DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Restrictions’ on Jadhav’s family trigger new spat

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 27, 2017

Email


In these photos taken on Monday, Chetankul Jadhav is seen arriving at the Foreign Office in what appear to be brown shoes (left), but upon her departure she appears to be wearing slippers given to her in place of the shoes she wore prior to the meeting with her husband.
In these photos taken on Monday, Chetankul Jadhav is seen arriving at the Foreign Office in what appear to be brown shoes (left), but upon her departure she appears to be wearing slippers given to her in place of the shoes she wore prior to the meeting with her husband.

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government allowed convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother, India accused Pakistan of violating the ground rules agreed for the meeting.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) claimed that Islamabad committed four violations of the agreed upon rules by: prohibiting the family from conversing in their native Marathi tongue; making the two women change their attire and remove religious symbols; preventing the Indian deputy high commissioner from observing the meeting; and, permitting media to “harass and hector” the two women.

The MEA statement claimed that the meeting was held in an “intimidating” atmosphere that lacked credibility. Pakistan has, meanwhile, denied the allegations.

In a statement, the Foreign Office rejected the Indian allegations as “baseless and twists” that came 24 hours after the meeting.

“We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations. If Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian [diplomat] should have raised them during the visit with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India,” the statement said.

FO says shoes of Indian spy’s wife were retained because they contained something ‘metallic’; New Delhi alleges four violations of ‘ground rules’

The FO statement recalled that Jadhav’s mother “publicly thanked Pakistan for the humanitarian gesture” in front of the media, adding: “Nothing more needs to be said”.

However, the controversy over Chetankul Jadhav’s shoes, which were retained by security officials prior to the meeting, took a new turn after the FO confirmed that a “metallic substance” had been detected in them.

“There was something in the shoe. It is being investigated. We gave her a pair of replacement shoes. All her jewellery etc were returned after the meeting,” FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

Indian officials, however, insisted that the shoes of Mrs Jadhav were retained for “inexplicable reasons” and warned against “any mischievous intent in this regard”.

In pictures taken when the two women arrived at the FO on Monday, Mrs Jadhav could be seen wearing brown shoes, but left in white slippers. Curiously, all photos taken after she disembarked from the SUV that brought them to the venue showed her looking down at her shoes.

The MEA statement came after Jadhav’s mother and wife held a series of meetings with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other top officials, including Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan J.P. Singh, who accompanied the two women from Islamabad.

It said Jadhav’s wife was asked to remove her bindi and mangal sutr, while his mother was not allowed to converse with him in their mother tongue.

Most Indian media organisations underscored the fact that Avantisudhir and Chetankul met Jadhav at the heavily-guarded FO building through a glass screen, but didn’t add that this was standard practice, observed even for visitors meeting prisoners in Indian jails.

“We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings,” Indian Express quoted MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar as saying.

In its statement, the MEA said that despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed access to the family, “the Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Jadhav”.

“From the feedback we have received of the meeting, it appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well-being,” the statement said.

“‘Though the family members handled the situation with great courage and fortitude, we regret that contrary to assurances, the overall atmosphere of the meeting was intimidating insofar as family members were concerned,”’ it noted.

Our correspondent in New Delhi also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017

PAK INDIA RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Sufi Khanzada
Dec 27, 2017 11:21am

Could have allowed a meeting between the convicted man and his old mother/wife without any barriers/restrictions. The squalling between the governments on this incident would have been minimized.

mastana
Dec 27, 2017 11:36am

This a normal practice while in custody when a serious criminal meets his/her relatives there is always a barrier between.

paggri sambhal
Dec 27, 2017 11:38am

Indians are half brothers of Afghanis so never expect positive response from them whatever you do good to them.

BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Dec 27, 2017 11:49am

Lesson learnt Pakistan. Do not permit any meeting in future. Let the spy meet his family through video link. Why waste resources on ungrateful people

Naxalite
Dec 27, 2017 11:51am

Enough of this goodwill gesture, no more meetings please!

Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 27, 2017 12:12pm

There should be no contact with the BJP government on any matter by Pakistan. They are thankless lot.

KVS
Dec 27, 2017 12:30pm

@Saif Zulfiqar

Agree without comments ....but do put in practice !!

mojo
Dec 27, 2017 12:42pm

excellent

Mike
Dec 27, 2017 12:43pm

@Saif Zulfiqar ..If we Common peoples from both of the countries Will think In this manner that would be nit good for anyone

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Dec 27, 2017 01:22pm

Basically these guys do not deserve any latitude. Hope policy makers in Pakistan see through this.

Tariq Khan
Dec 27, 2017 01:42pm

When there is no trust everything gets.complicated.

San
Dec 27, 2017 02:07pm

@Tariq Khan First comment I approve.

Ghalib
Dec 27, 2017 02:31pm

@paggri sambhal

Very well said

Akash
Dec 27, 2017 04:44pm

@Sufi Khanzada well said sufi

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Eos explores the evidence unearthed during the investigation into the former premier's assassination.

Opinion

Editorial

December 27, 2017

Missing Benazir

TEN years ago today, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss. Arguably, the democratic order and the country itself ...
December 27, 2017

Women disenfranchised

HISTORICALLY, those opposed to female enfranchisement have adopted the ludicrous argument that women should keep to...
December 27, 2017

Urdu conference

THOSE who lament that Urdu — at least in its literary manifestations — is on a slow and steady decline, would...
December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
Updated December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

Instead of promoting progressive values within academia, our universities succumb to pressure from the religious right.