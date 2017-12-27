CJP Nisar summons Punjab governor's son to court in medical colleges' fee case
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Tuesday summoned Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana's son to the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court (SC) to answer questions regarding a telephonic call to a female lawyer involved in a case regarding the inflated fee structure of private medical and dental colleges.
The CJP was heading a two-judge bench at the Lahore registry. The other member was Justice Ijazul Ahsan.
During the hearing, a female lawyer on the case told the court that Rajwana's son had tried to contact her after yesterday's hearing during which she had told the court that she knew of at least two cases in Punjab where colleges asked for Rs0.9 million as fee and refused to make any concessions on humanitarian grounds.
Upon hearing this, the chief justice, who was visibly displeased, summoned the governor's son to court and remarked, "How dare the governor's son call a lawyer."
"Check the law to see if the governor himself can be summoned to court," he added.
Speaking to DawnNews during recess, the lawyer said: "Yesterday, I told the court about personal experiences I had with medical colleges and I will not back down from my statement."
During the hearing, the CJP expressed concern over the deteriorating standards in the medical profession and health facilities, and said that he was told yesterday that colleges charge as much as Rs0.6m as fee.
"However, today we are being told that colleges in Punjab are charging close to Rs0.9m as a semester fee," Justice Nisar said during the hearing.
Justice Nisar also displayed indignation over the lack of bank details submitted by colleges. Yesterday the court had ordered colleges to furnish details of their bank accounts and the fees they charged for the present session from students.
The chief justice said that he would want to know what kind of doctors are being produced by private medical colleges.
"There days, young doctors do not even know how to check a patient's blood pressure," the chief justice remarked during the hearing.
The SC bench refused to allow more medical colleges from opening up, and also disallowed Fatima Memorial Medical and Dental College and Lahore Medical and Dental College from admitting additional students.
The bench ordered that all details of cases pertaining to medical colleges that are currently pending before the Lahore High Court and sessions courts should be shared with the SC.
Once again ordering colleges to provide their bank details and their fee structure, the chief justice said that the court needs to determine how much money the state spends on its medical students and what private institutions do for their students.
Comments (20)
These are private shops and they should be allowed to sell their merchandise as the please. They can stretch the MBbs degree to ten years if it suits them. For the right price they can sell passing grades and degrees if they wish. If the Supreme Court can not restrict the obscene fees charged by lawyers, what right do they have to st the price of MBBS degree .
Well done, chief justice! Take appropriate actions against mafia cronies, who think they are above any law. Expose them and sentence them according to law - this teach them a lesson!
why the chief justice has to take notice?why the government not doing its job.
@Nadeem Ahmad simply because they are busy in saving one person
how about looking at law colleges that produce lawyers who can barely read?
I think similar action should be taken against private schools charging exorbiant amount of fees from primary students. In Isb alone its around PKR 10K-PKR 20K per month which may constitute as 20 to 30% of an average white collar income. On top of it, if you have more than one kid, you can imagine the burden on parents. The problem is that nobody has reliance on govt schools, correctly so, leaving parents at the mercy of business men often associated with influential people.
@Imran Ahmad
I do agree with your view point about lawyers' fee; Sir. But I think the government needs to control the fee structure so that all education is accessible to the masses. There must be some seats for the unprivileged ones too.
Any civilised country can't allow unreasonable profits from masses until unless it's a luxury
Friends we must understand the falling standards of Govt Medical Colleges, agreed that private colleges are charging high but good private colleges are providing better educational then others. If private medical colleges are not fulfilling the requirement then what is the use of PMDC
Private colleges and schools should be able to charge whatever they desire and whatever the students are willing to pay. Courts can however make decisions regarding any school or college committing fraud with the students. In terms of quality of education, the respective educational boards should take steps to ensure that board exams and the degree qualification criteria are up to the acceptable international standards. It is not the function of the court system to control fee structures or to restrict admissions for whatever reason
We want to see our Supreme Court to protect our fundamental rights. Very happy to see CJP is finally active to take notices of these corrupt institutions,in addition to water quality notices couple of days ago.
@Imran Ahmad Two wrongs dont make a right. The doctors from these colleges will eventually enter into service whereby they will be practicing actual medicine. Just imagine, if they are not been properly trained what havoc with the human life these people will make. The faculty of medicine is a highly disciplined and restricted field atleast in the developed and most developing nations. Unfortunately, we have turned this profession into a joke by making a money making machine.
@AW From that standard then any shopkeeper (being a private enterprise) can charge whatever he feels like for a commodity. Where are the price checking and regulating functions of the Government in a society? This is the very reason the court has to intervene because the executive branch is consistently turning a blind eye to its core set of responsibilities.
@Imran Ahmad : Law used to be a noble and respectable profession in Pakistan 40+ years ago. Now majority of the lawyers not only charge exorbitant fees in lump sum without any logical calculation based on the actual number of hours worked but also are unable to deliver a quality service to their clients. Big name lawyers charge huge amounts but then send junior lawyers to do the substandard work. Seriously looking at the scenario, the Pakistani lawyers take-in more money than American lawyers working in the US. How can the supreme court regulate the professional services fee and quality in the best interest of the public?
This action amply proves that Mian Shahbaz Sharif government is Not functional, except building roads/bridges.
Thanks alot respected Chief Justice for taking notice of this situation regarding these sham medical universities. My request would be that on the same lines private engineering universities should also be held responsible. Engineers are being brought out in the market in the thousands having no solid foundation. If you have money you will get your degree that is what the private universities are doing.
Punjab government should have been involved on this issue but lack of wisdom on our elected politicians caused total chaos. Young students are willing to pay large amounts to build their careers just like elected politicians. SC is rightfully involved as there is no one else these students turn to. Two problems that need quick attention. Falling medical education standards and rising colleges fees. Close down substandard colleges. But private colleges can charge whatever if they have high education standards. In democracy, consumers set the price. Government just has to watch out for education these MED students are receiving.
We should be all proud of Honorable CJ that court is taking actions for benefit and protection of common citizens of Pakistan. If system is abused by few powerful authorities and general public continues to suffer, it is logical that court authorities take notice and step in to take action against abusers. About 25% of poor Pakistani children do not have a school to go. Education system is for nations poor children is kicked around like a football between federal and provincial governments. No one is responsible for millions of children growing up as illeterate adults, devoid of any employable skills. Who is responsible for that.
Students having 50% aggregate can easily get themselves enrolled in Private medical colleges and various Chinese medical Universities.A student who secures 90 marks in entry test,manages to get admission in these private colleges.How can these doctors work properly with those selected and appointed purely on merit? Thumbs up CJ...
what about falling standards of law colleges?? We have lawyers who dont even know the ABC of law...These are not medical or law colleges they are poultry farms;opened up in every corner of the street