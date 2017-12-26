Indian cross-LoC firing provided 'non-state actors' cover to plant IEDs: Foreign Office
Denying Indian media reports of an alleged incursion by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned the acting Indian deputy high commissioner to condemn the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to three Pakistani soldiers being martyred a day earlier.
Firing by Indian forces in Rakhchikri sector of Poonch district had "provided a cover for the planting of IEDs [improvised explosive devices] by non-state actors", which resulted in the martyrdom of three soldiers, a press release issued by the FO said.
The FO "categorically rejected" claims in Indian media that Indian forces had crossed the LoC to attack Pakistani troops.
"The false claims by India about the alleged cross-LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC," the FO statement said.
The Indian side had received a "befitting response" from Pakistani forces and their guns were silenced, it added.
Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, released a similar statement, saying: "No Indian soldier crossed over LoC."
"Indian media['s] claim is continuation of their self-defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience," he wrote on Twitter.
The FO's Director General (South Asia and Saarc), Dr Mohammad Faisal, also summoned the Indian envoy and urged his side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.
He asked India to investigate the latest and other incidents of ceasefire violations and allow the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions.
The latest casualties came two days after India alleged that four of its soldiers had been killed in Rajouri sector by Pakistani firing across the LoC. The ISPR had not responded to the allegation.
The heavily militarised LoC, which splits the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir between Pakistan and India, has been witnessing skirmishes and artillery duels for quite some time, in a serious breach of a ceasefire agreement signed by the armies of the two countries in November 2003.
According to civilian and military sources, India has breached the truce more than 1,300 times since January this year, leaving 52 people dead on this side and another 257 injured.
Comments (26)
I believe public pressure to forge good ties between two nations is only hope. Brothers killing brothers on either side of loc is not good.
@Sachin Sharma - Beautiful words.
Please read this from your own newspaper, how cross border firing can be stopped :
How women in Kashmir's Neelum Valley ensured ceasefire at the LoC
Why do they not come to the negotiation table? People to people interaction is necessary to lessen the tension.
Musharraf came closest to solving the Kashmir issue - he can still do it if given the chance... with Modi in power if they reach an agreement it will be a lasting one..
Why is Kashmir a disputed area? Wo is disputing what?
@Sachin Sharma :Pakistanis see Arabas, Iranis, Afghans,Turks, Chinese as brothers. Don't be fooled that they consider Indians brothers!
Who are these non state actors? We must expose them. Name and shame.
Desert invaders have created most problems in world today
Stop this madness, no one needs to die. Let's respect each other.
Unnecessary killings originated by politician(s) with stupid comments from both sides. No respect of human life and dignity...
It’s a long and hard road to freedom, but freedom will come to IOK.
Never ending Infinite loop !
Well I will always agree with my FO. Pakistan Zindabaad
@Sachin Sharma
make love not war, see how much both sides will benefit in a short period of time
@Sachin Sharma Brothers killing brothers. You sure gave me happiness thank for that Sachin brother. I'm broken and heart seeing this but you give people peace.
IndoPak Blood Brothes 4 Life!
This is a THANK for the visit allowed on humianitarian grounds for a convicted spy by Pakistan
@Sachin Sharma what a shame human lives being wasted on both the sides.
@Sachin Sharma agree. What is point in killing people? Nothing has changed on LOC. The line has not moved an inch. I think people from two sides has to make this change
Sachin - Wish there were more people like you on both sides of the fences. Love to all humanity.
Let people of both countries stand up for peace and fight a common war against poverty, illiteracy and poor hygiene .
@NKS, But Arabs, Iranis, Afghans, Turks, Chinese don't consider Pakistanis as their brothers. Don't be fooled.
befitting replies from both sides makes the land un-befitting