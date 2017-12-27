Karachi descended into its present state when Kamal became mayor, says Murad
DADU/HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday described Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal’s desire of ruling over Sindh as his wishful thinking, saying that the party had not yet grown big enough.
He was responding to similar questions posed by media personnel at Sehwan airport, Dadu residence of MNA Rafiq Jamali and Bhuttos’ mausoleum in Larkana after Mr Kamal, addressing his party’s public meeting in Karachi on Sunday, claimed that the PSP would sweep the next election and become in a position to bring in its own chief minister.
“It may be the desire of any party to rule over the country or a province but it takes time, requires long struggle and demands great sacrifices to win over voters; the PSP has a long way to go,” he told local reporters at Mr Jamali’s residence, Jamali House, which he visited to offer his condolences to the bereaved family over the death of the MNA’s brother, SSP Farooq Jamali. Gianchand Esrani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Fayyaz Ali Butt, Imdad Pitafi, Syed Ghulam Jilani and MPA Dr Sajeela Leghari accompanied the CM.
Mr Shah also rejected Mr Kamal’s allegations of his government’s failure to provide adequate and safe drinking water to Karachiites and ensure proper sanitation in Karachi as well as providing or accepting wrong census figures of Karachi and other parts of Sindh to the federal authorities. He said the allegations were merely an attempt to undermine the popularity of his government and the ruling party.
“Parties like the PSP, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) and the alliances like the GDA (Grand Democratic Alliance) use to emerge only in election season,” he remarked, and argued that “why they always become active a little before elections and fall into slumber after suffering a defeat?”
He advised the GDA components and other parties to work for the betterment of the province and its people round the year and every year if they could compete with the PPP.
Rebutting Mr Kamal’s allegation of neglecting Karachi in terms of development, sanitation and other civic issues, the chief minister said that the city had descended into such a state after Mustafa Kamal became its mayor. “This is a fact known to everyone,” he added. He said the mayor had done no good for Karachi during his entire tenure.
CM Shah also commented on the recent series of public meetings organised by the PTI in Sindh.
“Its activity is restricted to the venues of such gatherings; the party will realise its real strength when the election results will emerge,” he said.
He argued that the PPP will seek votes on the basis of its excellent performance while others had only slogans and speeches to show to the public.
In reply to a question about the position of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mr Shah observed that the party had yet to decide even who would be its prime minister.
“While Nawaz Sharif stands disqualified, an alternative prime minister has been brought in and at the same time the next prime minister is named for a future dispensation,” he pointed out. In such a situation, all party chapters were in fix as to whom they should follow, he said.
Speaking to reporters in Sehwan and Larkana, the chief minister also commented on police action against teachers at a recent demonstration in Karachi.
He said the matter being agitated by them had already been sort out. He said holding protests was a democratic right of aggrieved people but they should not defy the law. He said protests should not be held in a prohibited area to avoid such an action.
An inquiry would, however, be held into the incident, he said. He said the protesters should also exercise restraint.
He observed that certain political parties were unnecessarily meddling in such matters. “I don’t want to name such parties,” he said.
Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017
Comments (21)
In ten years ppp govt destroyed sindh province. Most corrupt individuals this country ever seen.
hahaha Cm you are funny! If Mustafa Kamal has not done any work in Karachi then who else has done? What a joke?
History cannot be distorted as PPP along with MQM are equally responsible. Please don't distort the historic facts.
Look who is talking
MQM lives in heart of Karachites that is the fact of life, cm is right that PSP and PTI no difference, Both parties are supported to replace popular vote.
Murad is a liar and he knows it.
Proof is in the pudding. Karachi flurished as thriving metropolis under Mustafa Kamal and the facts states the beuitiful city and the province was destroyed by PPP and its self serving leaders.
Joke of the century. Time to wipe out PPP from Sindh too
PPP only surviving on deads. Wakeup and join the club of conscious and high moral characters.
Sindh's CM is only a Sr. protocol officer of PPP leadership. Please don't ask him questions he is not responsible for like security, water etc.
only PPP can rule, no wonder why more provinces are needed...Sir. Stop the habit of your wishful thinking and start the habit of thoughtful wishes.Wishful thinking is not idealism. It is self-indulgence at best and self-exaltation at worst. In either case, it is usually at the expense of others. In other words, it is the opposite of idealism. Whether u do it or Kamal does it... it does not matter...
The main culprit is and will remain PPP with Zardari incharge!
PPP is all about rule of illiterate/literate waderas on masses.
CORRECTION: Mr. Murad Ali Shah, CM, your entire party is responsible for the crisis of health and hygiene, education, cleanliness, security of life and property, etc... in short the destruction of Sindh province. Your party members only want to wear flashy suits and have bullet-proof cars to show importance. They don't realize that importance comes only after effective performance that gives propitious results. The constitution must be modelled to provide speedy justice to citizens and citizens are suffering because of PPP-PMLN joint venture to destroy Pakistan. Sir, remember you are a Chief Minister and you should carefully weigh your words. Salams and Happy New Year 2018.
This false statement from Sind CM shows that: 1. The provincial government are not able to govern, so a Mayor is the only solution. So who needs CM? Kick him out. 2. When was Kamal the mayor? What have you done since his departure. 3. When was the last time he shaved and took a shower?
The people of Sindh are the best judge to elect their rulers. So far PPP is the best and let see in 2018.
This is the height of preposterous attitude Mr.Chief Minister. Whether the former mayor did right or wrong during his tenure, one thing is for sure that your party has destroyed whatever infrastructure he had built in Karachi.
People's Party has shamelessly embezzled development funds of Karachi. Karachi has taken downward spiral in your era and damage seems to be beyond recovery.
If people of Sind keep on electing corrupt politicians, their fate will never change. In a democratic set up we can't blame anyone.
PPP behaved itself that it is rural representative party and its leader use to live in Karachi for their own political benefits. Even PPP did not do any thing in rural Sind areas as well.
PPP is the only party which can remove the rural urban divide in Sindh, but unfortunately they do the politics over this divide. Compare Punjab with Sind, need to resign from your position all PPP top leaders.
The chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is blind, dont he see comments and reports in media about pathetic performance of Sindh government. At least read comments on this news item. He is pushing Karachi out of Sindh.
Actually the neglect of the Karachi started when PM Bhutto made his "talented cousin" the CM of Sindh!