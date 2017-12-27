No political alliance in the making at PAT moot, says Imran
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his entire team came to express “complete solidarity” with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri, his cause and a possibly popular and legal battle he seeks to wage in pursuit of justice for the victims of the Model Town incident.
Addressing a post-meeting joint press conference, Mr Khan also bailed Mr Qadri out from his claim of making both Asif Ali Zardari and him sit on his either side at the planned multi-party conference (MPA), saying that no political alliance was in the making at the MPA. “It does not matter who sits, and where, as long as all agree on a single cause and struggle.”
The PAT, on its part, knows the fact that it would be the PTI team, and not Mr Khan, who would attend the MPC on Saturday. “What the PAT is looking for from these parties is more of political and moral support. It knows that it would have to bear all expenses and assemble its own people if a protest movement is launched. So, as much support as it could get from these parties is enough,” says an insider of PAT politics.
“It is the presence of the parties rather than personalities (Mr Khan and Mr Zardari) that matters now, especially after both of them stubbornly refused to sit with each other,” he said.
Refusing to reveal the post-MPC agenda, Mr Qadri said: “Everything would be decided in the conference: whether it is the continuation of the legal battle, exertion of popular pressure or anything else. All these options are on the table and would be decided or even prioritised with mutual discussions and consensus.”
Mr Khan was equally evasive. “Whatever doctor sahib decides would be followed. In fact, it is not support for Tahirul Qadri per say. It is a humanitarian cause — after all 14 people lost their lives in the mayhem. We need to stop it, at least for future protest. The Sharifs have turned out to be a mafia. Politicians do not kill people or book them in different cases,” he said, referring to four cases against him and five against Tahirul Qadri in antiterrorism courts.
“I was protesting against rigging in the elections and doctor sahib seeking justice for those killed in Model Town. Where did terror come from? It is only because of the mindset of the Sharifs, nothing else. Like the PAT, the PTI is also convinced that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also responsible for the killings because they both share the mafia mindset. My entire team is here to support his cause and we would stand by him through thick and thin,” Mr Khan said.
The “political cousins” — as they called themselves on some occasions — were of the opinion that the Sharifs had hit the fag end of their political career. One was gone because of the Panama Papers and other was going as the legal cost of Model Town incident, they believed.
In response to a question about the possibility of the PTI being part of a potential technocrats’ government, Mr Khan said that his party would stick to the Constitution of the land. According to the law of land, the only way of changing the government is one completing its term, giving way to a caretaker set-up for 60 or 90 days.
On a question of being put on the Exit Control List (ECL), Mr Qadri said laughingly “it would be even better for me. I will be stuck in the country, injecting fresh impetus into my struggle and causing problems to the Sharifs.”
Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017
Comments (6)
Does IK even looking like he is therefor justice? He is all there to try to oust Shahbaz and hold some ground in Punjab as after dismal performance in KPK the IK is relying heavily on this. If IK was for justice we are still waiting the justice being done to teh girl who was forced to walked without clothes in KPK and we still await apology from IK on issuing statements in favour of Talibans when they were brutally killing innocent people of Pakistan. IK is all opportunist. And for Qadri? he got the chance of is life as Qadri was visiting for Dharnas in 2013 and he got this break and now building on it, otherwise he could not have anything in his favor or to say.
Well done IK. You must rise to the occasion and get justice for the poor and powerless victims.
Partners in crime, where these brothers will be obstructing free access of people to offices, schools, hospitals and other public places for staging Sit In on public roads yet again, .
Desperation at its best.
Enough is never enough for some. When will IK grow up and understand that the back door to power is not an appropriate one?.He has disappointed many over the last few years. I have never voted for N league but because of the negative politics IK and the orchestra are playing and the delivery which has been shown to some extent by the N will make me vote for them (N league). IK is losing ground with the voters at a rapid pace and seems or wants not to be aware of it.
@Rameay shame on you.
It is simple just ask the government to arrrest and try the culprits who have killed 14 people and shot 100 plus.
There will be no protest whatsoever.
According to you powerful can kill when and wherever they please and no justice will be served.
Opposition parties all over the world do whatever it takes to scrunise every detail that a current party in power does. This is there job to take opportunities of bad government and step up themselves.