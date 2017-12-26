MQM, JUI (F) among 317 political parties issued show-cause notices

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 317 political parties for not providing the commission the information it sought in accordance with the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP had asked the country's 352 registered political parties to submit copies of the National Identity Card of at least 2,000 of their workers as well as Rs200,000 in fees.

However, only 27 of the 352 complied, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices seeking an explanation of why the directions were not met.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlur Rahman), Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) and Jamhoori Wattan Party are among the parties issued notices.

However, a decision on the cases of eight parties who submitted the required documents after the deadline passed remains pending.

The non-complying parties have been given 15 days' time to submit a response to the notices issued or their registration will be suspended.