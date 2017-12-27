DAWN.COM

Committee on Fata reforms converted into cabinet body

Amir WasimUpdated December 27, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presides over a meeting of the federal cabinet at the PM House on Tuesday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday deliberated upon the Fata reforms issue and granted ex-post facto approval to the formation of National Implementation Committee on Fata Reforms, besides converting the committee into a cabinet body in order to expedite the process of mainstreaming the restive tribal areas.

Sources told Dawn that the decision to convert the already-constituted committee under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into a cabinet level body was aimed at providing sanctity to its decisions and would help expedite the process.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and the Peshawar corps commander have also been included in the high-level implementation committee headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The sources said the prime minister had reiterated the government’s commitment to abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulations from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas as a first step towards bringing the war-torn tribal region on a par with other developing areas of the country.

The sources said that so far no decision had been taken for immediate merger of Fata with KP and the cabinet had decided to take steps in this direction after consultation with all the stakeholders.

According to the sources, the cabinet decided to take steps for implementation of a resolution passed by the Senate seeking enhancement of its role and powers to protect the rights of the provinces and provide a meaningful participation to the provinces and other territories in the affairs of the federation.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Schedule of FIA Act, 1974, aimed at bringing the offences of blasphemy and pornography under the ambit of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017

Javed
Dec 27, 2017 10:35am

Merely delaying tactics to appease the blackmailer-in-chief.

Shah
Dec 27, 2017 11:04am
  1. Merge FATA with KP.
  2. Give statehood to GB and full representation in the Parliment.
  3. Azad Jammu & Kashmir should also become a full state with representation in Parliment.
  4. Any restructuring of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan should be considered AFTER Americans leave Afghanistan and terrorism is defeated.
AW
Dec 27, 2017 12:52pm

Many reform commissions and committees have been formed and much consultation with stake holders has been conducted over decades. The parliament needs to act decisively and declare all citizens of Pakistan including the residents of FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand etc. as equal citizens with same rights and duties. The appropriate action deserves immediate implementation without any delay. Merger or no merger is not the issue and is an administrative consideration only

