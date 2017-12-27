DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Newly-married woman in Faisalabad repeatedly raped by panchayat members, in-laws allege

Kashif HussainUpdated December 27, 2017

Email


A girl who married against the wishes of her family was allegedly raped by influential members of a panchayat (village council) which was approached for the resolution of the issue in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad.

An application submitted with Tandlianwala police station by the victim's father-in-law says that she married his son out of her own will on October 10. But her father, unhappy with the marriage, approached the local panchayat and demanded the return of his daughter.

The applicant said that he handed over the victim — his daughter-in-law — to two members of the panchayat in the presence of villagers on November 7 on the promise that she will be returned to his home after a proper rukhsati ceremony arranged by her father.

However, three panchayat members repeatedly raped the victim after taking her to their own home and threatened to kill her if she attempted to flee or shout, the application alleges. The victim finally managed to escape on December 12 and reached her husband's home where she informed the family of her ordeal.

The applicant said that the accused threatened his family and his son — the victim's brother-in-law — was briefly kidnapped on December 13 with the intention of murder, a first information report (FIR) of which has been filed separately.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Ali
Dec 27, 2017 06:36pm

ridiculous

Asif A. Shah
Dec 27, 2017 07:02pm

If the story is true, then , it is really horrible. The culprits should be given exemplary sentence.

Muzaffar Ali
Dec 27, 2017 07:02pm

Tyranny of the powerful.....how many stories go unreported!

Sabih Ullah
Dec 27, 2017 07:10pm

It is a public interest report, but it should have be a more detailed and longer in order to indulge reader's mind fully during reading the news.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Eos explores the evidence unearthed during the investigation into the former premier's assassination.

Opinion

Editorial

December 27, 2017

Missing Benazir

TEN years ago today, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss. Arguably, the democratic order and the country itself ...
December 27, 2017

Women disenfranchised

HISTORICALLY, those opposed to female enfranchisement have adopted the ludicrous argument that women should keep to...
December 27, 2017

Urdu conference

THOSE who lament that Urdu — at least in its literary manifestations — is on a slow and steady decline, would...
December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
Updated December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

Instead of promoting progressive values within academia, our universities succumb to pressure from the religious right.