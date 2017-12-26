2 killed in Kurram Agency drone strike

At least two people were killed in a done strike near the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency on Tuesday, DawnNews reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the two people killed in the strike were inside a vehicle which was targeted. The strike occurred in the Mata Sangar area of Kurram.

Mata Sangar, a hamlet, lies near Ghuzgarhi, south of Parachinar.

On December 18, a US drone had fired a missile at a compound in the same area. The missile had been fired at the compound at around 9pm, but no casualty was reported.

Last month, three suspected militants were killed in another drone strike targeting a militant compound in Afghanistan's Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

Drone strikes have surged in Kurram in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new Afghan policy in August, in which Pakistan was also accused of offering “safe havens to agents of chaos”.