DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB to file reference against Nawaz, Shahbaz over illegal construction of road

Inamullah KhattakUpdated December 27, 2017

Email


The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved the filing of six corruption references, including one against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Presided over by the Bureau's chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the board approved filing a reference against the two Sharif brothers and others over alleged illegal construction of a road leading to their residence in 2000, a press release said.

The Sharif brothers allegedly caused a loss of nearly Rs125 million to the national exchequer by illegally constructing a two-way road between Raiwind and the Sharif family residence in 2000, the statement said.

Former premier Nawaz is already facing trial in three corruption references filed against him by NAB on directions of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. He has pleaded not guilty in all references.

Although NAB had requested the apex court to reopen the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference, in which both Nawaz and Shahbaz were named along with other members of their family, the appeal was rejected by SC last month.

Investigation in Nandipur power project

The NAB executive board also approved an investigation against several former ministers and government officials in the Nandipur power project scam.

Since 2012, NAB has been investigating the Nandipur power project scam which resulted in a Rs113 billion loss to the national exchequer.

In May this year, the Bureau held the law ministry responsible for the scam when Babar Awan was the federal law minister in the previous PPP government.

Besides Awan, the NAB board has approved an investigation against former water and power minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former law secretary Pir Masood Chishti, ex-water and power secretary Shahid Rafi and former director Aijaz Bashir. They have been accused of allegedly causing delays in the project, causing a loss of Rs113bn to the exchequer.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Ahsan Gul
Dec 27, 2017 07:40pm

Yes, a full investigation and national money recovery is needed. This will set an example for every person in Pakistan.

My Advice
Dec 27, 2017 07:41pm

Abuse of power by powerful politicians. Living like a king, while general public keeps suffering, no clean drinking or cooking water, no medical for poor, no education for poor children, but all the facilities and perks for powerful politicians. What a shame.

Farooq Khan
Dec 27, 2017 08:09pm

Another mistake.

Ali Mansoor
Dec 27, 2017 08:39pm

Waste of time. The said road also leads to one of the largest industrial estate of Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Eos explores the evidence unearthed during the investigation into the former premier's assassination.

Opinion

Editorial

December 27, 2017

Missing Benazir

TEN years ago today, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss. Arguably, the democratic order and the country itself ...
December 27, 2017

Women disenfranchised

HISTORICALLY, those opposed to female enfranchisement have adopted the ludicrous argument that women should keep to...
December 27, 2017

Urdu conference

THOSE who lament that Urdu — at least in its literary manifestations — is on a slow and steady decline, would...
December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
Updated December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

Instead of promoting progressive values within academia, our universities succumb to pressure from the religious right.