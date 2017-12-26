Shahzeb murder case: SC moved against SHC decision on Shahrukh Jatoi's retrial
Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir and other citizens of Karachi on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against a Sindh High Court decision to retry Sharukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.
In November, the SHC had set aside the death penalty awarded to the accused and ordered a retrial of the case in a sessions court. The court's decision was taken on a criminal review petition filed by Jatoi's lawyer, who argued that terrorism charges should be dropped as the prime suspect was a juvenile at the time of the offence.
"The citizens have been deeply affected and aggrieved by judgement of the SHC whereby terror charges were removed against Shahrukh Jatoi and three others in the case of killing of youth Shahzeb Khan," says the press release issued by the appellants.
According to the press release, the killing of Shahzeb Khan had “created a sense of helplessness and insecurity amongst the people of Defence/Clifton,” as a car chase and shootout took place on a public road in the densely populated area of Defence Housing Authority.
"Against the judgement of the honourable Sindh High Court ... [the appellants] also prayed that operation of the said judgement should be suspended, and all four accused including Sharukh Jatoi should be arrested and taken in judicial custody."
"It is astonishing that a retrial has been ordered in the case where the trial had been concluded four and half years ago. The sole reasoning given by the SHC is that motive of killing Shahzeb Khan was personal enmity. Since then, all accused have been released on bail," the press release adds.
"It is because of inconsistent application of laws and meddling of power and influence in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases including those related to terrorism that such horrifying acts continue to take place in society where killers roam around with impunity creating a mockery of our laws and justice system continuing to terrorise citizens."
Shahrukh Jatoi and two co-accused, earlier convicted in the 2012 murder of 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan, were released from jails after their bail applications were approved by a court on December 24.
Shahzeb's family had told the court they had reached an out-of-court compromise with the accused's family.
Death penalty
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had earlier awarded the death penalty to Jatoi and Siraj Ali Talpur for Shahzeb's murder in 2012 following a petty dispute. Siraj's younger brother, Sajjad Ali Talpur, and domestic helper Ghulam Murtaza Lashari had been handed life sentences.
A couple of months after the sentence was passed, however, Shahzeb's parents had issued a formal pardon for the convicts, approved by SHC.
Despite the pardon, however, the death penalty had been upheld because of the addition of terrorism charges to the case — up until the SHC dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.
The retrial ordered by the high court had commenced last month.
Comments (32)
Take me in this petition too.
Someone is awake.
If Pakistan has to prosper; society to progress; then Wadera Inc has to be tamed!
Nice to hear about the news. Uniform justice required for all society...
It is so good to hear. These influential people have made mockery of our judicial system.
Well done bravo. If we can get justice for this case than it will be first drop of hope for me. I am losing hope but news like this bring my hope back. These powerful should be brought to justice otherwise I will be scared in future walking with my sister on streets.
10 great people saved the honor of 20 million Karachi citizens. We are grateful.
The laws are differently interpreted for different sections of the society.
good move
Sorry that in our country Law is only for influential or Pakistan has Law of jungle ... might is right...... can we change that by reopen this case and given capital punishment to criminals of this case to set precedent.
They probably got the right person for the right job at SHC this time.
Thank you Jibran for leading the conscience of our city!
A new hope? Or another facade?
Well done Jibran Nasir
This is a great news. Culprits must be punished not pardoned. I am amazed why the Islamic Ideology Council is silent and not explaining the cases in which Deyat applies and in which it does not.
There is an urgent need for a judicious and scholarly study into the loopholes inherent in the right of next-of-kin to pardon, to make sure that it does not cause abdication of justice by those with power or money or both.
great initiative by SC
Well someone should have voiced concerns over the progress this case has made recently..........it is a good sign that our society still has some life.
Conscience is alive of some!
Since day one people who knew the judicial sysyem and influence of party concerned were sceptical that justice will be served.The end result of the case has reiterated the fact that In this country laws are only meant for polr while rich and powerful gleefuly breach it and get away with all the crimes including broad day murders
Hats off to you sir,
Justice should be served. The rich ppl in Pakistan are outlaws. They control everything with their money. Law should be equal and must be served to the rich ppl with its full extent. Every citizen has the same right. I wish supereme court act quick on this case. In my country Canada everyone is equal front of the law and powerful ppl are more accountable than others. Judges go tough on powerful ppl if they commit any crime. It is the best democracy ever in my country. Pakistan should learn from other democracies. In my country politician resign over 5 dollar extra spending. That's what politicians moral standard suppose to be. And same with the justice. It should be served to the powerful with its full extent.
This is the proof, We are still alive.
Great News. Nice to know some people are fighting for justice and society collectively. Pakistanis are grateful and THANK YOU for taking it to supreme court. Lets hope justice will be served.
WELL DONE.. Jibran Nasir
I salute you sir, Jibran Nasir. What a brave man!
Wel Done. All Pakistan Stands with you
It seems there is some HOPE.... Lets see Pakistan Justice system...
Hope
Please let us know, how can we support this petition.
Justice must prevail else people will lose hope, the accused must be given the strictest punishment under the law.
Treat me in also for this case.