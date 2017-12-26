DAWN.COM

2 killed in Kurram Agency drone strike

Javed HussainDecember 26, 2017

At least two people were killed in a done strike near the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency on Tuesday, DawnNews reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the two people killed in the strike were inside a vehicle which was targeted. The strike occurred in the Mata Sangar area of Kurram.

Mata Sangar, a hamlet, lies near Ghuzgarhi, south of Parachinar.

On December 18, a US drone had fired a missile at a compound in the same area. The missile had been fired at the compound at around 9pm, but no casualty was reported.

Last month, three suspected militants were killed in another drone strike targeting a militant compound in Afghanistan's Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

Drone strikes have surged in Kurram in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Afghan policy in August, in which Pakistan was also accused of offering “safe havens to agents of chaos”.

Javed
Dec 26, 2017 05:10pm

I wonder what became of the claim by our chief of air staff, that no drone strikes will be allowed.

Hyderabadi
Dec 26, 2017 05:10pm

So our brave forces could not manage to bring down the drone?

Sony
Dec 26, 2017 05:16pm

So air chiefs words were for local consumption.Try put those words in to actions.

Qasim
Dec 26, 2017 05:18pm

There you go! a month ago Air Chief Warned that drones will be shot down if it enters to PAK Airspace... a publicity stunt as suspected and now proved.

Rohit
Dec 26, 2017 05:44pm

Was the drone brought down?

Nadeem
Dec 26, 2017 06:08pm

Mr. Air chief where are you now?

Rao
Dec 26, 2017 06:56pm

@Javed ....only statements....no action....they know the reaction will be much more forceful

