for proving that they are no different than any other politicians. People say IK does not have corruption charges, because he never became PM so far. not because of his superior moral conduct. Don't see any hope for this country.
im hardcore pti' er but this ticket issue on dynasty succession model i didnt like, Imran khan and party should think that only current families on the parties are not competent, how nice it would be that pti should have iven ticket to other laymen and Tareen son contested on open ticket and after winning should have joined pti.Sir IK i will vote for you but trust me 10 times competent and capable people are outside than yourself and the current party people.try them sometime
I am amazed to see that people are comparing MNA seat with the dynastic politics of party leadership. Claps for those.
IK should have never come into politics, he should have never told people about their rights. If you want to crtisize IK than at least do it for something that is true.
Is Ali Tareen IK's Son, Cousin or Brother? Is IK handing him the party's rein? He was given the ticket because he was the best candidate in the constituency. If he wins than he wins if he loses than he loses & it ends there. Nothing more & nothing less.
Dawn News please post this comment otherwise there is no point in writing comments if you do not post as it has happened many times in the past.
Folks hold your horses please surprise has yet to come. IK is going to announce his sons to be contested in 2018 GE from Mianwali. Stay tuned.
After this statement I donot think PTI has the right to say anything about Maryam or Hamza
@Akhtar You have written that "Is Ali Tareen IK's Son, Cousin or Brother? Is IK handing him the party's rein? " So when IK says he is against dynasty politics , he meant he would only avoid dynasty politics in his own family but his party is outside of his control , it is OK for other party members of PTI to follow dynasty politics. Tell me one thing, how will you feel when next time Imran Khan will criticise Bilawal for contesting election from his late mother's constituency. Does Bilawal have a right to contest election from his mother's constituency like Jahangeer Tareen's son is contesting from his father's constituency Will you feel IK is hypocrite ?
I lives in this constituency ground realty is no candidate other than Ali khan tareen is suitable for Pti
@Yasir nazir , you wrote "ground realty is no candidate other than Ali khan tareen is suitable for Pti " I feel sorry to hear that PTI is full of incapable and inefficient members.
Another dyansty in the making.
@Akhtar - Very well clarified.
@Shakeel Ahmed
You are absolutely correct. How Imran Khan will bring tabdeeli while he is employing politics as usual. These kinds of actions confirm that PTI is not different than PML-N or PPP or JUI. They are all the same with different names.