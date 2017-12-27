DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia releases corruption detainees, others before trial

ReutersUpdated December 27, 2017

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has released 23 of the 200-or-so powerful individuals detained since November on corruption charges after they reached deals with the government, Okaz newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The report did not name those involved in what appeared to be the first large-scale release since the royals, business people and government officials were detained in a crackdown spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The suspects have been held at Riyadh’s luxurious Ritz Carlton hotel since early November and told to hand over assets and cash in exchange for their freedom.

Okaz said more detainees would be released in the coming days and trial proceedings would begin soon for those who continue to deny the charges against them.

Saudi authorities see the settlements not as blackmail but as an obligation to reimburse money taken illegally from the world’s top oil producer over several decades.

Video posted on social media showed a smiling Saoud al-Daweesh, the former chief executive of Saudi Telecom, telling well-wishers he had been treated decently.

“Private Affairs (a unit of the Royal Court) brought us a full lamb dish day and night. They treated us well and did a good job,” he said.

Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Dozens of princes, officials and businessmen were detained last month, about 200 people questioned, and over 2,000 bank accounts frozen in the crackdown.

Political analysts say the future king has also tried to tighten his grip on power through the purge.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017

Comments (8)

Lost cause
Dec 27, 2017 12:03pm

"The suspects have been held at Riyadh’s luxurious Ritz Carlton hotel since early November and told to hand over assets and cash in exchange for their freedom" - State sponsored abduction and ransom

Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 27, 2017 12:29pm

Most of them are from Royal family and have equal rights as the rulers. Why distinctions.

Nadeem orakzai
Dec 27, 2017 01:36pm

@Saif Zulfiqar mind your own business

Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 27, 2017 02:29pm

@Nadeem orakzai , How much you have accumulated.

abood
Dec 27, 2017 02:38pm

@Saif Zulfiqar .One gallon petrol

New
Dec 27, 2017 02:59pm

So it is alright to rob the state, and then get a settlement, giving 10% of the loot (may be more) and keep the rest.

Mirza
Dec 27, 2017 06:21pm

The stability of country must be the most important thing at this time because of whats going on in the region.

Big Game
Dec 27, 2017 06:47pm

There is bigger game than what disclosed to public!

