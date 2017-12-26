DAWN.COM

Miftah Ismail appointed adviser to PM on finance, revenue and economic affairs

Sanaullah KhanUpdated December 26, 2017

Adviser to the PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail.— Photo courtesy: Facebook
The federal government on Tuesday appointed Miftah Ismail as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs with immediate effect, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

He has been granted the status of federal minister to serve as finance adviser in the remaining few months of the incumbent government's term.

With his appointment, Ismail will no longer hold the office of the special assistant to the prime minister on economic affairs.

Ismail's designation was confirmed after President Mamnoon Hussain appointed him on the advice of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Ismail, who is a political economist and a member of the ruling PML-N, holds a PhD from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Prime Minister Abbasi had last week approved the appointment of PML-N lawmaker Rana Afzal as state minister for finance.

The key appointments come a month after former finance minister Ishaq Dar requested the premier for 'leave', after which the top job in the Ministry of Finance was left vacant.

Currently, Senator Dar is in London for medical treatment for heart-related problems but is facing a corruption trial at home where an accountability court has declared him an absconder.

The key slot of finance minister has been vacant for almost a month and there was strong pressure on the government — not only from the stakeholders, including the business community, but also the Senate Standing Committee on Finance as well as the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance — to appoint a finance minister.

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Mujtaba Shahneel
Dec 27, 2017 12:03am

Finally, a sane appointment from PML-N.

Chungaizee
Dec 27, 2017 01:35am

Jobs with no meaning.

Chungaizee
Dec 27, 2017 01:39am

Another pointless appointment.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 27, 2017 02:49am

One corrupt FM out and another crony in, who will follow the same policies of Isaq Dar. Dollar will go up and economy will deteriorate further, as long as corrupt mafia is in power - there is no other way, but getting rid of PMLN as quickly as possible to avoid further damage.

Faisal
Dec 27, 2017 03:34am

One more clown. It's a full circus show by this government.

Justixe
Dec 27, 2017 03:56am

Appointment after appointment whilst the main culprit hides in London under false pretences of being ill. The sooner this Govt is kicked out of office, the better for all of us.

Nazir Jutt
Dec 27, 2017 05:02am

Where is Ishaq Dar ?

Asif A. Shah
Dec 27, 2017 05:30am

Apparently, his academic credentials are impressive. Wish him the best of luck!

Jake
Dec 27, 2017 05:55am

Whare are his accomplishments?

tahir
Dec 27, 2017 06:11am

too little too late.

sanaullah aman
Dec 27, 2017 06:57am

finally,at least one well educated person is appointed.

Adeel
Dec 27, 2017 07:07am

More perks for this man and more tax payers money wi be wasted on his protocol.

