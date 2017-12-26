DAWN.COM

Indian cross-LoC firing provided 'non-state actors' cover to plant IEDs: Foreign Office

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 26, 2017

Denying Indian media reports of an alleged incursion by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned the acting Indian deputy high commissioner to condemn the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to three Pakistani soldiers being martyred a day earlier.

Firing by Indian forces in Rakhchikri sector of Poonch district had "provided a cover for the planting of IEDs [improvised explosive devices] by non-state actors", which resulted in the martyrdom of three soldiers, a press release issued by the FO said.

The FO "categorically rejected" claims in Indian media that Indian forces had crossed the LoC to attack Pakistani troops.

"The false claims by India about the alleged cross-LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC," the FO statement said.

The Indian side had received a "befitting response" from Pakistani forces and their guns were silenced, it added.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, released a similar statement, saying: "No Indian soldier crossed over LoC."

"Indian media['s] claim is continuation of their self-defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience," he wrote on Twitter.

The FO's Director General (South Asia and Saarc), Dr Mohammad Faisal, also summoned the Indian envoy and urged his side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

He asked India to investigate the latest and other incidents of ceasefire violations and allow the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions.

The latest casualties came two days after India alleged that four of its soldiers had been killed in Rajouri sector by Pakistani firing across the LoC. The ISPR had not responded to the allegation.

The heavily militarised LoC, which splits the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir between Pakistan and India, has been witnessing skirmishes and artillery duels for quite some time, in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by the armies of the two countries in November 2003.

According to civilian and military sources, India has breached the truce more than 1,300 times since January this year, leaving 52 people dead on this side and another 257 injured.

Comments (26)

1000 characters
Dec 26, 2017 08:41pm

Befffiting reply

Sachin Sharma
Dec 26, 2017 09:06pm

I believe public pressure to forge good ties between two nations is only hope. Brothers killing brothers on either side of loc is not good.

Harmony-1©
Dec 26, 2017 09:14pm

@Sachin Sharma - Beautiful words.

Sameer
Dec 26, 2017 09:14pm

Please read this from your own newspaper, how cross border firing can be stopped :

How women in Kashmir's Neelum Valley ensured ceasefire at the LoC

Link given above in Read More

Sachin
Dec 26, 2017 09:18pm

What ??!!

Ayub
Dec 26, 2017 09:20pm

Why do they not come to the negotiation table? People to people interaction is necessary to lessen the tension.

Sid
Dec 26, 2017 09:47pm

Musharraf came closest to solving the Kashmir issue - he can still do it if given the chance... with Modi in power if they reach an agreement it will be a lasting one..

NKS
Dec 26, 2017 09:48pm

Why is Kashmir a disputed area? Wo is disputing what?

NKS
Dec 26, 2017 09:51pm

@Sachin Sharma :Pakistanis see Arabas, Iranis, Afghans,Turks, Chinese as brothers. Don't be fooled that they consider Indians brothers!

Ahmed
Dec 26, 2017 09:55pm

Who are these non state actors? We must expose them. Name and shame.

umran
Dec 26, 2017 10:17pm

Desert invaders have created most problems in world today

Amer
Dec 26, 2017 10:18pm

Stop this madness, no one needs to die. Let's respect each other.

Shyamal Biswas
Dec 26, 2017 10:21pm

Unnecessary killings originated by politician(s) with stupid comments from both sides. No respect of human life and dignity...

Zak
Dec 26, 2017 10:30pm

It’s a long and hard road to freedom, but freedom will come to IOK.

IronBrother
Dec 26, 2017 10:55pm

Never ending Infinite loop !

Farrukh Hussain
Dec 26, 2017 11:10pm

Well I will always agree with my FO. Pakistan Zindabaad

shafqat a mir
Dec 26, 2017 11:18pm

@Sachin Sharma

make love not war, see how much both sides will benefit in a short period of time

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 27, 2017 12:16am

@Sachin Sharma Brothers killing brothers. You sure gave me happiness thank for that Sachin brother. I'm broken and heart seeing this but you give people peace.

IndoPak Blood Brothes 4 Life!

Sajjad
Dec 27, 2017 02:13am

This is a THANK for the visit allowed on humianitarian grounds for a convicted spy by Pakistan

zaffar
Dec 27, 2017 02:33am

@Sachin Sharma what a shame human lives being wasted on both the sides.

Amit Kumar Srivastava
Dec 27, 2017 03:57am

@Sachin Sharma agree. What is point in killing people? Nothing has changed on LOC. The line has not moved an inch. I think people from two sides has to make this change

Haribhau
Dec 27, 2017 04:15am

It’s okay.

marcus
Dec 27, 2017 04:28am

Sachin - Wish there were more people like you on both sides of the fences. Love to all humanity.

Qureshi (USA)
Dec 27, 2017 06:13am

Let people of both countries stand up for peace and fight a common war against poverty, illiteracy and poor hygiene .

abc
Dec 27, 2017 06:29am

@NKS, But Arabs, Iranis, Afghans, Turks, Chinese don't consider Pakistanis as their brothers. Don't be fooled.

DawnReader
Dec 27, 2017 06:45am

befitting replies from both sides makes the land un-befitting

