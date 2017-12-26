DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pope espouses two-state solution for Middle East

AFPDecember 26, 2017

Email


Vatican City: Pope Francis waves from the balcony of St Peter’s basilica during the traditional Christmas message on Monday.—AFP
Vatican City: Pope Francis waves from the balcony of St Peter’s basilica during the traditional Christmas message on Monday.—AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas address on Monday called for peace in Jerusalem and highlighted the plight of children scarred by conflict, having earlier urged the world’s Catholics not to ignore the plight of migrants.

Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff’s fifth “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and The World) message. It was delivered hours after a Christmas eve mass where he led on how migrants had been “driven from their land” because of leaders willing to shed “innocent blood”.

On Monday, Pope Francis’s message sought “peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land".

“We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said. “Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognised bor­ders.”

“May the Lord also sustain the efforts of all those in the international community inspired by good will to help that afflicted land to find, despite grave obstacles the harmony, justice and security that it has long awaited,” the pope said.

The pontiff also mentioned other global flashpoints such as Syria, Iraq, Yemen, South Sudan and Venezuela, after stressing that the “winds of war are blowing in our world”.

“Let us pray that confrontation may be overcome on the Korean peninsula and that mutual trust may increase in the interest of the world as a whole,” the 81-year-old said.

Earlier, celebrating midnight mass in the ancient town, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, used his homily to lambast the wars that “the Herods of today fight every day to become greater, to occupy more space”.

Criticising Trump’s announcement, Pizzaballa insisted “Jerusalem is a city of peace, there is not peace if someone is excluded. Jerusalem should include, not exclude,” stressing the principle that the city is for both peoples and the three Abrahamic faiths.

Hundreds had gathered in the cold on Bethlehem’s Manger Square to watch the annual scout parade towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus.

But the square was noticeably quieter following recent violence between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army.

Twelve Palestinians have been killed since Trump’s declaration, including a 19-year-old who died of his wounds on Sunday nine days after he was shot during a Gaza protest. Christmas decorations have meanwhile become more visible in Christian areas of Syria’s capital Damascus this year.

In the central Syrian city of Homs, Christians will celebrate Christmas with great fanfare for the first time in years after the end of battles between regime and rebel forces — with processions, shows for children and even decorations among the ruins.

In Iraq, too, this year marks a positive turning point for the Christian community in the northern city of Mosul.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, paid tribute to the cities of London and Manchester which this year suffered what she called “appalling” terror attacks.

“This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past 12 months,” the 91-year-old monarch said in the pre-recorded televised message.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2017

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Baqarkhan
Dec 26, 2017 09:48am

The suffering that the British colonial rule has given is 100 times greater and so is their sponsoref terrorism all over the globe.

Karim
Dec 26, 2017 10:09am

pope stop getting into politics....mind your business of preaching...

Alba
Dec 26, 2017 10:33am

The Israelis have no interest in what the Pope thinks.

Sachin
Dec 26, 2017 11:11am

Pope should not talk about politics.

Dolphie
Dec 26, 2017 12:44pm

Christians are best.

Skeptic
Dec 26, 2017 02:02pm

Noble thought. Unfortunately, the Vatican and the Pope don't have much clout over the Israelis or the US - the key obstacles to peace in the Middle East.

Gerry dcunha
Dec 26, 2017 02:11pm

Pope's message of peace may touch the hearts of world leaders to avoid tension in the middle east and the world.

genie
Dec 26, 2017 02:19pm

Dear Papa. Thank you for your wishful thinking. You know as well the people of the world know that our world is run by the most lethal, most deadly, most feared Crime Syndicate. How much deadly, how much feared? We all can see that even the President of the USA cowers under his desk at the mention of this most lethal, most deadly, most feared Crime Syndicate

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 26, 2017

A new policy to boost SME lending

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chose the occasion of his most recent visit to Karachi to announce a new policy...
December 26, 2017

Yemen’s mass misery

OVERSHADOWED by its geopolitical dimensions, the conflict in Yemen has created a humanitarian catastrophe the world...
Updated December 26, 2017

Segregation on campus

Instead of promoting progressive values within academia, our universities succumb to pressure from the religious right.
Family first, not democracy
Updated December 25, 2017

Family first, not democracy

A party that will be seeking a fourth term in government is still a fiefdom of the Sharifs.
December 25, 2017

Outlook for minorities

AS the nation observes two significant events on this day — Christmas and the birthday of the father of the nation...
December 25, 2017

Internet censorship

FOR most democracies, the benefits and challenges of social media are increasingly apparent. However, when...