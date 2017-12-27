DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Foreign loans compromise sovereignty,' says Rabbani

Parvaiz Ishfaq RanaUpdated December 27, 2017

Email


KARACHI: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said on Tuesday foreign loans come with strings as lenders’ conditions infringe upon national sovereignty.

If a nation has a choice, then it should opt for increasing exports by promoting the indigenous industry and making it competitive, he said while addressing the 41st Export Awards ceremony of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

“I’d suggest that if we have a choice between exports and foreign loans, then we should go for the former in order to safeguard our sovereignty,” he maintained.

He said it was easy to get foreign loans. But when the payback time comes, it is always difficult to dish out funds to even pay the interest, leave alone the principle, out of scarce resources, he said.

Mr Rabbani said global lenders always impose conditions that infringe upon national sovereignty. They also try to influence the system, he said, adding that countries like Pakistan give away a portion of their sovereignty in the process.

Responding to the issue of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) raised by business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik, the Senate chairman said he would ask the relevant standing committee of the upper house to take it up with the government.

Mr Malik complained that the government has made the EDB ineffective, hurting local auto vendors. He suggested that the government should promote import substitution and encourage balancing, modernisation and renovation of sick industries.

FPCCI President Zubair Tufail expressed his concerns about the widening trade gap, saying Pakistan exported goods worth $20 billion against imports of $52bn in the last fiscal year. This situation is likely to deteriorate further because imports are expected to swell to $60bn by June 30, 2018 while exports cannot be more than $24bn, he added.

FPCCI former president S.M. Muneer said the balance of trade would not improve unless Pakistani exporters get a level playing field. He said the high cost of doing business has crippled the country’s export sector and made industrial activity unviable.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2017

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Dec 27, 2017 08:27am

The Senate Chairman of Pakistan is right.

Sarfraaz dhamrah
Dec 27, 2017 08:54am

mr. raza rabani is good politician nd he is totally right he narrated.

Sachin
Dec 27, 2017 08:54am

Foreign loans are sign of friendship

Bhola Bhala
Dec 27, 2017 09:04am

Don't take loans.

abdullah khuhro
Dec 27, 2017 09:22am

Very rightly chairman sanete has painted the picture of country's sovereignty infringement.having the compete understanding about the ills of country by all chiefs of institution then why all are coughing up to do knife surgery than letting it go to be dagger done surgery.

TKHAN
Dec 27, 2017 09:23am

Mr. Rabbani, When did this light bulb went off in your head? All of a sudden you are talking about not taking orders from Super Powers, and now loans from foreign governments compromising Pakistan's sovereignty. Sir, with due respect you have been part of this practice (via the party you belong too) one way or the other, but never did anything about it. Chameleons change color but not their pedigree.

AXH
Dec 27, 2017 09:29am

Mr. Rabbani, you sure do always sound "sincere", however, what negates your sincerity is your continued support for a crook like Mr. Asif Zardari.

JA Khan
Dec 27, 2017 09:45am

Took you 30 years to realize that. We tripled foreign loans under PPP governments.

Rouge
Dec 27, 2017 10:12am

What about 50 Billion Dollar CPEC Loan?

khanm
Dec 27, 2017 10:19am

‘Foreign loans compromise sovereignty,' says Rabbani ... you all did not think of it when you were taking loans left and right and where the money went to private banks in offshore accounts... Maybe you never knew that beggars are never the choosers.. Folks..National sovereignty is an obligation as well as an entitlement. A government that will not perform the role of a government forfeits the rights of a government. Talk about sovereignty,

Adnan
Dec 27, 2017 10:21am

CPEC is an exception?

SM
Dec 27, 2017 10:29am

Rabbani is right. I also wish our business leaders would show some backbone and learn to compete internationally. Instead of looking for government subsidies, let them improve their product offerings. The auto sector is in fact a glaring example of where the government has been protecting the local manufacturers at the expense of the consumers. The manufacturers continue to sell sub par automobiles at exorbitant rates. There is no competition from imports and no effort to increase the domestic content of the end product. Why is this ok?

Dr. Talha
Dec 27, 2017 12:26pm

CPEC is a disaster in that it is also a loan funded project. Would we be able to pay it back?

AW
Dec 27, 2017 12:59pm

Instead of giving heart warming speeches, make policy and pass laws in the parliament for economic expansion in the country.

iffi
Dec 27, 2017 02:30pm

PPP & now pmln have broken all records of loans ...

SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 27, 2017 02:38pm

What is unknown or rather hidden is the fact that the major portion of our imports is under invoiced thus making the figures for imports completely unreliable. The actual import bill would be almost double the figure of one hundred twenty billion dollars by the end of the current fiscal year. As a minimum.

Asif A. Shah
Dec 27, 2017 02:43pm

The nations who are dependent on loans and aid cannot be completely sovereign countries. These days, even USA is beholden to China because China owns huge amount of US treasury bonds. Pakistan needs corruption free political system and comprehensive planning to make strides towards national sovereignty. It is good that Senator Raza Rabbani cares about sovereignty and the self esteem of the nation.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Who killed Benazir Bhutto?

Eos explores the evidence unearthed during the investigation into the former premier's assassination.

Opinion

Editorial

December 27, 2017

Missing Benazir

TEN years ago today, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss. Arguably, the democratic order and the country itself ...
December 27, 2017

Women disenfranchised

HISTORICALLY, those opposed to female enfranchisement have adopted the ludicrous argument that women should keep to...
December 27, 2017

Urdu conference

THOSE who lament that Urdu — at least in its literary manifestations — is on a slow and steady decline, would...
December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
Updated December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

Instead of promoting progressive values within academia, our universities succumb to pressure from the religious right.