DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MQM, JUI (F) among 317 political parties issued show-cause notices

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated December 26, 2017

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 317 political parties for not providing the commission the information it sought in accordance with the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP had asked the country's 352 registered political parties to submit copies of the National Identity Card of at least 2,000 of their workers as well as Rs200,000 in fees.

However, only 27 of the 352 complied, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices seeking an explanation of why the directions were not met.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlur Rahman), Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) and Jamhoori Wattan Party are among the parties issued notices.

However, a decision on the cases of eight parties who submitted the required documents after the deadline passed remains pending.

The non-complying parties have been given 15 days' time to submit a response to the notices issued or their registration will be suspended.

ELECTIONS 2018 Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
Updated December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

Instead of promoting progressive values within academia, our universities succumb to pressure from the religious right.
Family first, not democracy
Updated December 25, 2017

Family first, not democracy

A party that will be seeking a fourth term in government is still a fiefdom of the Sharifs.
December 25, 2017

Outlook for minorities

AS the nation observes two significant events on this day — Christmas and the birthday of the father of the nation...
December 25, 2017

Internet censorship

FOR most democracies, the benefits and challenges of social media are increasingly apparent. However, when...