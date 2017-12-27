DAWN.COM

Ex-parte proceedings against Ishaq Dar hang in the balance

Malik AsadUpdated December 27, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The ex-parte proceedings against defunct finance minister Ishaq Dar hang in the balance as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has raised certain questions related to his trial.

Subsequently, NAB has to respond to the queries of the IHC by January 17 when the court will resume hearing of a petition filed by Mr Dar.

The IHC on December 20 stopped the accountability court from proceeding against Mr Dar after he pointed out anomalies in his trial in the assets reference filed against him on the direction of the Supreme Court.

The apex court in its July 28, 2017, verdict had directed NAB to file four references - three against Nawaz Sharif and his family and one against Mr Dar - in the accountability court with the direction to the accountability judge to complete the trial in six months. The accountability court declared Mr Dar a proclaimed offender, initiated the process of confiscating his properties and started the ex-parte proceedings against him with a fast pace until December 20 when the IHC stopped the proceedings till January 17.

The reason why the IHC issued the stay order against Mr Dar’s trial is that the accountability court relaxed the provision of the National Accountability Ordinance to expedite proceeding against the defunct minister, which according to the defence counsel is benefiting the prosecution.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, an accused is declared a proclaimed offender at least after 30 days of the issuance of a proclamation but in Mr Dar’s case the accountability judge Mohammad Bashir by invoking section 17 (c) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), which empowers him to relax any procedural law, reduced the mandatory timeframe to 10 days.

The IHC division bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, in its order issued on Tuesday observed: “The questions which emerge for our consideration are as under: whether time prescribed under section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 can be curtailed under section 17 (c) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in the absence of exceptional circumstances, whether the accountability court has exercised its discretion in accordance with law and whether in the facts and circumstances of the instant petition, particularly when the petitioner wants the trial to continue, initiating proceedings against him were in consonance with law.”

The court also asked: “Whether the impugned orders are sustainable on the touch stone of reasonableness?”

During the hearing on December 20, the court reminded NAB that as per the prevailing legal practice the accused had to be treated as ‘favourite child of law’. It means that in case the court could dispense with any provision of CrPC or NAO, it should favour the accused person.

However, in Mr Dar’s trial, the accountability court is invoking its discretionary power not to benefit the accused but to ease the prosecution, said Advocate Qausain Faisal Mufti, the counsel for Mr Dar.

Talking to Dawn, the lawyer said the accountability court had invoked section 17 (c) of NAO twice against Mr Dar, adding at the time of indictment the court gave him less than 48 hours whereas under the routine practice courts frame charges at least seven days after supplying the copies of reference to the accused person.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017

Comments (7)

SM
Dec 27, 2017 10:33am

The entire NAB case is a farce. It will unravel under scrutiny.

Shiraz Shaikh
Dec 27, 2017 10:52am

The apex court had directed the accountability court to complete the trial in 6 months. That was in July. Add another 6 weeks to file the proper references. That is September. We are sitting in December and still more honeymoon time is being allowed to Ishaq Dar ? He is hiding and cowering outside the country, and everyone knows that. Should Ishaq Dar be allowed to make such mockery of justice?

Ajamal
Dec 27, 2017 11:58am

All relief and relaxation is for this vip class. For poor, there's no hearing for years and no release on bail.

AW
Dec 27, 2017 12:44pm

If eventually all of the VVIPs are going to be exonerated on technicalities, then why play dramas and waste public money and resources?. The public has lost hope in terms of justice being served.

Parvez
Dec 27, 2017 01:09pm

Its quite obvious that the judiciary has been divided.......well played PML-N.

Omar
Dec 27, 2017 01:46pm

The one month notice time will be almost complete by Jan 17 anyways. Accoutability court indeed acted as treating the accused as the 'favorite child of law'.

Masood husain
Dec 27, 2017 03:48pm

The look on Ishaq's face tells it all

